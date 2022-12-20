Breaking News Today LIVE: 3 LeT Terrorists Gunned Down By Security Forces In J-K's Shopian; Encounter Underway

08:25 AM

BJP MP on same-sex marriage

In India, same-sex marriage is neither recognised nor accepted in any uncodified personal law like Muslim Personal Law or any codified statutory laws. Same-sex marriage would cause havoc with a delicate balance of personal laws in the country: BJP MP Sushil Modi in RS yesterday

Two judges can't decide on such an imp social issue, which warrants a debate in Parliament & in society at large. Some left-liberals & activists are making efforts to change the ethos of the country. I urge govt to strongly argue against same-sex marriage in court: Sushil Modi