Breaking News Today, Highlights Of July 6

In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers. PM Modi will today inaugurate the event via video conferencing. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chief patron of Agradoot's Golden jubilee celebration committee, will also be present on the occasion, as per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).