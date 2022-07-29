Breaking News Today, July 29 LIVE: Suspended MPs Continue Protest In Parliament Complex

-
08:36 AM
Om Prakash Rajbhar Possessed By Soul Of Another Party: Akhilesh Yadav
Om Prakash Rajbhar, chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), seems to be possessed by the soul of another party. The SP had been forging alliances with many parties since the time of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav but it never faced allegations that tickets were sold for contesting election. But, for the first time such allegations have been levelled on SP coalition by Rajbhar, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
-
08:34 AM
Akhilesh Yadav Comes In Support Of Sonia Gandhi
No one would have imagined that the top Congress leader would be summoned by ED someday. Summoning her is a part of BJP's policy of "divide and rule" for which it is pressuring the Opposition leaders to create a rift, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
-
08:32 AM
Raised Issue Of Death Of People In Gujarat: Suspended AAP MP
Me and Sushil Gupta have been suspended. And, our only fault was that we were raising the issue pertaining to death of people in Gujarat due to consumption spurious liquor, says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Pathak.
-
08:30 AM
Money Laundering Case Registered Against DC Motors Owner Dilip Chhabria
The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against DC Motors owner Dilip Chhabria based on the cases registered against him by CIU unit of Mumbai Police and EOW. In this connection, the agency yesterday conducted raids at six locations in Mumbai and Pune, reports ANI.
-
08:01 AM
PM Modi Wishes Indian Contingent For Commonwealth Games 2022
Best wishes to the Indian contingent at the start of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham. I am confident our athletes will give their best and keep inspiring the people of India through their stupendous sporting performances, tweets PM Modi.
-
07:59 AM
Suspended MPs Continue Protest In Parliament Complex
The 27 suspended MPs - 23 from Rajya Sabha and four Lok Sabha - continued their agitation today morning. They also arranged some mosquito nets amid BJP's claim that they were having a picnic at the protest site.
Delhi | Suspended MPs during their 50-hour protest in the Parliament complex— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022
Total 27 MPs including 23 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended for "unruly behaviour" during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament pic.twitter.com/4oaS4q3mlK
Top News
-
Don't 'Play With Fire': China's Xi Jinping Warns US President Joe Biden Amid Rising Tensions Over TaiwanWorld
-
India
-
Sports
-
India
-
India
-
Entertainment
-
Vintage Cars, Malala Yousafzai's Message And More: 10 Special Points About CWG 2022 Opening CeremonySports
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today, July 29 LIVE: Suspended MPs Continue Protest In Parliament Complex
Aalok Sensharma
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:36 AM IST
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:36 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' Blog at English Jagran, we will continue our focus on the Parliament monsoon session. The uproar over the suspension of MPs is likely to continue today as opposition lawmakers continue their agitation at the Gandhi status in the Parliament premises. The ruling BJP, however, has attacked the opposition, claiming that their MPs were eating 'chicken' and enjoying a 'picnic' during the protest.
29 July 2022