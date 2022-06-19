Breaking News, Latest Updates Highlights of June 19

07:59 AM

Owaisi attacks PM Modi over Agnipath Scheme

Nupur Sharma should be arrested & action should be taken against her according to the law of India. I'm sure she will come again in 6-7 months. She will be projected as a big leader and can also become a contender for Delhi CM's post. Because of PM Modi's wrong decision, they (youth) have come out on the roads. A way was found to ruin the youth of the country. How many bulldozers will you use to destroy their house now? We don't want you to destroy anyone's house: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi