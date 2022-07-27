Live: Sonia Gandhi Reaches ED Office For Questioning With Daughter Priyanka

-
11:42 AM
'Chori bhi aur seenajori bhi', says Anurag Thakur on Congress' protests
Union Minister Anurag Thakur replies to Congress allegations of ED harassing Sonia Gandhi, says "Chori bhi aur seenajori bhi, bhrashtachar bhi aur bawal bhi'
-
11:42 AM
BJP Chief JP Nadda on Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning
Congress protests not 'Satyagrah', but an attempt to hide the truth. They are protesting to protect a family, not the country. Gandhis required to answer the investigation agencies, but they think they are above the law: BJP President JP Nadda
-
11:08 AM
Sonia Gandhi reaches ED Office for questioning
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office for the third round of questioning in the National Herald case
-
11:07 AM
Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning
Congress workers try to stop a train at Mumbai's Borivali railway station in protest against ED questioning of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case Some people came to stop the train but they didn't succeed, they've been detained: CPRO W.Railway
#WATCH Congress workers try to stop a train at Mumbai's Borivali railway station in protest against ED questioning of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022
Some people came to stop the train but they didn't succeed, they've been detained: CPRO W.Railway pic.twitter.com/YPjTAAVENP
-
10:49 AM
Ashok Gehlot on Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning
First, they summoned Rahul Gandhi. He was interrogated for several hours in 5 days. Sonia Gandhi has been summoned for the 3rd time today. We have no idea how long it would last. There should be a timely SC decision on the terror of ED in the country", Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said.
The common man is concerned about the rising inflation and unemployment rates. They don't let these issues be discussed in parliament. First, they suspended four MPs. Then, 19 more MPs were suspended yesterday", he added.
-
10:21 AM
Congress workers raise slogans against Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning
Congress Sevadal workers protest at AICC headquarters in Delhi against the questioning of the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi by the ED.
-
09:09 AM
Security beefed-up outside AICC HQ ahead of Sonia Gandhi's questioning
Security deployed outside AICC headquarters in Delhi. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will appear before the ED for the third day today, in connection with the National Herald case.
-
09:09 AM
Parliament Monsoon Session
Congress MP Pramod Kumar (Tiwari) gives a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over Agnipath recruitment scheme
-
08:00 AM
ED asks Sonia Gandhi to appear again today
A day after the Enforcement Directorate questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi for over six hours on the second day of her appearance in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, the 75-year-old has been asked to appear again on Wednesday, officials said.
-
07:59 AM
US Congressman Ro Khanna on CAATSA Waiver to India
It's a historic amendment to strengthen the US-India relationship since the civilian nuclear deal. It's in the interests of the United States, we need a strong partnership with India: US Congressman Ro Khanna to ANI on the NDAA amendment
-
07:59 AM
Jammu-Srinagar Highway Blocked
Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at Mehad Ramban due to shooting stones. People are advised not to travel on Jammu-Srinagar NHW without confirmation from TCU Jammu/Srinagar/Ramban: J&K Traffic Police
-
07:59 AM
Parliament Monsoon Session
Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over "the current ruling party's political vendetta against its political opponents with the misuse of agencies like ED, CBI, IT..."
-
07:59 AM
Rajasthan Rains
Rajasthan | Jodhpur district collector declares a holiday today (July 27) in all govt & pvt schools in the district, amid heavy rainfall & severe water-logging
-
07:58 AM
Sri Lanka Crisis
US Agency for Int'l Development Administrator met PM's Principal Secy PK Mishra, EAM S Jaishankar & Foreign Secy Vinay Kwatra; discussed the region & importance of India’s leadership & US support, to Sri Lanka through this economic crisis: USAID acting spox Shejal Pulivarti.
USAID Administrator Samantha Power arrived in Delhi on July 25 to advance US partnership with GoI & reinforce India as a critical global development leader in addressing urgent global challenges, incl food insecurity, climate crisis & COVID19.
-
07:58 AM
Andhra Pradesh Floods
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited & inspected the flood-impacted villages in Konaseema district on July 26, assuring help to the locals
Top News
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
Sports
LIVE BLOG
Live: Sonia Gandhi Reaches ED Office For Questioning With Daughter Priyanka
Talibuddin Khan
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:43 AM IST
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:43 AM IST
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate office in the national capital for the third round of questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Sonia Gandhi reached the ED office accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Meanwhile, Congress workers protest at AICC headquarters in Delhi against the questioning of the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi by the ED.
27 July 2022