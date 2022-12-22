Coronavirus News LIVE: PM Modi To Chair High-Level COVID Review Meet Today; 4 Test Positive For Omicron BF.7

10:02 AM

Bihar Coronavirus News: Bihar govt orders random tests at crowded places

Conforming to the Centre's advisory, random Covid tests will be conducted at airports, railway stations and bus stands in Bihar, state health officials said on Thursday. The additional chief secretary of the health department, Pratyay Amrit, convened a meeting of senior officers, including doctors of the microbiology of IGIMS and the world health organisation, in this regard on Wednesday night.

He directed the officials to conduct random tests to ensure that no new Covid-19 variant has appeared in patients. An advisory has also been issued asking malls, shopping centers and cinema hall authorities to follow Covid protocols in the state.