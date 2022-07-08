Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Newly Elected Rajya Sabha Members Take Oath

-
Newly elected RS members take oath
- RLD's Jayant Chaudhary takes oath as he assumes his Rajya Sabha membership.
- AAP's Sant Balbir Singh and Congress's Mukul Wasnik take oath as they assume their Rajya Sabha membership.
- Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, BJP's Nirmala Sitharaman take oath as they assume their Rajya Sabha membership.
-
02:16 PM
YS Vijayamma decides to quit party
I'm thinking of stepping aside from this party. Sharmila (her daughter) is fighting alone. As Rajasekhara Reddy's wife & mother of Sharmila I have to stand with her, my heart tells me.
When he (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) was in trouble I was with him, now he is happy here. My daughter (YS Sharmila) is fighting alone, if I don’t support her, it will be injustice...I am telling you all about this and I request all to forgive me: YS Vijayamma, YSRCP leader & mother of Andhra Pradesh CM at party's national plenary
-
02:16 PM
Shivraj Singh Chouhan on MP Gram Panchayat Elections
Voting is the soul of democracy. 'Gram sarkar' elections are underway. I appeal to all the residents of the state to exercise their right to vote. It is the people voted to power by us who would fulfil our aspirations: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
-
02:15 PM
J-K Police Sub-Inspector recruitment cancelled
J&K Police Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe has been recommended into selection process: J&K LG Manoj Sinha
-
01:16 PM
SC grants interim relief to Rohit Ranjan
SC grants relief to news anchor Rohit Ranjan, directs authorities not to take any coercive steps against him
-
01:16 PM
Maharashtra Political Crisis
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena's 32 ex-corporators* of Navi Mumbai met CM Shinde in Thane y'day & extended their support They say, "We'll be with him. He never declined anybody's phone call. Even if an ordinary party worker calls him up, he receives the call. It feels good"
-
01:15 PM
One student died, and 13 injured In Chandigarh
Chandigarh | One student died, and 13 injured after a tree uprooted and fell on them at a school in Sector 9. The injured students are shifted to a hospital. Details awaited.
-
12:10 PM
Lalu's condition stable, says daughter Misa Bharti
RJD chief and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav is under treatment at AIIMS Delhi. His daughter, Misa Bharti says, "Now Lalu ji is able to sit up from the bed. Can stand with support. Lalu ji's condition is much better..."
-
12:10 PM
SC begins hearing on Mohammed Zubair's plea
Supreme Court begins hearing of a petition filed by Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair challenging the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash FIR registered by UP police for a tweet in which he allegedly called three Hindu seers as 'hate mongers'.
-
12:09 PM
White House on attack on Shinzo Abe
We are shocked and saddened to hear about the violent attack against former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. We are closely monitoring the reports and keeping our thoughts with his family and the people of Japan: White House
-
12:09 PM
6 dead in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu | 6 dead, over 10 injured after a bus allegedly rammed into a lorry which was stationary, in Chengalpattu this morning, confirms district police
-
12:09 PM
CBI searches underway in connection with NSE co-location case
CBI searches underway across India on the orders of MHA. The agency registered a fresh case against ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Narain and former Mumbai Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for allegedly tapping phones of NSE officials and other irregularities: CBI Sources
-
12:09 PM
SC to hear Thackeray's plea on July 11
Supreme Court posts for hearing on July 11th, the plea of Uddhav Thackeray-led faction challenging the Maharashtra Governor’s June 30th decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form government in Maharashtra and election of the Speaker.
-
12:08 PM
PM Modi to meet newly elected MPs to Rajya Sabha today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet newly elected MPs to Rajya Sabha at 4:30 pm today.
-
12:08 PM
PM Modi to attend first 'Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture' today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the first 'Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture' (AJML) on Friday at 6:30 pm at Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital. He will also address the gathering during the event.
Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Newly Elected Rajya Sabha Members Take Oath
Talibuddin Khan
Hello and welcome to 'Breaking News, Latest updates' blog at English Jagran, where we keep a tab on all that's happening across the world to provide our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres including, nation, world, sports, entertainment, and business.
