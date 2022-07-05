Breaking News Today Highlights Of July 5

-
03:24 PMSeeking A Separate Nation Was Never Our Policy: DMK
Seeking a separate nation was never DMK's policy. Instead, states should be given more powers... How can they say of diving Tamil Nadu in 2 parts, if at all it's divided, then it'll be DMK that will have 2 CMs, BJP's Nainar Nagendran can't even be an MLA, says DMK MP TKS Elangovan.
-
01:15 PMMan Beaten To Death in Mumbai
A 23-year-old man has been booked under Section 302 of the IPC for the murder of the victim, who was 55 years old. The accused confessed to the crime during the interrogation, says Mumbai Police.
-
12:37 PM9 Dead In Road Mishap In Nepal
At least 9 people lost their lives while 30 others were injured in a road accident in Ramechhap district of Nepal this morning, reports ANI.
-
12:06 PMHopeful That MLAs Will Return: Sanjay Raut
We are still hopeful that these MLAs will return back... We were always in talks with rebels... They are our people, will come back. 'Subha ka bhoola agar shaam ko ghar aa jaye to usse bhoola nahi kehte', says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
-
11:59 AMShiv Sena Is Baba Thackeray's: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena is Baba Thackeray's. Cannot be anyone else's. You cannot hijack it through money. CM Mamata Banerjee has said, not just money but something else was also given. It will be a big expose when this 'something' is revealed, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
-
11:50 AMConfident Of Winning 100 Seats In Mid-Term Polls: Sanjay Raut
We are confident of winning 100 seats as Shivsena... Uddhav Thackeray had said let's have mid-term polls and everything will be clear.. who will win and who will lose, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
-
11:27 AM3 Killed As Cement Pillar Falls At Construction Site In Himachal
Three persons have been killed and one was injured as a cement pillar fell on a tipper vehicle at a construction site in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday morning, reports PTI.
-
10:41 AMPM Modi To Inaugurate Golden Jubilee Celebrations Of Agradoot Group Tomorrow
PM Modi to inaugurate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Agradoot group of newspapers on 6 July via video conferencing, says Prime Minister's Office.
-
10:12 AMUP Police Registers Case Against Kaali Filmmaker
UP police has registered an FIR on charges of criminal conspiracy, offense in place of worship, deliberately hurting religious sentiments, intention to provoke breach of peace against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for her movie 'Kaali' for the disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods, reports ANI.
-
09:42 AMOne More Rajya Sabha Seat Falls Vacant
Another Rajya Sabha seat from Tripura has fallen vacant after Chief Minister Manik Saha resigned from his position. "Manik Saha, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of Tripura, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha with effect from July 4, 2022," a Parliamentary Bulletin reads.
-
09:31 AMIndia Reports Over 13,000 COVID-19 Cases
India reported 13,086 fresh cases, 12,456 recoveries and 24 deaths today with a daily positivity rate of 2.90 per cent, says Union Health Ministry.
-
09:01 AM4.3 Magnitde Earthquake Hits Portblair
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred at 187km SE of Portblair in Andaman and Nicobar Island at around 8.05 am today morning. The depth of the earthquake was 30km, says National Center for Seismology.
-
08:47 AMVote For AAP: Arvind Kejriwal Ahead Of Gujarat Polls
We are not here to engage in dirty politics or corruption. We are here to help people. We are doing good work in Delhi and Punjab. Don't waste your vote on Congress. Those who are not satisfied with BJP should vote for us, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.
-
08:13 AMCase Against K'taka Congress MLA
Anti-Corruption Bureau today registered a case of disproportionate assets against Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, on the basis of an ED report and has conducted raids at five locations including Sadashiva Nagar, Banashankari, Kalasipalya and his residence in Bengaluru Cantonment, reports ANI.
-
08:07 AMSchools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka's Mangaluru
In view of continuous rains across the district, all Anganwadi, Primary High School, Pre-Graduate and Graduate, Diploma/ ITI colleges of the district have been declared holiday as a precautionary measure, says Dakshin Kannada Deputy Commissioner Rajendra KV.
Breaking News Today Highlights Of July 5
Aalok Sensharma
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 04:12 PM IST
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 04:12 PM IST
05 July 2022