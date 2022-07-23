Live Breaking News Today: NIA Slaps UAPA In Bihar's Terror Module Case Linked To PFI

-
CJI on pendency of cases in courts
One of the biggest challenges before current day judiciary is prioritising matters for adjudication. The judges can't turn a blind eye to the social realities. The judge has to give priority to pressing matters in order to save the system from avoidable conflicts & burdens: CJI
"False narratives are created about the supposed easy lives led by judges. It is difficult to swallow. People often complain about the long pendency of the cases at all levels of the Indian judicial system", he said.
"On multiple occasions, I have highlighted the issues leading to the pendencies. I have been strongly advocating the need to revamp the infrastructure - both physical & personal to enable the judges to function to their full potential", he added.
Hamza Shehbaz re-elected as Punjab CM
Hamza Shehbaz of PML-N was administered the oath at a ceremony held at the Governor House in Punjab after being re-elected as Pakistan's Punjab chief minister: Pakistan's Dawn News
NIA slaps UAPA in Bihar's Phulwari Sharif terror module case linked to Popular Front of India
National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Bihar's Phulwari Sharif case, having links with the Popular Front of India (PFI).
India COVID cases
India reports 21,411 fresh cases, 20,726 recoveries and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,50,100, Daily positivity rate 4.46%
New Delhi Railway Station gang rape case
The victim, aged 30, was raped in the electrical maintenance staff hut at Railway Station platform 8-9 Thursday night. All 4 accused are Railway Employees in Electrical Department & have been arrested: DCP Railway Harendra Singh.
Kallakurichi student death case
The ambulance carrying body of the deceased class XII girl, met with a small accident almost 10 km away from Veppur on the Trichy Bypass road. Both the ambulance & its escort vehicle collided with a container lorry but are on their way again now.
Rajasthan Sadhu succumbs to injuries
Sadhu Vijay Das(who set himself ablaze on July 21) in Deeg, Rajasthan died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital late last night. The body will be handed over by the hospital admin later this morning: Sanjay Goyal, SDO Pahari (Bharatpur)
Kanwariyas mowed down by truck in UP's Hathras
After one injured died during treatment, death toll rises to 6 in the incident where Kanwariyas from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior were mowed down by a truck in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh earlier today.
Delhi Rains
Rain lashes parts of Delhi, visuals from Ring road, Moti Bagh
Rain lashes parts of Delhi, visuals from Ring road, Moti Bagh
Live Breaking News Today: NIA Slaps UAPA In Bihar's Terror Module Case Linked To PFI
