Breaking News, Latest Updates, Highlights of July 3

-
04:25 PMNext 30-40 Years To Be Era Of BJP: Amit Shat At BJP's National Executive Meeting
Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Sunday that the next 30 to 40 years will be the era of his party and India will become a "vishwa guru" (world leader).
While proposing the political resolution at the BJP national executive meeting here, Shah said "dynastic politics, casteism and politics of appeasement" were the "greatest sins" and the reason behind the country's sufferings over the years.
-
04:23 PMPiyush Goyal in Telangana
Telangana was formed after several years of struggle by the BJP. Lakhs of people became a part of the struggle, hoping to make it the No 1 state in the country. Sadly, the TRS govt has dashed the hopes of the people: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
-
04:23 PMSeveral IndiGo flights across the country delayed after the non-availability of crew members
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strong cognizance against IndiGo & sought a clarification/ explanation behind the massive flight delays nationwide: DGCA officials to ANI
-
04:22 PMRains in Delhi
Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from Pragati Maidan
#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from Pragati Maidan pic.twitter.com/yM7CttQo6q— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022
-
04:22 PMManipur Landslide
Besides the 13 Territorial Army personnel & 5 civilians that were safely rescued, mortal remains of 23 Territorial Army personnel & 11 civilians have been recovered so far. Search for the remaining 7 missing Territorial Army personnel & 21 civilians will continue.
-
04:21 PMMaharashtra Political Crisis
Maharashtra | Some defied Shiv Sena whip while voting in Speaker election. A complaint has been filed with the presiding officer. They could possibly be disqualified as a result. The matter of suspension of twelve members is still pending in SC: Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu
-
04:21 PMVijay Babu Sexual Assault Case
Kerala | Actor-producer Vijay Babu appeared before probe officials for the 7th consecutive day in Ernakulam Town South PS for interrogation in connection with a sexual assault case registered against him. He is appearing before probe officials as per the directions of Kerala HC.
-
02:44 PMBJP National Executive Meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the two-day National Executive Committee meeting in Hyderabad.
-
02:43 PMShivraj Singh Chouhan attacks Congress
Jabalpur, MP | Congress is a party of polarisation. Country lost its respect under their rule. If terrorism took birth, it was due to Congress. In Udaipur we saw, someone killed in broad daylight. Even in Maharashtra, under their govt, someone was killed: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
-
02:43 PMAmarnath Yatra
Srinagar, J&K | Security forces have cooperated very well for Amarnath Yatra. I feel it's one of the best security arrangements that have been placed this time: Lt Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha visiting Pantha Chowk Yatri camp
-
12:59 PMCivic workers protest in Bengaluru
Bengaluru| Pourakarmikas (civic workers) protest continues in Freedom Park They claim to give Rs 18,000 but we only get Rs 12,000 in hand. We don't know our PF numbers, we don't know where our money goes. Will keep sitting here even if we die,nobody is listening to us: Protestor
-
12:59 PMMP Navneet Rana on Amravati killing
When central team reached, CP Arti Singh, after 12 days, finally expressed that this is because of his Nupur Sharma post. So I've demanded an enquiry on CP too as to why she hid actual matter & threatened journalists to not expose the truth: Amravati MP Navneet Rana
-
12:59 PMMP Navneet Rana on Amravati killing
We spoke with cops, they said it looks like incident of theft. We spoke with family, this did not look like theft, as nothing had been taken. When we spoke on this, wrote letters to NIA & HM, enquiry began: Independent MP Navneet Rana on Amravati murder
-
12:58 PMITBP provides oxygen to pilgrims during Amarnath Yatra
J&K | ITBP engaged in providing oxygen support to needy pilgrims at high altitude points during Amarnath Yatra. Till July 2, more than 50 pilgrims have been provided oxygen. Besides, ITBP is also providing first aid to the pilgrims, carrying injured to hospitals.
-
11:55 AMRahul Gandhi in Wayanad
Nilambur, Kerala | A woman eligible for assistance by govt to get a house was not helped due to her different ideology. She was supporter of Congress party. So we helped her: Rahul Gandhi at handover ceremony of houses built by Samskarika Sahiti at Glamora convention centre
-
11:54 AMRahul Gandhi in Wayanad
Malappuram, Kerala | Writing letters to simplify rules regarding PMGSY roads which say that roads less than 5 km be excluded. Since Kerala has several short-distance roads, asked them to include these too under PMGSY: Rahul Gandhi inaugurates Ambalapadi-Valamburam-Kootampara road
-
10:44 AMAaditya Thackeray to miss protest Aarey Forest
"Since I have to attend the sitting of State Legislative Assembly today, I'll be missing out on protest for Aarey Forest & MMRCL land. I humbly urge new Govt to reconsider its decision. Don’t cast the hate for us, on to our beloved Mumbai,"tweets Maharashtra min Aaditya Thackeray
-
10:44 AMAmit Shah moves political resolution
Union Home Minister Amit Shah moves political resolution at the BJP's National Executive Committee meeting in Hyderabad, Telangana. The resolution mentions candidature for the Presidential election, Govt in Maharashtra and other political issues in the country.
-
10:43 AM2 LeT terrorists held in JK
J&K | 2 terrorists of LeT apprehended by villagers of Tuksan, Reasi district, with weapons. 2AK rifles, 7 grenades and a pistol were recovered. DGP announces a reward of Rs 2 lakhs for villagers: ADGP Jammu. Apprehended terrorists identified as Faizal Ahmed Dar and Talib Hussain.
-
10:43 AMAnurag Thakur attends exhibition by Telangana BJP
During National Executive Committee meeting,an exhibition has been organised by Telangana BJP. It depicts the long journey for formation of Telangana. BJP workers sacrificed themselves, locals became a part of it. A movement took place for it: Union Min Anurag Thakur in Hyderabad
-
09:28 AMTrain catches fire in Bihar
Bihar: Fire broke out in the engine of a DMU train near Bhelwa railway station today. The train was going from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. All passengers are safe, fire from the engine did not spread. Fire fighting ops are underway
#WATCH | Bihar: Fire broke out in the engine of a DMU train near Bhelwa railway station today. The train was going from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. All passengers are safe, fire from the engine did not spread. Fire fighting ops are underway pic.twitter.com/2Hv6DwjJ8a— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022
-
09:28 AMCOVID Cases in India
India reports 16,103 fresh cases, 13,929 recoveries and 31 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,11,711 Daily positivity rate 4.27%
-
09:27 AMUdaipur Tailor Killing
Rajasthan | Udaipur district administration gives relaxation in curfew for 10 hours today, from 8am to 6pm
-
09:27 AMShivraj Singh Chouhan
I freed 21,000 acres of land from the clutches of the mafia in MP. Should I not get back land from goons, miscreants who have encroached upon govt land? I will do it. I will distribute that 21,000 acres of land among the poor: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal
-
08:00 AMPM Modi to address public meeting in Hyderabad today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad today. In the public meeting titled 'Vijay Sankalpa Sabha', Prime Minister is likely to set the tone for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana. In the public rally, more than 35,000 people are expected to be present.
-
07:59 AMAmarnath Yatra 2022: BRDO reconstructs two bridges overnight
Two bridges near Brarimarg on Baltal Axis damaged by landslides were restored by Chinar Corps which reconstructed the bridges overnight for the resumption of route for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims
-
07:59 AMMaha CM holds key meet ahead of special assembly session today
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-camp's MLAs, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others held a meeting last night, in Mumbai
-
07:58 AM4 die in cylinder blast in UP's Shahjahanpur
Shahjahanpur, UP | 3 women, 1 girl dead, and 3 injured in a cylinder explosion at a wedding in Vikrampur village. The leak in the (cylinder) regulator caused the explosion and fire subsequently. Injured being treated at the hospital: Massa Singh, CO, Jalalabad
-
07:58 AMLaw Minister on SC's observations on Nupur Sharma
As Law Minister, it's not proper for me to comment on judgement & observation by SC bench. Even if I've serious objections...I wouldn't like to comment. Can be discussed at the appropriate forum...It's oral observation, not judgement: Law Min Kiren Rijiju on SC remarks on Nupur Sharma
-
07:58 AMPresidential Polls 2022
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Saturday visited Puducherry to seek support from the legislators of the ruling AINRC-led coalition in the Union Territory; Chief Minister N Rangasamy was also present
Top News
-
World
-
India
-
World
-
India
-
India
-
Business
-
Entertainment
Breaking News, Latest Updates, Highlights of July 3
Talibuddin Khan
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 05:08 PM IST
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 05:08 PM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on the two-day national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that will begin today in Hyderabad. In this meeting, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the saffron party will focus on expanding its footprints in Telangana ahead of next year's assembly elections.
03 July 2022