Breaking News July 9 LIVE: Shinde, Fadnavis Meet JP Nadda To Discuss Cabinet Expansion, Seat Sharing

01:43 PM
J&K: Rescue operation in progress in the cloudburst-affected areas in Amarnath cave. The injured patients are being taken to the hospitals for treatment.
#WATCH | J&K: Rescue operation in progress in the cloudburst-affected areas in #Amarnath cave
The injured patients are being taken to the hospitals for treatment pic.twitter.com/HnVbh6ennF
01:42 PM
The relief and rescue operation is underway. All teams including NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, and State forces are working in coordination. It is difficult to predict the exact time to complete the rescue operation: Lt Col Sachin Sharma
So far 28 injured patients have arrived out of which some severely injured have been shifted to Srinagar. A total of 8 choppers including Air Force and Army helicopters are in use for the rescue: Lt Col Sachin Sharma
01:13 PM
Sri Lanka Crisis
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as protesters surround the residence, reports AFP news Agency quoting Defence Source
01:13 PM
Assam Floods
Assam | Fear of water & vector-borne diseases looms in Guwahati in aftermath of floods As a preventive measure, people should use some insecticide. It's advisable to wear full-sleeved shirts. We've been conducting awareness camps: Naba Jyoti Das, Community Health Officer
01:13 PM
Shinde, Fadnavis meet Rajnath Singh
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in Delhi.
01:11 PM
Drug peddler with 110kg Ganja arrested in Thane
Maharashtra | The Thane Crime Branch has nabbed a drug peddler possessing 110 kg ganja, from the Kapurbawdi area. Around 11 lakhs worth of drugs has been seized. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. An investigation is underway.
12:01 PM
NSE co-location case
CBI questions former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with illegal phone tapping of NSE personnel
12:00 PM
No cows should be slaughtered, Maha Speaker directs DGP
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar wrote to DGP Maharashtra, instructing to ensure that the cows are not slaughtered on the day of Bakrid- July 10.
11:59 AM
Shinde, Fadnavis meet BJP chief JP Nadda
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet BJP national president JP Nadda at his residence in Delhi. The three leaders are discussing Maharashtra cabinet expansion and seat-sharing between BJP and Shiv Sena
11:20 AM
Shinde, Fadnavis meet President Ram Nath Kovind
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi
11:19 AM
PM to perform Darshan, Pooja at Baidyanath temple
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Darshan and Pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of twelve Jyotirlingas. Visuals of the components build under PRASAD scheme at Baba Baidyanath Dham, in Deoghar.
11:13 AM
India mourns Shinzo Abe's assassination
The national tricolour at Red Fort, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House flew at half-mast on Saturday to observe the day-long state mourning announced in the country as a mark of respect for former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe who was assassinated on July 8.
Delhi | National flags at Red Fort, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast as one-day state mourning is being observed in the country as a mark of respect to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe who was assassinated yesterday, July 8
11:12 AM
Rescue operation in progress in the cloudburst-affected areas in Amarnath, J&K
#WATCH | Rescue operation in progress in the cloudburst-affected areas in #Amarnath, J&K
(Source: Chinar Corps- Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/bzMHNpnqCc
11:12 AM
PM Modi to visit Deoghar and Patna on July 12
PM Modi to visit Deoghar and Patna on 12th July. PM will inaugurate & lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth more than Rs 16,000 crores in Deoghar. Thereafter, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of twelve Jyotirlingas: PMO
11:11 AM
Death toll in Amarnath cloudburst rises to 16
16 confirmed deaths, about 40 still seem to be missing. No landslide, but rain continues, though no problem in rescue work. 4 NDRF teams with over 100 rescuers in rescue work. Besides, Indian Army, SDRF, CRPF & others continue to rescue: NDRF DG Atul Karwal
11:11 AM
QUAD leaders on Shinzo Abe's assassination
"We, the leaders of Australia, India, & the United States, are shocked at the tragic assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe," reads the joint statement by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden & Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"PM Abe was a transformative leader for Japan and for Japanese relations with each one of our countries. He also played a formative role in the founding of the Quad partnership, & worked tirelessly to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," reads the statement.
"Our hearts are with the people of Japan and Prime Minister Kishida in this moment of grief. We will honour Prime Minister Abe’s memory by redoubling our work towards a peaceful and prosperous region," reads the statement
11:11 AM
Opposition leaders in UP to support NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu
The opposition party leaders including Samajwadi Party's Om Prakash Rajbhar, Jansatta Dal leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias 'Raja Bhaiya', BSP leader Uma Shankar Singh and SP MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav have announced to support NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu
11:11 AM
COVID cases in India
India reports 18,840 fresh cases, 16,104 recoveries, and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,25,028. Daily positivity rate 4.14%
Breaking News July 9 LIVE: Shinde, Fadnavis Meet JP Nadda To Discuss Cabinet Expansion, Seat Sharing
Sat, 09 Jul 2022 01:45 PM IST
Hello and welcome to 'Breaking News, Latest updates' blog at English Jagran, where we keep a tab on all that's happening across the world to provide our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres including, nation, world, sports, entertainment, and business. The national tricolour at Red Fort, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House flew at half-mast on Saturday to observe the day-long state mourning announced in the country as a mark of respect for former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe who was assassinated on July 8.
09 July 2022