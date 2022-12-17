Latest News Today LIVE: Mumbai To Witness Protest By MVA, Counter-Protest By Ruling BJP Today

-
10:15 AM
MVA to protest in Mumbai today
Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to hold a protest in Mumbai today against the Eknath Shinde government and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari over his controversial remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
This Maharashtra govt has not only failed on all fronts incl inter-state border issue but also insulted great men like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Ambedkar sahab. BJP govt at the Centre & in the state, & Devendra Fadnavis not apologising for such statements: NCP MP Supriya Sule
10:15 AM
Teacher hits girl with scissors in Delhi
A teacher, Geeta Deshwal, of Prathmik Vidyalaya in Model Basti detained for hitting an std 5 girl with a pair of scissors & pushing her off the 1st floor where the classroom is located. The girl was hospitalised and is stable. Case being prepared u/s 307 IPC on eyewitnesses' statements: Delhi Police
Further directed the Director Education (MCD) to inquire into the matter under serious violation of Section 75 & 82(1) of JJ Act, 2015, Section 322 of IPC and Section 17(1) of RTE Act, 2009 and submit an Action Taken Report by 20th December: DCPCRThe Commission has also directed the MS, Hindu Rao Hospital to ensure a separate room for the child, and furnish a copy of MLC and other relevant documents pertaining to the medical examination and treatment of the child within 2 days: DCPCR
10:14 AM
6 dead in massive fire in Telangana
Telangana | Six people, including two children, were charred to death after a fire broke out in their house in Mancherial district last night
10:13 AM
BJP members in Jammu protest against Bilawal Bhutto's comments against PM Modi
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha stage protest in Jammu against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto over his statement on PM Narendra Modi.
08:34 AM
Mumbai to witness protests by oppn MVA and ruling BJP today
Mumbai on Saturday will witness the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) `Halla Bol' protest march against the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra as well as counter-protests by the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). About 2,500 police personnel will be on the streets to ensure that no untoward incident takes place, officials said.
The MVA allies Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress would be taking out the `morcha' (protest march) against the `injustice' meted out to Maharashtra, `insults' of the state's icons like Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Phule, and `atrocities' against Marathi-speakers in border areas of Karnataka as well as industrial projects being taken out of the state.
08:33 AM
Texas Earthquake
One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history has struck in a western region of the state. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in the quake near Midland, reports The Associated Press
08:33 AM
CNG Prices hiked across Delhi-NCR
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) increases CNG prices with effect from today. CNG now cost Rs 79.56 per kg in Delhi while Rs.82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad. Rs.87.89 per kg in Gurugram.
08:33 AM
Indian Roads To Match US Standards By End Of 2024: Nitin Gadkari
Before the end of 2024, road infrastructure will be equal to the standard of the USA, said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday. Addressing the 95th FICCI Annual convention here, the minister said that "We are making the World Standard Road infrastructure in the country and promising you that before the end of 24, our road infrastructure will be equal to the standard of the USA, American standards."
08:33 AM
UN slams Twitter's 'arbitrary' suspension of journalists
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "very disturbed" by Elon Musk's suspension of journalists from Twitter and calls it a dangerous precedent, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday. "We are very disturbed by the arbitrary suspension of accounts of journalists that we saw on Twitter," Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.
08:32 AM
Hardeep Singh Puri on India's oil purchase from Russia
Bengaluru: Our cooperation with Russia on energy is very widespread. We used to buy limited quantities of oil from Russia upto 31st March 2022 which's 0.2%. Now Russia has become a prominent supplier with UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait: Union minister HS Puri
Earlier we purchased oil from 29 countries now we purchase from 39 countries. We're open to buying oil from anywhere. It's a dynamic situation, neither we let the energy shortage happen nor its affordability was affected: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri
08:32 AM
'We would take PM Modi at his words', says US on India's stand on Ukraine conflict
The United States on Friday once again welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's position on the Ukraine conflict, which calls for the cessation of all kinds of violence and the pursuit of the path of diplomacy. "We would take PM Modi at his words and welcome those comments when they took place. Other countries will make their own decision on engagement with Russia. We continue to coordinate with allies to mitigate impacts of war," said State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel during a press conference on Thursday.
LIVE BLOG
Latest News Today LIVE: Mumbai To Witness Protest By MVA, Counter-Protest By Ruling BJP Today
Talibuddin Khan
Sat, 17 Dec 2022 10:15 AM IST
Latest News Today LIVE Updates: IN Today's LIVE BLOG, we will be focussing on the nationwide protest by the BJP against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's derogatory remarks against PM Modi. The protests will be held in all the state capitals across the country. BJP karyakartas will burn the effigy of Pakistan and the Pakistani Foreign Minister. We will also be covering the updates from today's proceedings during Parliament Winter Session.
17 December 2022