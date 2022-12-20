Breaking News Today LIVE: 3 LeT Terrorists Gunned Down By Security Forces In J-K's Shopian; Encounter Underway

-
10:39 AM
Haryana Dy CM's car meets with accident due to fog
Haryana | A vehicle in the convoy of Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala met with an accident late last night in Dhandhoor village due to fog while going to Sirsa from Hisar. Chautala was unhurt. A Commando in the convoy received minor injuries, and the impacted vehicle was replaced.
-
10:39 AM
Delhi LG directs Chief Secy to recover Rs 97 cr from AAP
Delhi LG VK Saxena directs Chief Secretary to recover Rs 97 Crores from AAP for political advertisements it published as government ads. LG’s directions come in wake of Supreme Court orders of 2015, Delhi HC order of 2016 & CCRGA’s order of 2016, being violated by AAP Govt
-
10:38 AM
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway in Delhi. PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and others attend the meeting.
-
10:37 AM
Parliament Winter Session
AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the amendments in laws to ensure stringent punishment, like life imprisonment or something even stricter, to culprits in sacrilege incidents.
-
10:37 AM
Uddhav Thackeray reaches Maharashtra Assembly for MVA meeting
Nagpur | Ex-Maharashtra CM & Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLC Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Maharashtra Assembly to participate in the MVA meeting before Assembly session. Strategy about stand of Opposition in the House on state-related issues to be discussed in meeting.
-
10:36 AM
Parliament Winter Session
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha for a "meaningful discussion over the status quo of clash between India and China and asking the PM and the Govt of India to make a statement in above terms."
-
10:35 AM
Parliament Winter Session
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.
-
10:35 AM
Taj Mahal receives property tax, water tax notices
Uttar Pradesh | A notice for water tax and one for property tax has been issued. The property tax is around Rs 1.40 Lakhs and the water tax is around Rs 1 Crore: ASI's Superintending Archaeologist (Agra circle) Raj Kumar Patel to ANI on tax notices for Taj Mahal
-
10:35 AM
Allahabad University violence case
Case registered at Colonelganj Police Station in Prayagraj, against 43 guards on the basis of a complaint by student leader Vivekanand Pathak.
-
08:27 AM
Greater Noida accident: 1 dead, 10 injured
Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh | At least 10 people were injured, and one death was reported after their bus collided with a container vehicle due to fog in the Dankaur area this morning. The bus was carrying 60 passengers. Injured have been taken to a hospital: Gautam Buddha Nagar Police
-
08:27 AM
IMD Weather Updates
IMD reports the lowest visibility (in meters) reported at 5:30 am today -
Bathinda: 00
Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patiala, Delhi (Palam) and Lucknow: 25
Delhi (SFD) and Purnea: 50
Ambala and Agra: 200
Gorakhpur: 300
Bareilly, Patna, Gaya & Kolkata: 500
-
08:27 AM
Shopian Encounter
Shopian | Among 3 neutralised local terrorists, 2 identified as Lateef Lone of Shopian - involved in killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna Bhat - & Umer Nazir of Anantnaginvolved in killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal. 1 AK 47 rifle & 2 pistols recovered: ADGP Kashmir
-
08:26 AM
Dense fog engulfs Kanpur
Uttar Pradesh | Dense fog engulfs Kanpur this morning, people sit near bonfire to keep themselves warm. IMD forecasts 'Very Dense Fog' for Kanpur today with the minimum temperature being 7 degrees Celsius.
-
08:26 AM
Shopian encounter: 3 LeT terrorists killed
Shopian encounter: Three terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Identification being ascertained. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police
-
08:25 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Burja village in Alwar, Rajasthan this morning. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi join Rahul Gandhi and others in the padayatra.
#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Burja village in Alwar, Rajasthan this morning.— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi join Rahul Gandhi and others in the padayatra. pic.twitter.com/iXig9NUgFf
-
08:25 AM
BJP MP on same-sex marriage
In India, same-sex marriage is neither recognised nor accepted in any uncodified personal law like Muslim Personal Law or any codified statutory laws. Same-sex marriage would cause havoc with a delicate balance of personal laws in the country: BJP MP Sushil Modi in RS yesterday
Two judges can't decide on such an imp social issue, which warrants a debate in Parliament & in society at large. Some left-liberals & activists are making efforts to change the ethos of the country. I urge govt to strongly argue against same-sex marriage in court: Sushil Modi
-
08:24 AM
India-China Tawang Clash
For countering Chinese aggression on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Union govt is carrying out infrastructure development in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh.
Border Roads Organisation is developing all road networks in border areas of western Assam & western AP. Two tunnels - Sela & Nechipu are under construction as vehicular movement becomes difficult due to heavy snowfall in winter: Brig Raman Kumar, Chief Engineer, Project Vartak
We want to connect even the far-flung areas of Tawang district and contribute to the socio-economic development of this area. Apart from road connectivity, govt is working to strengthen mobile connectivity in Tawang and other bordering areas of Arunachal Pradesh: BR Kumar
For countering Chinese aggression on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Union govt is carrying out infrastructure development in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh (19.12) pic.twitter.com/Mzl18Rgjzl— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022
More In News
-
Over 60% Of China's Population Likely To Get COVID-19, Deaths May Cross Millions: Top EpidemiologistWorld
-
India
-
India
-
Donald Trump Terms Capitol Riots Charges ‘Fake’, Says ‘It’s An Attempt To Block His 2024 Presidency Run’World
-
Sports
-
Entertainment
-
Kitchen Dining
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today LIVE: 3 LeT Terrorists Gunned Down By Security Forces In J-K's Shopian; Encounter Underway
Talibuddin Khan
Tue, 20 Dec 2022 10:39 AM IST
Tue, 20 Dec 2022 10:39 AM IST
Latest News Today LIVE Updates: IN Today's LIVE BLOG, we will be focussing on the updates from today's proceedings during Parliament Winter Session. Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will likely continue to witness chaos today over the China issue. On Monday, opposition leaders staged a walkout after the government denied discussing the India-China border situation.
20 December 2022