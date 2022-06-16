Breaking News Today, Highlights Of June 15

08:21 AM

Kerala CM should resign: BJP leader V Muraleedharan

Attacks between the ruling front and opposition in Kerala have reached such a level that common people find it difficult to live a peaceful life. The responsibility of maintaining the law and order is both on ruling dispensation as well as opposition. Yesterday, the tear gas shells were lobbed into a residence, people who are inside their houses it is becoming difficult for them as well. So I would suggest to the CM to resign or else let him sit inside his residence without coming out, says BJP leader V Muraleedharan.