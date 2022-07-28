Breaking News Today, July 28 LIVE: 3 More Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended For This Week

-
12:19 PM
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm after the Deputy Chairman suspended three more MPs, including AAP's Sushil Kumar Gupta, for the remainder of this week.
-
12:18 PM
Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Row Over Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' Remark
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned amid uproar over Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark .
-
11:55 AM
Adhir Chowdhary Request LS Speaker To Allow Him To Address House
Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, has requested Speaker Om Birla to give him a chance to speak on the floor of the House on the allegations made against him for his statement, reports ANI.
-
11:41 AM
BJP Demands Sonia Gandhi's Apology Over Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' Remark
It was a deliberate s*xist insult. Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the President of India and the country, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when asked about Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark.
-
11:09 AM
Won't Apologise: Congress' Adhir Chowdhury On 'Rashtrapatni' Remark
There is no question of apologising. I had mistakenly said 'Rashtrapatni', now if you want to hang me for it, then you can... the ruling party in a deliberate design trying to make mountain out of a molehill, says Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
-
11:07 AM
BJP MPs Protest Against Congress' AR Chowdhury Over His 'Rashtrapatni' Remark
BJP MPs, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, today launched a protest against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu, demanding an apology from him.
Delhi | BJP MPs including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman protest against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu, demand apology from Congress party pic.twitter.com/dXHL7OCtwy— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022
-
10:41 AM
Smriti Irani Demands Apology From Congress
"Under Sonia Gandhi's leadership, Congressmen continue to demean the women in constitutional posts. For demeaning the first tribal President of our country, Congress needs to apologise in Parliament and on the streets of India," said Smriti Irani.
-
10:39 AM
Congress Targeted President Murmu: Smriti Irani
Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Thursday claimed that President Droupadi Murmu was 'maliciously' targeted by the Congress party.
"Ever since Droupadi Murmu was nominated for Pres post she was targeted maliciously by Congress, and the attacks do not seem to stop against her even after being elected as President," Smriti Irani on Cong MP AR Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Murmu in a video clip.
-
09:57 AM
ED To Question Other Aides Of Partha Chatterjee
Sukanto Acharya, Officer on Special Duty of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, and other close aides will also be questioned by ED, reports ANI.
-
09:16 AM
Want Modi Govt To Apologise: AAP MP Sanjay Singh
I want the Modi government and the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to apologise to the people of Gujarat. BJP has been ruling there for 27 years, several people died in the state after drinking spurious liquor. I wanted to have discussions on this issue in Parliament, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh.
-
08:58 AM
Won't Apologise, Says Suspended TMC MP Shanta Chhetri
I will not apologise as we haven't done anything wrong. We've raised the issue of common people. The country is suffering from price rise and raising that issue is not wrong, says suspended TMC MP Shanta Chhetri.
-
08:56 AM
Suraj Vashishth Wins Gold At Greco-Roman U-17 World Championship
Indian wrestler Suraj Vashishth today won the first ever gold medal in the Greco-Roman U-17 World Championship in Rome, Italy, reports ANI.
-
08:55 AM
In Pics: Protests Continue At Parliament
TMC MPs Shanta Chhetri and Mausam Noor, and AAP lawmaker Sanjay Singh continue their protest at Parliament.
Delhi | TMC MPs Shanta Chhetri, Mausam Noor and AAP MP Sanjay Singh protest at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022
The 50-hour long day-night protest of suspended MPs continues at the Gandhi statue at Parliament pic.twitter.com/vA0s3t6Khu
-
08:20 AM
Allahabad HC Grants Bail To Businessman Piyush Jain
Allahabad High Court granted bail to perfume businessman Piyush Jain on July 27. He can't leave the country without the court's permission and has to submit his passport along with a bail bond of Rs 1 crore. DRI had recovered around 23kgs of gold worth Rs 196.57 crores from him, reports ANI.
-
07:49 AM
50-Hour Protest Of Oppn MPs Continues At Parliament
The 50-hour long day-night protest of suspended MPs continues at the Gandhi statue at Parliament. Watch here:
#WATCH | Delhi: The 50-hour long day-night protest of suspended MPs continues at the Gandhi statue at Parliament.— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022
(Video Source: Opposition MP) pic.twitter.com/F2Tpu6q8WU
-
07:47 AM
Suspension Of MPs Up By 170 pc Under Modi Govt: Congress
There’s a 170 per cent increase in suspension of MPs under Modi government compared to UPA. 24 MPs suspended this Monsoon session alone, says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
-
07:47 AM
Protesting MPs Demand Debate On Price Hike, GST: Congress
Congress, DMK, TMC, CPM and AAP MPs from both Houses on 50 hour continous dharna by turns in Parliament precincts. They are protesting their suspension for demanding URGENT debate on price rise and GST on food items, says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
-
07:44 AM
Uproar Over Price Hike, Suspension Of MPs Likely To Continue In Parliament Today
The uproar over price hike and suspension of MPs will likely continue in the Parliament today as opposition parties continue their protests against the Modi government on second week of the monsoon session.
Breaking News Today, July 28 LIVE: 3 More Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended For This Week
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will continue our focus on Parliament Monsoon Session. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been rocked by protests over price hike and other issues, which has led to the suspension of 24 opposition MPs. However, opposition parties have vowed to continue their protests and have sat on a dharna inside the Parliament premises in a show of solidarity and political strength.
28 July 2022