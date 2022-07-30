Live Breaking News Today: Ease Of Justice Equally Important As Ease Of Doing Business, Says PM Modi

-
Congress' Nana Patole on Maharashtra Guv's remarks
We condemn the remarks made by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He should apologise to the public. He should be removed from his position with immediate effect: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole
12:04 PM
Manish Sisodia on excise policy row
We brought a new liquor policy to stop corruption. Before that government used to get around Rs 6,000 Cr revenue from 850 liquor shops. But, after the new policy, our govt would have got more than Rs 9,000 Cr with the same number of shops: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
They (BJP) are threatening shopkeepers, officers with ED and CBI, they want legal liquor shops to be closed in Delhi and earn money from illegal shops. We've decided to stop the new liquor policy and ordered to open govt liquor shops: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
12:03 PM
PM Modi at All India District Legal Service Authorities meet
As important as access to the judicial system is for any society, justice delivery is equally important. The judicial infrastructure has an important contribution to this. In the last 8 yrs, work has been done at a fast pace to strengthen judicial infrastructure in India: PM Modi
Under e-Courts Mission, virtual courts are being started in India. 24-hour courts have started functioning for crimes like traffic violations. Video conferencing infrastructure is also being expanded in courts: PM Modi at 1st All India District Legal Service Authorities meet
12:02 PM
CJI NV Ramana at All India District Legal Service Authorities meet
Our true strength lies in the youth. 1/5th of world's youth lives in India. Skilled workers are only 3% of our workforce we need to harness the skill force of our country & India is now filling the global gap: CJI NV Ramana at 1st All India District Legal Service Authorities meet
The majority cannot pursue justice delivery mechanisms. Access to justice is a tool for social emancipation. If today we have been able to reach the doorstep of people with justice, we have to thank the able judges, spirited advocates, and the governments: CJI NV Ramana
District judicial officers are the first point of contact for the majority of the population. Public opinion of the judiciary is based on experience with the district judiciary. Strengthening district judiciary is the need of the hour: CJI NV Ramana
12:01 PM
PM Modi attends All India District Legal Service Authorities meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 1st All India District Legal Service Authorities meet along with Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Union Minister of Law & justice Kiren Rijiju, in Delhi
10:02 AM
COVID-19 Cases in India
India reports 20,408 fresh cases, 20,958 recoveries, and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,43,384. Daily positivity rate 5.05%
10:02 AM
Mahendra Bhatt appointed new state president of BJP Uttarakhand
BJP national president JP Nadda appoints Mahendra Bhatt as the new state president of BJP Uttarakhand
10:02 AM
PM Modi to address inaugural session of first All India District Legal Services Authorities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he will be addressing the inaugural session of the first All India District Legal Services Authorities meeting at 10 a.m. The Prime Minister and DLSAs will deliberate on different aspects relating to the judiciary and ensuring justice for all
10:01 AM
Delhi Rains
Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Mandi House
#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Mandi House pic.twitter.com/NdPdgGbAt6— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022
10:01 AM
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari
If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here. Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
#WATCH | If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here. Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pic.twitter.com/l3SlOFMc0v— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022
10:00 AM
5 decomposed bodies found in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh | 5 decomposed bodies recovered by the search & rescue team from a dense forest between Huri to Tapa. These bodies were among the 19 labourers who were missing from BRO road, Huri in Kurung Kumey district since July 5: Bengia Nighee, DC Kurung Kumey
Live Breaking News Today: Ease Of Justice Equally Important As Ease Of Doing Business, Says PM Modi
Talibuddin Khan
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:07 PM IST
Hello and welcome to the 'Breaking News, Latest updates' blog at English Jagran, where we keep a tab on all that's happening across the world to provide our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres including, nation, world, sports, entertainment, and business.
