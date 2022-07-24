Breaking News Today, July 24 LIVE: Outgoing President Kovind To Address Nation Today

-
10:15 AM
Didn't Feel The Pressure: Neeraj Chopra
I didn't feel pressured by the fact that I am an Olympic champion. I believed in myself even after the third throw. I made a comeback and won silver, it felt good. I would try to change the colour of the medal next time, says Neeraj Chopra.
-
10:14 AM
Neeraj Chopra Hails Rival Anderson At World Athletics Championships
It might have looked easy but Anderson must have put in huge effort to cross 90 metres... He is world lead this year, throwing very good throws, several above 90 meters. I am happy he has worked so hard. This is good for me too, I have good competition, says Neeraj Chopra.
-
10:13 AM
Conditions Were Not Good: Neeraj Chopra After His Win At World Athletics Championships
While conditions were not good and the wind speed was too high, I was confident I would perform well. I am satisfied with the result, I am happy I was able to win a medal for my country. Competition was tough, competitors were throwing on good average, it became challenging. I learnt a lot today. The hunger for gold will continue. But I have to believe we cannot get gold each time. I will do what I can, focus and concentrate on my training, says Neeraj Chopra.
-
09:47 AM
India Reports 20,279 New COVID-19 Cases
India today reported 20,279 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the country's active caseload to 1,52,200, says Union Health Ministry.
-
09:21 AM
PM Modi Congratulates Neeraj Chopra
A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning a historic Silver medal at the World Championships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours, tweets PM Modi.
-
09:20 AM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Congratulates Neeraj Chopra
India is elated by the stupendous performance by Subedar Neeraj Chopra Congratulations to him on winning the Silver Medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. His hard work, grit and determination have yielded outstanding results. We are proud of him, tweets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
-
09:19 AM
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Congratulates Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra has created history again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon. He becomes the 1st man and the 2nd Indian to win medal at the World Championships after long-jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in 2003, tweets Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.
-
08:39 AM
World Athletics Championships: Anderson Peters Wins Gold
At the World Athletics Championships, Anderson Peters, a Grenadian javelin thrower, became the world champion with his highest score of 90.54 metres and secured the gold medal.
-
08:19 AM
World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver Medal!
At the World Athletics Championships, Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal at men's Javelin finals.
-
08:11 AM
World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra At Silver Medal Position
With a throw of 88.13 meters in his fourth attempt, Neeraj Chopra is at the silver medal position at men's Javelin finals.
-
08:09 AM
World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra Secures Throw Of 88.13m
At the World Athletics Championships today, Neeraj Chopra secured a throw of 88.13 meters in his fourth attempt of men's Javelin finals.
-
08:09 AM
World Athletics Championships: Rohit Yadav Secures Throw Of 78.72m
At the World Athletics Championships today, Rohit Yadav secured a throw of 78.72 metres in his third attempt of men's Javelin finals.
-
07:27 AM
Rajnath Singh To Visit J-K Today To Attend Programme Commemorating 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today will visit Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the commemoration ceremony in Jammu on Kargil Vijay Diwas.
"Tomorrow, 24th July, I shall be visiting Jammu to attend a programme commemorating 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. Looking forward to it," he tweeted yesterday.
-
07:23 AM
Outgoing President Kovind To Address Nation Today
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation today on the eve of demitting office. The address will be broadcast from 19:00 hours on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan, the President's Secretariat said.
Breaking News Today, July 24 LIVE: Outgoing President Kovind To Address Nation Today
Sun, 24 Jul 2022 10:15 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation on the eve of demitting office. The address will begin at 7 pm today and will be broadcast on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan, the President's Secretariat said.
24 July 2022