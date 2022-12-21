LIVE: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya To Hold Covid Review Meet Today Amid Global Spike In Cases

08:09 AM

Centre asks states to send samples for genome sequencing

The Centre has also asked the states to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive cases to track the new variants. In a letter to all states and UTs, the Health Ministry has said,

"In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network."