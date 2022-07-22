Breaking News July 22 LIVE: RS, LS Adjourned Amid Uproar Over Misuse Of Central Agencies

12:31 PM

India Needs A Population Control Bill: BJP MP Ravi Kishan

We can be Vishwa Guru only when Population Control Bill is brought. Very important to bring population under control. With the way in which it's rising, we're heading towards explosion. I request Oppositionn to let me introduce Bill and listen to why I want to do it. Discuss! This is a Bill for development. The day it is passed, the nation will fly towards being a Vishwa Guru. I am viewing this Bill only with an aspect of development and not that of caste or religion, says BJP MP Ravi Kishan.