Breaking News Today, Highlights Of July 6

02:48 PMFIR Registered Against Mahua Moitra
An FIR registered against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Bhopal over her alleged controversial statement on Goddess Kali. Case registered under section 295A of IPC for hurting religious sentiments, reports ANI.
01:25 PMSC Hearing Over EPS's Plea Tomorrow
Supreme Court to hear tomorrow a petition filed by former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, challenging the Madras High Court order restraining the AIADMK General Council from amending the party by-laws during its meeting, reports ANI.
12:48 PMPunjab To Provide 300 Units Of Free Electricity
We had given a guarantee to the people of Punjab that we will provide them 300 units of free electricity, as soon as we come to the power. Cabinet has approved this decision today, says Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
12:17 PMDelhi To Organise 30-Day Shopping Festival Next Year: Arvind Kejriwal
A 30-day Delhi Shopping Festival will be organised from 28 January to 26 February (in 2023). This will be the biggest shopping festival in India. We are starting it now. I expect that in a few years, we will make it the biggest shopping festival in the world, says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
12:01 PMDefence Ministry's Key Meeting On Agnipath Scheme On July 8
Consultative Committee for Defence Ministry to meet tomorrow morning to discuss Agnipath scheme. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair the meeting, reports ANI.
11:14 AMWill Implement CAA Before 2024 LS Polls: BJP
It is our promise that we will implement CAA. I have complete faith that CAA will be implemented before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, says West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar.
11:12 AMSC To Hear Journalist Rohit Ranjan's Plea Tomorrow
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear tomorrow journalist Rohit Ranjan's plea seeking urgent hearing. Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra mentioned Ranjan's plea before the court, apprising it that he was arrested yesterday by Noida Police and later released on bail and now Chhattisgarh police want to arrest him, reports ANI.
10:33 AMArvind Kejriwal's Presser At Noon Today
I will make a big and an important announcement for the people of Delhi at 12 noon, says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
09:56 AMPM Modi Expresses Grief Over P Gopinathan Nair's Death
P Gopinathan Nair would be remembered for his contribution to India’s freedom struggle and unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, admirers. Om Shanti, tweets PM Modi.
09:24 AMIndia Reports 16,159 New COVID-19 Cases
India today reported 16,159 fresh cases, 15,394 recoveries and 28 deaths with a daily positivity rate of 3.56 per cent, says Union Health Ministry.
09:11 AMWhat NIA's FIR In Udaipur Killing Says?
NIA's FIR in Udaipur case mentions that assailants also circulated the video of murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli on social media with assertion, promoting enmity on religious grounds and creating panic and terror amongst masses across the country, reports ANI.
09:07 AM1 Killed In Landslide In Himachal
A girl, who was sleeping by the roadside at Dhali in Shimla, died due to a landslide following heavy rainfall here. Two others injured and admitted to a hospital, says Himachal Pradesh police.
08:49 AMLawrence Bishnoi Sent To 5-Day Police Remand
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi today was sent to 5-day police remand till July 11 in the Rana Kandowalia murder case. The order was passed by the Amritsar court, reports ANI.
08:31 AM2 Local Terrorists Surrender In J-K's Kulgam
During the encounter in Kulgam, two local terrorists surrendered on the appeal of their parents and police. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow, say police.
07:58 AMHimachal CM To Be Chief Guest On Dalai Lama's 87th Birthday
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to be the Chief Guest on the 87th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama today, reports ANI.
07:48 AMEarthquake Hits Andaman Sea Again
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 occurred at around 5.56 am, in the Andaman Sea, today, says National Center for Seismology.
07:46 AMPM Modi To Inaugurate Golden Jubilee Celebrations Of Agradoot Group Of Newspapers
PM Modi will inaugurate the golden jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers today via video-conferencing. Agradoot was started as an Assamese bi-weekly. It was established by Kanak Sen Deka, a senior journalist of Assam.
Breaking News Today, Highlights Of July 6
Aalok Sensharma
Thu, 07 Jul 2022 07:19 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers. PM Modi will today inaugurate the event via video conferencing. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chief patron of Agradoot's Golden jubilee celebration committee, will also be present on the occasion, as per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
06 July 2022