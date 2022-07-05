Breaking News Today Highlights Of July 5

03:24 PM

Seeking A Separate Nation Was Never Our Policy: DMK

Seeking a separate nation was never DMK's policy. Instead, states should be given more powers... How can they say of diving Tamil Nadu in 2 parts, if at all it's divided, then it'll be DMK that will have 2 CMs, BJP's Nainar Nagendran can't even be an MLA, says DMK MP TKS Elangovan.