Live Breaking News Today: Ease Of Justice Equally Important As Ease Of Doing Business, Says PM Modi

Manish Sisodia on excise policy row

We brought a new liquor policy to stop corruption. Before that government used to get around Rs 6,000 Cr revenue from 850 liquor shops. But, after the new policy, our govt would have got more than Rs 9,000 Cr with the same number of shops: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

They (BJP) are threatening shopkeepers, officers with ED and CBI, they want legal liquor shops to be closed in Delhi and earn money from illegal shops. We've decided to stop the new liquor policy and ordered to open govt liquor shops: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia