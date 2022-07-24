Breaking News Today, July 24 LIVE: Outgoing President Kovind To Address Nation Today

10:13 AM

Conditions Were Not Good: Neeraj Chopra After His Win At World Athletics Championships

While conditions were not good and the wind speed was too high, I was confident I would perform well. I am satisfied with the result, I am happy I was able to win a medal for my country. Competition was tough, competitors were throwing on good average, it became challenging. I learnt a lot today. The hunger for gold will continue. But I have to believe we cannot get gold each time. I will do what I can, focus and concentrate on my training, says Neeraj Chopra.