Breaking News, Latest Updates Highlights of June 19

Talibuddin Khan
Sun, 19 Jun 2022 04:46 PM IST
19 June 2022

  • 02:19 PM

    SpiceJet on flight catching fire mid-air

    Cockpit crew of Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight after take-off during rotation suspected bird hit on engine no. 1. As a precautionary measure, flight captain shut down affected engine & returned to Patna. Post flight inspection shows bird hit with 3 fan blades damaged: SpiceJet Spox

  • 02:18 PM

    Priyanka Gandhi on Agnipath Scheme

    This scheme will kill the youth of the country, will finish Army... Please see the intent of this govt and topple it. Bring a govt that is true to the nation, protects country's assets. I urge you to do peaceful protest but don't stop: Congress's Priyanka GV on Agnipath scheme

  • 02:17 PM

    Congress demands withdrawal of Agnipath scheme

    Congress party will demand the withdrawal of the Agnipath recruitment scheme: Congress MP KC Venugopal in Delhi

  • 02:16 PM

    MoS Ajay Bhatt on Agnipath Protest

    We request them (youth) to understand (Agnipath) scheme & then take a decision. Convey if any error. But is this the way that you're burning buses, trains, causing harm to national property. Opposition should make responsible remarks & not provoke: MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt

  • 01:07 PM

    Patna DM on Flight glitch

    The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft & informed district & airport officials. All 185 passengers safely deboarded. Reason is technical glitch, engineering team analysing further...: Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh

  • 01:05 PM

    PM picks litter during launch of Pragati Maidan Integrated Corridor

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi picks up litter at the newly launched ITPO tunnel built under Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor, in Delhi

  • 01:05 PM

    Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Patna airport after engine issues in the aircraft

    Delhi bound SpiceJet flight returns to Patna airport after reporting technical glitch which prompted fire in the aircraft; All passengers safely rescued

  • 01:04 PM

    PM Modi on launch of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor

    This project had to undergo several obstacles including COVID...And then there's no dearth of people in our country who knock on Judiciary's door, disrupt the process of such projects but we made it through: PM Modi on launch of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor

  • 01:04 PM

    2 Die in Bengalurur rains

    Karnataka | Two died in the wake heavy rain in North and East zones of Bengaluru, yesterday. More than 400 houses waterlogged in the area: KV Trilok Chandra, Zonal Officer, BBMP KR Puram Zone

  • 10:28 AM

    Rajnath Singh to meet 3 service chiefs amid Agnipath scheme protests

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet the three Services chiefs today at 1015 hours amid the ongoing row over the Agnipath scheme: Government sources

  • 10:27 AM

    India sees another spike in new COVID cases

    COVID19 | India reports 12,899 fresh infections & 15 deaths today; Active cases rise to 72,474

  • 10:26 AM

    MHA grants e-visas to over 100 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan

    Following the Kabul attack, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted e-visas to over 100 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan on priority: Government sources

  • 09:10 AM

    Flood mayhem continues in Assam

    Locals wade through flood water in the Kampur area of central Assam’s Nagaon district

  • 08:49 AM

    Eight trains cancelled, six rescheduled in wake of Anti-Agnipath protests

    Due to ongoing students' agitation, eight trains were cancelled, and six trains have been rescheduled in the zone: East Central Railway

  • 08:48 AM

    BJP leader shot at in UP's Mainpuri

    UP | BJP Scheduled Caste Yuva Morcha District President Gautam Kathariya was shot at by assailants in Mainpuri y'day, admitted to hospital. 2 unidentified persons shot at him. He received bullet injuries near his shoulder, referred to Agra for medical treatment, said police.

  • 07:59 AM

    There cannot be double standards on religiophobia: India at UN

    Religiophobia should not be a selective exercise involving only 1 or 2 religions but should apply equally to phobias against non-Abrahamic religions as well... There cannot be double standards on religiophobia: TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Rep to UN

  • 07:59 AM

    Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 nasal vaccine phase III trials completed

    Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech on Saturday (local time) said that the clinical phase III trials of the COVID-19 nasal vaccine have been completed and the company will submit its data to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) next month.

  • 07:59 AM

    Owaisi attacks PM Modi over Agnipath Scheme

    Nupur Sharma should be arrested & action should be taken against her according to the law of India. I'm sure she will come again in 6-7 months. She will be projected as a big leader and can also become a contender for Delhi CM's post. Because of PM Modi's wrong decision, they (youth) have come out on the roads. A way was found to ruin the youth of the country. How many bulldozers will you use to destroy their house now? We don't want you to destroy anyone's house: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

  • 07:58 AM

    Rain lashes parts of Mumbai

    Rain lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from Western Express Highway, Khar

  • 07:57 AM

    Fire at Mumbai building

    Maharashtra | Fire broke out on the 14th floor of a building 'Dheeraj Savera' in Mumbai's Borivali. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot. 14 people trapped in two apartments were rescued by the fire brigade. No casualties were reported. Fire has been brought under control.

  • 07:56 AM

    Situation grim in Assam after floods

    The flood situation in Assam’s Chirang district remains grim with thousands of people affected. SDRF teams rescue more than 100 villagers. All the trapped people were shifted to safe places.

