Breaking News Today, July 28 LIVE: 3 More Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended For This Week

10:39 AM

Congress Targeted President Murmu: Smriti Irani

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Thursday claimed that President Droupadi Murmu was 'maliciously' targeted by the Congress party.

"Ever since Droupadi Murmu was nominated for Pres post she was targeted maliciously by Congress, and the attacks do not seem to stop against her even after being elected as President," Smriti Irani on Cong MP AR Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Murmu in a video clip.