Breaking News, Latest Updates, Highlights Of June 20

Scores of senior Congress leaders and workers held a protest at Jantar Mantar here against the Centre's Agnipath defence recruitment scheme and the questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adir Ranjan Chowdhury, senior leaders Sachin Pilot, Salman Khurshid, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal took part in the protest, which saw the participation of over 500 people. Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED for the fourth day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.