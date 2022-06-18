Breaking News Today Highlights Of June 18

-
03:07 PMSouthwest Monsoon has further advanced into Bay of Bengal: IMD
Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into entire Westcentral Bay of Bengal, most parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and some more parts of Bihar today, says IMD.
-
02:02 PMPM Modi to visit Karnataka on June 20-21: CM Bommai
On June 20 and 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bengaluru and Mysuru. We have got his programme schedule. All arrangements have been done for the smooth conduct of the programmes and all our leaders, legislators, ministers, officials and also police are working in coordination with the SPG, says Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
-
01:30 PMSituation is getting normal again: Bihar deputy CM
Situation is getting normal again. Vandalism and arson incidents are unfortunate. The Centre has made a good scheme for youth, it'll provide them many benefits. We appeal to the people of Bihar to maintain peace, said Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad on protest against Agnipath scheme.
-
12:42 PMSatyendar Jain's bail application rejected by court
Special CBI court has dismissed the bail application of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in an alleged money laundering case.
-
11:52 AMResorting to violence, arson not solution: IAF chief
Resorting to violence and arson is not solution. If they have doubts, there are military stations, Air Force bases, Naval bases around. They can go to them, get their doubts clarified, says IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on violence against Agnipath scheme.
-
11:11 AMGujarat contributed to India's freedom and its development: PM Modi
Gujarat contributed to India's freedom and its development. At independence, we were blighted by slavery and injustice, we fought against it. India's cultural freedom was led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as he redeveloped Somnath temple and laid foundation for India's development, says PM Modi.
-
10:27 AMCongress' satyagraha tomorrow against Agnipath scheme
Congress to do a satyagraha on Sunday at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the youth protesting against the Agnipath scheme. All MPs, CWC members, and AICC office bearers will participate, reports ANI.
-
09:49 AMIndia reports 13,216 new COVID-19 cases
India reported 13,216 new cases, 8,148 recoveries and 23 deaths today with a daily positivity rate 2.73 per cent. Active cases stand at 68,108, says Union Home Ministry.
-
09:46 AMMHA to reserve 10 pc vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs, Assam Rifles for Agniveers
The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to reserve 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. It also decided to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. Further, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit, tweets HMO India.
-
09:45 AMIndia's security canvas is very vast: Army chief
India's security canvas is very vast, complex and multi-faceted, our active borders and equally challenging internal security threats mandate a high level of operational preparedness... Harnessing and leveraging technology have become mission mandate, says Army chief General Manoj Pande.
-
08:24 AMOver 250 arrested in UP over protests against Agnipath scheme
Six FIRs registered across four districts in connection with protests against Agnipath scheme. Meanwhile, 260 people have also been arrested so far.
-
08:09 AMPM Modi to unfurl flag at newly renovated Gujarat's Pavagadh temple
PM Modi will be visiting the famous pilgrimage site of Pavagadh in Panchmahal district today, where he will unfurl the flag after performing pooja.
A press release by the Gujarat information department stated, "After the ascent of Pavagadh in the fifteenth century, the peak of the temple was dilapidated for the last five centuries. The summit has now been redesigned with a new look."
-
07:59 AMPM Modi meets his mother Heeraben
PM Modi today met his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar on her 100th birthday.
-
07:35 AMPolice officer shot dead in J-K's Pulwama
A Jammu and Kashmir police office - Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir - was shot dead by terrorists inside his home in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today.
