Latest News Today LIVE: Mumbai To Witness Protest By MVA, Counter-Protest By Ruling BJP Today

MVA to protest in Mumbai today

Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to hold a protest in Mumbai today against the Eknath Shinde government and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari over his controversial remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

This Maharashtra govt has not only failed on all fronts incl inter-state border issue but also insulted great men like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Ambedkar sahab. BJP govt at the Centre & in the state, & Devendra Fadnavis not apologising for such statements: NCP MP Supriya Sule