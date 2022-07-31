Breaking News Today, July 31 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Nation Today Via Mann Ki Baat

-
09:18 AM
False Action, False Evidence: Sanjay Raut On ED's Raid At His Residence
Maharashtra and Shiv Sena will continue to fight... False action, false evidence... I will not leave Shiv Sena... Even if I die, I will not surrender... I have nothing to do with any scam, tweets Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after early morning raids by ED.
08:43 AM
PM Modi Congratulates Bindyarani Devi For Winning Silver At CWG 2022
Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning a Silver medal at CWG, Birmingham. This accomplishment is a manifestation of her tenacity and it has made every Indian very happy. I wish her the very best for her future endeavours, tweets PM Modi.
08:38 AM
PM Modi Congratulates Mirabai Chanu For Winning Gold At CWG 2022
The exceptional Mirabai Chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes, tweets PM Modi.
08:21 AM
ED Questions Sanjay Raut At His Residence
The ED also questioned Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut as it raided his residence in Mumbai in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.
Mumbai | Enforcement Directorate officials reached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence around 7am today; currently conducting a search and questioning Raut, in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case pic.twitter.com/e2bfEVW3s7— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022
08:00 AM
ED Raids Sanjay Raut's Residence
The ED today carried out an early morning raid at the residence of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case. This came after he skipped a summon by the agency twice.
Mumbai | Enforcement Directorate officials at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence, in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case pic.twitter.com/gFYdvR89zU— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022
07:58 AM
India's 1st Monkeypox Patient Recovers
The first reported Monkeypox patient in the country discharged (on July 30). The 35-year-old male UAE returnee from Kollam was treated in 17 days at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. He is stable. His primary contacts also tested negative, says Kerala Health Minister Veena George.
07:56 AM
PM Modi To Address Nation Today Via Mann Ki Baat
PM Modi will address the nation today via his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. This will be the 91st edition of his monthly radio programme.
Breaking News Today, July 31 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Nation Today Via Mann Ki Baat
Aalok Sensharma
Sun, 31 Jul 2022 09:18 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 91st edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. It is expected that in this edition, PM Modi will speak of the Commonwealth Games 2022, which is currently underway at Birmingham in the United Kingdom (UK).
31 July 2022