Breaking News, Latest Updates, Highlights of July 3

Next 30-40 Years To Be Era Of BJP: Amit Shat At BJP's National Executive Meeting

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Sunday that the next 30 to 40 years will be the era of his party and India will become a "vishwa guru" (world leader).

While proposing the political resolution at the BJP national executive meeting here, Shah said "dynastic politics, casteism and politics of appeasement" were the "greatest sins" and the reason behind the country's sufferings over the years.