Breaking News, Latest Updates, Highlights Of June 14

08:41 AM

Total 337 arrested so far in UP over protests against remarks on Prophet

Uttar Pradesh | A total of 337 accused arrested till 7 am today, in the wake of protests in the state on June 10; 92 from Prayagraj, 83 from Saharanpur, 52 from Hathras, 40 from Moradabad, 18 from Ferozabad, & 41 from Ambedkarnagar; 13 FIRs: ADG Law & Order Prashant Kumar