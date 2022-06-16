Breaking News Today, Highlights Of June 15

-
Covid-19 Booster Dose
The protective efficacy of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin following two and three-dose immunisations against the Delta variant and the efficacy of the Covaxin against Omicron variants were studied in a Syrian hamster model (animal model to study human-associated diseases), it said.
Covid-19 Booster Dose
The administration of Covaxin as a booster dose enhances vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19's Delta variant and gives protection against Omicron variants BA.1.1 and BA.2, a study by ICMR and Bharat Biotech has found.
Salman Khan Threat Letter Case
As per the information received from Maharashtra Home Department, the reason behind the Bishnoi gang threatening actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was to create an atmosphere to show their power.
Salman Khan Threat Letter Case
Maharashtra Home Department has said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang sent the death threat letter to Bollywood star Salman Khan to extort money from big businessmen and actors.
Union Cabinet clears auction of 5G spectrum
The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi has approved a proposal of the Department of Telecommunications to conduct spectrum auction through which spectrum will be assigned to the successful bidders for providing 5G services to public and enterprises, reports ANI.
Pro-Khalistan slogans seen scrawled on walls in Jalandhar
Pro-Khalistan slogans were seen scrawled on walls near Jalandhar Shakti Peeth, Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar today. "We're checking CCTV footage to find out who wrote the slogans," the police said.
NIA conducts raids in J-K
The NIA today conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir linked to a terror funding case, reports ANI.
India reports nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases
Today, India reported 8,822 new cases, 5,718 recoveries and 15 deaths with a positivity rate of 2 per cent. The country's active caseload stands at 53,637, says Union Health Ministry.
Kerala CM should resign: BJP leader V Muraleedharan
Attacks between the ruling front and opposition in Kerala have reached such a level that common people find it difficult to live a peaceful life. The responsibility of maintaining the law and order is both on ruling dispensation as well as opposition. Yesterday, the tear gas shells were lobbed into a residence, people who are inside their houses it is becoming difficult for them as well. So I would suggest to the CM to resign or else let him sit inside his residence without coming out, says BJP leader V Muraleedharan.
Case registered against actor Manoj Bohra for cheating 40-year-old woman for Rs 1.99 crore
Case registered against 6 people, including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra, for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crore after promising to return it at 2.5 per cent interest. The woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1 crore was returned. She also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra and his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly and threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation and will soon record their statements, says Maharashtra Police.
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on way to Mohali
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is being taken to Mohali by Punjab police. The Punjab police has got seven days remand of Bishnoi in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.
Two Lashkar terrorists killed in encounter in J-K
At least two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. One of the slain militants was identified as Jan Mohammad Lone, who was allegedly involved in the killing of a bank manager in Kulgam district recently, said the police.
Breaking News Today, Highlights Of June 15
Aalok Sensharma
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 07:40 AM IST
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 07:40 AM IST
15 June 2022