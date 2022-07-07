Breaking News Today, July 7 LIVE: SC To Hear Alt News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair's Plea Tomorrow

In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus at three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event, organised by the Union Education Ministry in association with University Grants Commission (UGC) and Banaras Hindu University, will bring together over 300 Vice-Chancellors and Directors from public and private universities, educationists, policymakers, as also industry representatives to deliberate on how the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 can be taken further across the country after successful implementation of several initiatives in the last two years.