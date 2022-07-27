Live: Sonia Gandhi Reaches ED Office For Questioning With Daughter Priyanka

10:49 AM

Ashok Gehlot on Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning

First, they summoned Rahul Gandhi. He was interrogated for several hours in 5 days. Sonia Gandhi has been summoned for the 3rd time today. We have no idea how long it would last. There should be a timely SC decision on the terror of ED in the country", Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said.

The common man is concerned about the rising inflation and unemployment rates. They don't let these issues be discussed in parliament. First, they suspended four MPs. Then, 19 more MPs were suspended yesterday", he added.