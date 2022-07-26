LIVE Breaking News Today: Heavy Police Deployment Outside Congress HQ Ahead Of Sonia Gandhi's ED Questioning

-
08:31 AM
Sonia Gandhi ED questioning
Heavy security deployment near Congress office in Delhi. Party's interim president Sonia Gandhi will appear before the ED for the second day today, in connection with the National Herald case.
08:30 AM
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022
President Droupadi Murmu pays tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War on Kargil Vijay Diwas
08:29 AM
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022
Ladakh: Wreath laying ceremony being held at Kargil War Memorial in Drass to pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War, on Kargil Vijay Diwas
#WATCH | Ladakh: Wreath laying ceremony being held at Kargil War Memorial in Drass to pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War, on #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/C5CLHKjeS7— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022
08:29 AM
WB SSC Scam
WB | Partha Chatterjee's health is stable. Medical reports have come, and it's fine. A thorough examination of him was done. Though he had some problems, he didn't need to be admitted to the hospital, he's being monitored closely: Dr Tushar Kanti Patra, SSKM Hospital, Kolkata
08:28 AM
Tamil Nadu
Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu | Police personnel deployed outside the hospital where the autopsy, of a class 12 student who was found dead inside the hostel in Tiruvallur, is taking place
07:56 AM
Sonia Gandhi to be questioned by ED today
Congress President Sonia Gandhi is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday for her second round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. She is expected to depose before the federal probe agency around noon on July 26 for recording of her statement by the ED investigating officer, officials said.
07:56 AM
WB SSC Scam
West Bengal Minister & former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee arrives at Kolkata airport. He will be taken to the CGO complex after an ED custody was ordered for him till 3rd August.
07:56 AM
Rajasthan Floods
Rajasthan: Cars washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rain triggered a flood-like situation late last night, July 25
#WATCH | Rajasthan: Cars washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rain triggered a flood-like situation late last night, July 25 pic.twitter.com/cfbtpZrnCv— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 25, 2022
07:54 AM
Not going to be in recession, says Joe Biden
"We're not going to be in a recession, in my view," said US President Joe Biden, further adding, "the unemployment rate is still one of the lowest we've had in history. It's in the 3.6% area. We still find ourselves with people investing..."
#WATCH | "We're not going to be in a recession, in my view," said US President Joe Biden, further adding, "the unemployment rate is still one of the lowest we've had in history. It's in the 3.6% area. We still find ourselves with people investing..." pic.twitter.com/yR5I0MKtdC— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
07:54 AM
India concerned over the resurgence of terrorists in Libya
We look forward to an early consensus b/w Libyan parties on constitutional basis for holding polls. We remain concerned at resurgence of terrorist activity in Libya & reiterate that terrorist groups & affiliated entities must not be allowed to operate unchallenged in Libya: India
We hope all parties work together to maintain peace & stability in Libya. Immediate priority for Libya is to hold Presidential & Parliamentary polls at the earliest in a free, fair, inclusive& credible manner.
07:54 AM
Presidential Polls
Having come from an ordinary background & served Indian people in various capacities under difficult circumstances... Droupadi Murmu becoming 1st tribal woman to be India's President is a forward step for Indian democracy: Penpa Tsering, Sikyong of Central Tibetan Admin
WB SSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee Flown To Kolkata After AIIMS' Go-Ahead; Sent To ED Custody Till Aug 3India
LIVE Breaking News Today: Heavy Police Deployment Outside Congress HQ Ahead Of Sonia Gandhi's ED Questioning
Talibuddin Khan
Tue, 26 Jul 2022 08:32 AM IST
Tue, 26 Jul 2022 08:32 AM IST
26 July 2022