09:05 AM
Parliament Winter Session
Congress President and LoP in Rajya Sabha Malikarjun Kharge calls like-minded Opposition leaders to a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at the Parliament today to demand a discussion on China. 12 parties to participate
08:09 AM
Centre asks states to send samples for genome sequencing
The Centre has also asked the states to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive cases to track the new variants. In a letter to all states and UTs, the Health Ministry has said,
"In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network."
08:09 AM
Health Minister to hold COVID review meet today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the Covid-19 situation in the country on Wednesday. Seeing the sudden rise in the new Covid infection in many countries across the world, he is expected to review the country's situation with senior officials at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
08:08 AM
Ashok Gehlot confident of winning Rajasthan again
The atmosphere in Rajasthan is such that there is no anti-government wave in the state and people are in the mood to repeat the government this time: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in Nuh, Haryana
08:08 AM
Parliament Winter Session
EAM Dr S Jaishankar to move The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha today. The Bill seeks to make special provisions for repression of piracy on high seas and to provide for punishment for the offence of piracy and for the matters connected
LIVE: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya To Hold Covid Review Meet Today Amid Global Spike In Cases
Talibuddin Khan
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 09:05 AM IST
Latest News Today LIVE Updates: IN Today's LIVE BLOG, we will be focussing on the updates from today's proceedings during Parliament Winter Session. Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will likely continue to witness chaos today over the China issue. On Monday, opposition leaders staged a walkout after the government denied discussing the India-China border situation.
21 December 2022