Coronavirus News LIVE: PM Modi To Chair High-Level COVID Review Meet Today; 4 Test Positive For Omicron BF.7

10:02 AM
Bihar Coronavirus News: Bihar govt orders random tests at crowded places
Conforming to the Centre's advisory, random Covid tests will be conducted at airports, railway stations and bus stands in Bihar, state health officials said on Thursday. The additional chief secretary of the health department, Pratyay Amrit, convened a meeting of senior officers, including doctors of the microbiology of IGIMS and the world health organisation, in this regard on Wednesday night.
He directed the officials to conduct random tests to ensure that no new Covid-19 variant has appeared in patients. An advisory has also been issued asking malls, shopping centers and cinema hall authorities to follow Covid protocols in the state.
10:02 AM
PM Modi to review Covid situation at high-level meeting today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair on Thursday afternoon a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation and its related aspects in the county In the last six months, India reported four cases of the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which is driving the current surge of infections in China. Sources said there are currently 10 different variants of Covid-19 in the country, with the latest being BF.7.
10:00 AM
Delhi CM calls meeting to review preparations against Covid
In wake of the Covid cases across some countries, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting on Thursday to review the preparations against the disease. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia along with other senior officials of the Health Department will participate in the meeting.
09:32 AM
Coronavirus In India: PM Modi to chair COVID Review meet today
PM Narendra Modi to review the situation related to #COVID19 and related aspects in the country at a high-level meeting today afternoon.
09:32 AM
Coronavirus In India
In India,we've sufficient evidence to prove that those who recovered from Covid are best protected. It's important to monitor all variants.But it's unlikely that we'll face any serious problem due to the virus in current scenario: Dr Sanjay Rai, Senior Epidemiologist, AIIMS Delhi
09:31 AM
Maharashtra CM to chair COVID review meet today
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to chair a review meeting for COVID situation and preparedness in the state today afternoon before the State cabinet meeting in the evening.
09:30 AM
COVID-19 in Maharashtra
The rise of Covid cases in other countries including China may be due to poor vaccination, not having good quality vaccines, or being very restrictive. Right now, things are under control in India. But we must be cautious: Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean of JJ Hospital & Health Expert
Even if there's one case, it can spread. Govt instructed us to conduct genome sequencing of every sample. If not vaccinated, take the vaccine, and if you feel symptoms get a test done. Case rise should be monitored regularly. Avoid crowded places, and check blood sugar levels regularly: Dr P Saple
08:23 AM
Compulsory Testing of Those Arriving from Other Countries in Gujarat
Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has asked officials to conduct “compulsory” testing of travellers arriving in the state from other countries. He also reviewed the availability of beds, ventilators, medicines, and oxygen supply in health centres and civil hospitals across the state during a meeting.
08:23 AM
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Chair Covid Meeting Today
CM Yogi will chair a team Covid-19 meeting today. The committee comprising top bureaucrats, Health Minister and others and chaired by CM had been at forefront of battling the Covid challenge in the state during the past two years.
08:22 AM
Karnataka to Screen International Passengers at Bengaluru Airport
The Karnataka government has decided to start screening international passengers at Bengaluru airport, state Health Minister K Sudhakar said.
08:18 AM
Mamata asks health officials to form panel of experts, keep tab on COVID-19 situation
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases in China and advised health officials to form a committee of experts to keep an eye on the emerging situation.
Banerjee, during a meeting at the state secretariat, enquired why one of the reporters was wearing masks, which has become a rarity in Bengal, and cabinet minister Arup Biswas subsequently informed her that cases were on the rise in China.
08:13 AM
Odisha issues advisory after new Omicron BF.7 strain detected in state
Odisha government on Wednesday issued instructions for surveillance and whole genome sequencing (WGS) for Covid-19 management in view of the recent explosion of Covid cases in China, Japan, the US, South Korea and Brazil and detection of four confirmed cases of the new Omicron BF.7 strain in four Indian states, including Odisha.
In a statement, the state health department informed that "Omicron BF.7 Covid sub-variant was detected in Odisha, in a single sample tested on 30 September 2022. The RT-PCR testing of this was done on demand, for a female of Khordha district".
08:12 AM
Delhi COVID cases: Five new cases, 1 death reported in national capital
The national capital on Wednesday reported five Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with one new Covid-related death as well. Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate in the city has been recorded 0.19 per cent. However, the total number of active cases stands at 27.
08:10 AM
Centre asks states to send samples for genome sequencing
Amid a fresh global surge in Covid-19 cases, the central government has briefed all states to conduct genome sequencing of samples. Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Manoj Agarwal said the central government briefed all states to ensure proper screening of international passengers, as well as genome sequencing, on Tuesday.
"Yesterday (Tuesday), the central government briefed all states on the increasing trend of Covid-19 variants in parts of the world and asked them to ensure that whole genome sequencing is done in all states," he said.
08:09 AM
China COVID Cases
China reported zero new COVID-19 deaths for Dec. 21, the same as the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. The country reported 3,030 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 21, compared with 3,101 a day earlier. Excluding imported infections, China reported 2,966 new local cases, down from 3,049 a day earlier.
22 December 2022