Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Newly Elected Rajya Sabha Members Take Oath

YS Vijayamma decides to quit party

I'm thinking of stepping aside from this party. Sharmila (her daughter) is fighting alone. As Rajasekhara Reddy's wife & mother of Sharmila I have to stand with her, my heart tells me.

When he (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) was in trouble I was with him, now he is happy here. My daughter (YS Sharmila) is fighting alone, if I don’t support her, it will be injustice...I am telling you all about this and I request all to forgive me: YS Vijayamma, YSRCP leader & mother of Andhra Pradesh CM at party's national plenary