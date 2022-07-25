Breaking News Today, July 25 LIVE: CM Yogi Expresses Grief Over Deaths In Barabanki Road Accident

10:52 AM

CM Yogi Expresses Grief Over Deaths In Barabanki Road Accident

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed his condolences over the death of eight people in a road accident on Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

"The loss of life in a road accident on Purvanchal Expressway is very sad. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for speedy relief and rescue operations and proper treatment of the injured. May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," CM Yogi said on Twitter.