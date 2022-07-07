Breaking News Today, July 7 LIVE: SC To Hear Alt News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair's Plea Tomorrow

-
02:07 PMAmitabh Kant To Be New Sherpa Of G-20
Piyush Goel to give up the position as Sherpa of G-20, Amitabh Kant to be the new Sherpa. With the G-20 presidency coming to India, a full-time Sherpa is required who would be needed to devote a lot of time to meetings that will be held in different parts of the country, reports ANI.
-
01:03 PMIt's A Proud Moment: PT Usha on Rajya Sabha nomination
I'm very happy, it's a proud moment and an honour for Indian sports and particularly athletics. PM is very close to sportspersons, he always wishes luck to players before and after any event. It's a motivation for all of u, says PT Usha.
-
12:01 PMKerur Incident Happened Due To Personal Issues: K'taka CM
Kerur incident happened due to personal issues. Police have already controlled the situation and some arrests are done; injured admitted to hospitals. We've given instructions to both communities to maintain peace. Our senior officials, DC present on the spot, says Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai
-
11:11 AMSC To Hear Alt News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair's Plea Tomorrow
SC agrees to hear Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair's petition tomorrow. He has challenged Allahabad High Court's order refusing to quash FIR registered for a tweet in which he allegedly called Hindu seers- as 'Hate mongers', reports ANI.
-
10:37 AMHave Made Changes In LS Command: Sanjay Raut
We have made changes in Lok Sabha at the command of Uddhav Thackeray, have written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker to make Rajan Vichare the Chief Whip of the party, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut.
-
10:12 AMArvind Kejriwal To Reach Chandigarh Shortly
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arriving shortly with his family. I have come here with my mother... I wholeheartedly congratulate (Bhagwant) Mann Sahab and his family on his marriage, says AAP MP Raghav Chadha.
-
09:37 AMIndia Reports 18,930 New COVID-19 Cases
India reported 18,930 new COVID-19 cases, 14,650 recoveries, and 35 deaths today, says Union Health Ministry.
-
09:04 AMNew COVID Sub-Variant BA 2.75 Detected In India: WHO
On COVID-19, globally reported cases have increased nearly 30 per cent over the past two weeks. Four out of six of the WHO sub-regions saw cases increase in the last week, says WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
-
08:42 AMAAP MP Raghav Chadha Reaches Bhagwant Mann's Residence
AAP MP Raghav Chadha has reached Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh for his wedding.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrives at party leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence for his wedding, in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/IejR4IFGYg— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022
-
08:29 AM3 Injured In Violence In K'taka's Bagalkot
Three people were injured in Kerur after an alleged argument between two groups belonging to two different communities led to violence in Bagalkot last evening. The incident involved Hindu Jagarana Vedike. Sec 144 imposed in Kerur till 8am on June 8, say officials.
-
08:14 AMMaharashtra Rains
Red alert issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg till July 9, while Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara are on red alert till July 8. Mumbai and Thane are on orange alert till July 10, says IMD.
-
07:53 AMIAF Gets Highest Number Of Job Applications Under Agnipath Scheme
The Indian Air Force has witnessed the highest number of applications for recruitment into the Force surpassing the previous best recruitment cycle numbers, after the completion of the registration process under the new Agnipath scheme on Tuesday.
-
07:36 AMDefence Ministry's Key Meeting On Agnipath Scheme tomorrow
Consultative Committee for Defence Ministry to meet tomorrow morning to discuss Agnipath scheme. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair the meeting, according to ANI.
-
07:20 AMPM Modi To Inaugurate 3-Day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam In Varanasi Today
PM Modi will inaugurate a three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam in Varanasi today. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel will attend the event. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present on the occasion.
Breaking News Today, July 7 LIVE: SC To Hear Alt News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair's Plea Tomorrow
Thu, 07 Jul 2022 02:07 PM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus at three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event, organised by the Union Education Ministry in association with University Grants Commission (UGC) and Banaras Hindu University, will bring together over 300 Vice-Chancellors and Directors from public and private universities, educationists, policymakers, as also industry representatives to deliberate on how the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 can be taken further across the country after successful implementation of several initiatives in the last two years.
07 July 2022