Breaking News, Latest Updates, Highlights Of June 20

02:23 PMSenior Congress leaders gather at Jantar Mantar to protest
Senior Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot & other Congress leaders, and workers stage a sit-in at Jantar Mantar protesting against Agnipath scheme, ED probe against Rahul Gandhi and an alleged attack on an MP
To protect our national values and to register their rejection of the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, Congress leaders and workers took part in Satyagraha today to make sure that the voice of millions of Indians is well heard by the ignorant and treacherous BJP govt.#SatyagrahaNahinRukega pic.twitter.com/Vpho8P5VXn— Congress (@INCIndia) June 20, 2022
02:21 PMCongress Protests Over Rahul Gandhi's Questioning
Congress workers protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, at Delhi's Connaught Place
#WATCH Congress workers protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, at Delhi's Connaught Place pic.twitter.com/Tdo5gl98aW— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022
12:41 PMYouth Congress workers stop train in Delhi
Indian Youth Congress workers stop a train, and block the railway track at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge railway station, in protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme
#WATCH Indian Youth Congress workers stop a train, block railway track at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge railway station, in protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Centre's #Agnipath recruitment scheme pic.twitter.com/GmguTvPfDl— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022
12:40 PMAshok Gehlot on Congress' protest
For the fourth consecutive day, Congress workers are peacefully protesting but despite that, police are attacking our workers, stopping them: Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
11:28 AMRahul Gandhi reaches ED office for fourth round of questioning
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, for questioning in the National Herald case. Today is the fourth day of his questioning by the agency.
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, for questioning in the National Herald case. Today is the fourth day of his questioning by the agency. pic.twitter.com/4XHeiqf8Sr— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022
10:57 AMSambit Patra attacks Congress over protest against Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning
Rahul Gandhi should know that ED is Enforcement Directorate, not 'Entitlement Demand'. Congress' demand of entitlement that we're from the first family and how are we being probed...The SC also told them they will have to face trial: BJP's Sambit Patra
10:56 AMCongress leaders hold Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar
Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, K Suresh, V Narayanasamy and others, hold a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi and Agnipath Scheme.
10:00 AMCongress to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning
We will also inform the President how our MP was harassed and how ED is being misused: Ajay Maken. Congress MP S Jothimani was allegedly beaten up by Delhi Police during the protest against the ED probe on Rahul Gandhi in National Herald Case
10:00 AMIndia reports over 12,000 new COVID cases
India reports 12,781 new cases, 8,537 recoveries and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 76,700. Daily positivity rate 4.32%
10:00 AMPM Modi to visit Karnataka today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka today where he will attend programmes in Bengaluru and Mysuru. Among other programmes, he will also lay the foundation stone for and inaugurate development works worth over Rs. 27,000 crores in Bengaluru.
08:38 AMTraffic police issues advisory
Due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road: Delhi Traffic Police
08:37 AMAssam CM toi meet Cabinet Minister, DCs in wake of floods
In the wake of the ongoing situation of floods & to review preparedness, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will connect with Cabinet Ministers, DCs & Civil SDOs from 9:30 am onwards today from his office via video conferencing.
07:29 AMRahul Gandhi to appear before ED today
National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED today, Congress to protest against Centre's 'vendetta politics'
07:28 AMCongress to hold protest against Agnipath scheme, Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning
Congress to hold nationwide protests today against Agnipath scheme, Centre's 'vendetta politics' targeting Rahul Gandhi
07:28 AM13 die in Bihar due to thunderstorm, lightning; ex gratia announced
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of all who died in various parts of the state due to thunderstorms & lightning - 6 people died in Bhagalpur, 3 in Vaishali, 2 in Khagaria, 1 in Katihar, 1 in Saharsa, 1 in Madhepura, 2 in Banka& 1 in Munger
Breaking News, Latest Updates, Highlights Of June 20
Subhasish Dutta
Mon, 20 Jun 2022 05:25 PM IST
Scores of senior Congress leaders and workers held a protest at Jantar Mantar here against the Centre's Agnipath defence recruitment scheme and the questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adir Ranjan Chowdhury, senior leaders Sachin Pilot, Salman Khurshid, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal took part in the protest, which saw the participation of over 500 people. Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED for the fourth day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.
