Breaking News, Latest Updates, Highlights Of June 14

04:09 PMAppointment Of CDS Will Be Made Soon: Rajnath Singh
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will be made soon. This comes six months after General Bipin Rawat, India's first CDS, died in a helicopter crash in December 2021.
03:07 PMDelhi Court Reserves Order On Bail Plea Of Satyendar Jain
A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its order against the bail plea of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel reserved the order after hearing arguments from Jain as well the ED.
02:55 PMPM Modi In Pune
A few months back I got the opportunity to lay foundation stone at Palkhi Marg to turn 2 National Highways into 4-lane. The construction of Shri Sant Gyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be done in 5 phases and that of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg in 3 phases: PM Modi
02:34 PMPM Modi offers prayers at Sant Tukaram temple in Pune
Maharashtra | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers to Sant Tukaram Maharaj at Sant Tukaram temple in Pune and inaugurated a shila temple here.
09:45 AMSensex Update
Sensex 180.47 points down, trading at 52,666.23; Nifty declines 50.70 points to 15,723.70
09:44 AMPM Modi reviews status of Human Resources in all ministries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that the recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in the next 1.5 years: PMO
09:43 AMWon't stop, says Surjewala ahead of Rahul Gandhi's questioning
We are Gandhi's heirs, we will once again walk, our 'Satyagraha' won't stop: Congress's Randeep Surjewala on probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case
09:43 AMSurjewala on Rahul Gandhi's questioning
ED probe against Rahul Gandhi is an attempt to muzzle his voice as he has always questioned Modi govt on issues like China capturing our territory, inflation, fuel price hike, unemployment, religious vendetta...He is being constantly attacked: Randeep Surjewala, Congress
09:42 AMCPI(M) MP writes to DGCA alleging assault on Pinarayi Vijayan inside flight
CPI(M) MP from Kerala Dr V Sivadasan wrote a letter to the Director-General of DGCA alleging an assault on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inside a flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram on June 13. He demanded an investigation & stringent action on the matter.
08:41 AMPolice put barricades near Akbar Road ahead of Rahul Gandhi's questioning by ED
Barricading is underway & security forces are deployed near Akbar Road in Delhi with Section 144 in CrPC imposed in the area
08:41 AMTotal 337 arrested so far in UP over protests against remarks on Prophet
Uttar Pradesh | A total of 337 accused arrested till 7 am today, in the wake of protests in the state on June 10; 92 from Prayagraj, 83 from Saharanpur, 52 from Hathras, 40 from Moradabad, 18 from Ferozabad, & 41 from Ambedkarnagar; 13 FIRs: ADG Law & Order Prashant Kumar
07:32 AMShakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth released on bail
Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor and four others have been released on station bail. They will further have to appear before the Police as and when called: Bheema Shankar Gulled, DCP East Bengaluru.
07:32 AMTwo arrested in Indore for entering DM office with swords in hand
MP | Two people entered the Indore district collector's office with swords in hand. "Both of them were allegedly drunk when they entered the office. We have caught them and will later hand them to the police for further action: Parasram Chauhan, Security jawan
07:31 AMIntern-doctors in Tripura demand salary hike
The intern-doctors of Tripura Medical College hold protests demanding a hike in their salary. "We're being overworked & underpaid. The salaries of intern doctors have not been increased since 2015. We've decided not to work unless our demands are fulfilled," said an intern.
07:31 AMPreps underway ahead of Amarnath Yatra
J&K | District Administration of Anantnag has started preparations ahead for Amarnath Yatra starting on June 30. Security arrangements have also been made at the base campsite so that no untoward incident can take place: Dr. Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag
07:30 AMDelhi Traffic Police issues advisory
Due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, and Prithviraj Road.
Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 7 am and 12 pm.
Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 7 am and 12 pm. Due to special arrangements, traffic movement will not be possible on these roads.
Breaking News, Latest Updates, Highlights Of June 14
Talibuddin Khan
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 05:27 PM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
14 June 2022