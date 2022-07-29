Breaking News Today, July 29 LIVE: Suspended MPs Continue Protest In Parliament Complex

08:36 AM

Om Prakash Rajbhar Possessed By Soul Of Another Party: Akhilesh Yadav

Om Prakash Rajbhar, chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), seems to be possessed by the soul of another party. The SP had been forging alliances with many parties since the time of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav but it never faced allegations that tickets were sold for contesting election. But, for the first time such allegations have been levelled on SP coalition by Rajbhar, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.