Live Breaking News Today: NIA Slaps UAPA In Bihar's Terror Module Case Linked To PFI

11:36 AM

CJI on pendency of cases in courts

One of the biggest challenges before current day judiciary is prioritising matters for adjudication. The judges can't turn a blind eye to the social realities. The judge has to give priority to pressing matters in order to save the system from avoidable conflicts & burdens: CJI

"False narratives are created about the supposed easy lives led by judges. It is difficult to swallow. People often complain about the long pendency of the cases at all levels of the Indian judicial system", he said.

"On multiple occasions, I have highlighted the issues leading to the pendencies. I have been strongly advocating the need to revamp the infrastructure - both physical & personal to enable the judges to function to their full potential", he added.