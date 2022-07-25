Breaking News Today, July 25 LIVE: CM Yogi Expresses Grief Over Deaths In Barabanki Road Accident

-
Congress Gives Adjournment Motion Notice In LS
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 5 per cent GST on pre-packed and pre-labelled food grains, curd, butter milk etc.
-
10:52 AM
CM Yogi Expresses Grief Over Deaths In Barabanki Road Accident
UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed his condolences over the death of eight people in a road accident on Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.
"The loss of life in a road accident on Purvanchal Expressway is very sad. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for speedy relief and rescue operations and proper treatment of the injured. May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," CM Yogi said on Twitter.
-
10:22 AM
Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee In Bhubaneswar
West Bengal Minister and former Education Minister of the state, Partha Chatterjee on Monday arrived at Bhubaneswar airport along with ED officials. He will be taken to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.
#WATCH | West Bengal Minister and former Education Minister of the state, Partha Chatterjee, arrives at Bhubaneswar airport along with ED officials. To be taken to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. pic.twitter.com/Rw7eBYkGsP— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
-
10:17 AM
Droupadi Murmu Takes Oath As India's 15th President
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as the 15th President of India. She is the first tribal and only the second woman to hold the country's highest post.
-
10:10 AM
President-Elect Murmu Leaves For Parliament
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and President-elect Droupadi Murmu leave from Rashtrapati Bhavan for the Parliament.
-
09:26 AM
India Reports 16,866 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 Deaths
India today reported 16,866 fresh COVID-19 cases, 18,148 recoveries and 41 deaths with a positivity rate of 7.03 per cent. The country at present has 1,50,877 active COVID-19 cases, says Union Health Ministry.
-
09:13 AM
Govt To Move Motion In RS For Polls To Parliament Committee
MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will move a motion in the Rajya Sabha later today for election to the committee of Parliament on Official Language, reports ANI.
-
09:03 AM
AAP Gives Suspension of Business Notice In RS
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over the "misuse of CBI and ED against the Delhi Government".
-
08:49 AM
People Of PoK Should Get Justice: RSS
People of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir are the first victims. They should get complete justice. They are longing today, they look towards India, questioning when will they get freedom, says RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.
-
08:48 AM
Pakistan Propagating Terrorism In India: RSS
Since 1947, Pakistan has made every attempt to propagate terrorism, separatism and war in Jammu and Kashmir. Our army, police forces fought against it. I thank people of land who fought alongside them. Maharaja Hari Singh, acceded Jammu and Kashmir to India, says RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.
-
08:43 AM
PM Modi To Address Programme On 10th Death Anniversary Of Harmohan Singh Yadav
PM Modi will address a programme marking the 10th death anniversary of the late Harmohan Singh Yadav today at 4:30 PM via video conferencing.
-
08:43 AM
8 Killed In Road Accident In UP
At least eight people were killed after two double-decker buses collided with each other at the Purvanchal expressway in Uttar Pradesh today morning. The collision took place near the Barabanki district, reports NDTV.
