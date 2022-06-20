Breaking News, Latest Updates, Highlights Of June 20

Subhasish Dutta
Mon, 20 Jun 2022 05:25 PM IST
Scores of senior Congress leaders and workers held a protest at Jantar Mantar here against the Centre's Agnipath defence recruitment scheme and the questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adir Ranjan Chowdhury, senior leaders Sachin Pilot, Salman Khurshid, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal took part in the protest, which saw the participation of over 500 people. Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED for the fourth day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

20 June 2022

  • 02:23 PM

    Senior Congress leaders gather at Jantar Mantar to protest

    Senior Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot & other Congress leaders, and workers stage a sit-in at Jantar Mantar protesting against Agnipath scheme, ED probe against Rahul Gandhi and an alleged attack on an MP

  • 02:21 PM

    Congress Protests Over Rahul Gandhi's Questioning

    Congress workers protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, at Delhi's Connaught Place

  • 12:41 PM

    Youth Congress workers stop train in Delhi

    Indian Youth Congress workers stop a train, and block the railway track at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge railway station, in protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme

  • 12:40 PM

    Ashok Gehlot on Congress' protest

    For the fourth consecutive day, Congress workers are peacefully protesting but despite that, police are attacking our workers, stopping them: Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

  • 11:28 AM

    Rahul Gandhi reaches ED office for fourth round of questioning

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, for questioning in the National Herald case. Today is the fourth day of his questioning by the agency.

  • 10:57 AM

    Sambit Patra attacks Congress over protest against Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning

    Rahul Gandhi should know that ED is Enforcement Directorate, not 'Entitlement Demand'. Congress' demand of entitlement that we're from the first family and how are we being probed...The SC also told them they will have to face trial: BJP's Sambit Patra

  • 10:56 AM

    Congress leaders hold Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar

    Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, K Suresh, V Narayanasamy and others, hold a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi and Agnipath Scheme. 

  • 10:00 AM

    Congress to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning

    We will also inform the President how our MP was harassed and how ED is being misused: Ajay Maken. Congress MP S Jothimani was allegedly beaten up by Delhi Police during the protest against the ED probe on Rahul Gandhi in National Herald Case

  • 10:00 AM

    India reports over 12,000 new COVID cases

    India reports 12,781 new cases, 8,537 recoveries and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 76,700. Daily positivity rate 4.32%

  • 10:00 AM

    PM Modi to visit Karnataka today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka today where he will attend programmes in Bengaluru and Mysuru. Among other programmes, he will also lay the foundation stone for and inaugurate development works worth over Rs. 27,000 crores in Bengaluru.

  • 08:38 AM

    Traffic police issues advisory

    Due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road: Delhi Traffic Police

  • 08:37 AM

    Assam CM toi meet Cabinet Minister, DCs in wake of floods

    In the wake of the ongoing situation of floods & to review preparedness, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will connect with Cabinet Ministers, DCs & Civil SDOs from 9:30 am onwards today from his office via video conferencing.

  • 07:29 AM

    Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED today

    National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED today, Congress to protest against Centre's 'vendetta politics'

  • 07:28 AM

    Congress to hold protest against Agnipath scheme, Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning

    Congress to hold nationwide protests today against Agnipath scheme, Centre's 'vendetta politics' targeting Rahul Gandhi

  • 07:28 AM

    13 die in Bihar due to thunderstorm, lightning; ex gratia announced

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of all who died in various parts of the state due to thunderstorms & lightning - 6 people died in Bhagalpur, 3 in Vaishali, 2 in Khagaria, 1 in Katihar, 1 in Saharsa, 1 in Madhepura, 2 in Banka& 1 in Munger

