Breaking News July 9 LIVE: Shinde, Fadnavis Meet JP Nadda To Discuss Cabinet Expansion, Seat Sharing

01:42 PM

Amarnath Cloudburst

The relief and rescue operation is underway. All teams including NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, and State forces are working in coordination. It is difficult to predict the exact time to complete the rescue operation: Lt Col Sachin Sharma

So far 28 injured patients have arrived out of which some severely injured have been shifted to Srinagar. A total of 8 choppers including Air Force and Army helicopters are in use for the rescue: Lt Col Sachin Sharma