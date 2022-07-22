Breaking News July 22 LIVE: RS, LS Adjourned Amid Uproar Over Misuse Of Central Agencies

-
02:26 PM
SC Directs UP Govt To Necessary Action In Vikas Dubey Encounter Case
The Supreme Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Government to take appropriate action on the recommendation submitted by the commission in gangster Vikas Dubey encounter case, reports ANI.
-
02:24 PM
BREAKING: India Reports 3rd Monkeypox Case
Country's third monkeypox confirmed in a 35-year-old man who returned to Mallapuram from UAE on July 6. He was admitted with fever at Manjerry Medical College Hospital on 13 and from 15 he began showing symptoms. His family and close contacts under observation, says Kerala Health Minister Veena George.
-
12:33 PM
BJP Attacks Congress Over National Herald Case
Both Sonia-Rahul Gandhi went to Supreme Court but (National herald) case wasn't dismissed. They're out on bail. They harassed PM when he was CM. Yesterday they didn't let parliament function even when we accepted to discuss price rise issue. They think they're above law, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.
-
12:31 PM
India Needs A Population Control Bill: BJP MP Ravi Kishan
We can be Vishwa Guru only when Population Control Bill is brought. Very important to bring population under control. With the way in which it's rising, we're heading towards explosion. I request Oppositionn to let me introduce Bill and listen to why I want to do it. Discuss! This is a Bill for development. The day it is passed, the nation will fly towards being a Vishwa Guru. I am viewing this Bill only with an aspect of development and not that of caste or religion, says BJP MP Ravi Kishan.
-
12:05 PM
AAP Attacks BJP L-G's CBI Probe Suggestion
We'd been saying the 2016 situation would return, enquiries by CBI, income tax, ED would be launched to stop us. They are trying all means to hinder our work. They had been after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after our Health Minister Satyendar Jain, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.
-
11:27 AM
Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned till noon amid ruckus by Opposition members over issues of inflation and misuse of Central agencies.
-
11:15 AM
Want Oppn Unity: Congress
We want that the opposition should work unitedly. We will try to find the reason behind this sudden decision by TMC, says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge when asked about TMC to abstain from voting in the Vice President elections 2022.
-
10:50 AM
PM Modi Meets Top Ministers For Parliament Monsoon Session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting top cabinet ministers - Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi, Anurag Singh Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, and Piyush Goyal - to discuss the government's strategy in the Parliament monsoon session, reports ANI.
-
10:49 AM
Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge Congratulates Droupadi Murmu
Having a woman President is welcome. I hope she will respect the constitution and democracy as this is what has brought her to this post. We wish her time to be successful, says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
-
10:48 AM
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Congratulates Droupadi Murmu
I congratulate Droupadi Murmu on her win. I thank those who were not in NDA but voted for her. They rose above their party for the welfare of the country. Seeing a tribal woman rise to the highest post is a welcome sight, says Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
-
09:57 AM
India Reports 21,880 New COVID-19 Cases, 60 Deaths
India today reported 21,880 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths. Active caseload now stands at 1,49,482, says Union Health Ministry.
-
09:18 AM
PM Modi Speaks About Importance Of July 22 In India's History
Today, 22nd July has a special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru. Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams, tweets PM Modi.
-
09:15 AM
Congress Gives Adjournment Motion Notice In LS
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of the recent GST rate hike, reports ANI.
-
09:13 AM
PM Modi Urges Citzens To Strengthen Har Ghar Tiranga Movement
This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag, tweets PM Modi.
-
08:42 AM
EC To Issue 'Certificate Of Election' To Droupadi Murmu Today
The Election Commission today will issue a 'certificate of election' to Droupadi Murmu, a day after she won the Presidential elections 2022, reports PTI.
-
08:21 AM
BJP MP TO Introduce Private Members' Bill Today
BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan will introduce private members' bill on population control today, reports ANI.
-
08:05 AM
Droupadi Murmu's Victory A 'Historic Moment': Pralhad Joshi
It's a historic moment. The country is celebrating Droupadi Murmu's victory like a festival. A tribal woman is President-elect now, it's an achievement of its own. I congratulate PM Modi for nominating her as NDA's Presidential candidate, says Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.
-
07:57 AM
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Congratulates Droupadi Murmu
I am proud that Droupadi Murumu, a tribal sister has reached the highest post in the country. All voters have supported her and she has won by over 65 per cent of votes, says Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant.
-
07:42 AM
Display Of Placards At Parliament Prohibited
Production of exhibits and display of placards within with precincts of Parliament House is prohibited, says Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody.
-
07:40 AM
Droupadi Murmu To Be Sworn In As 15th India President On July 25
Droupadi Murmu, who was declared winner of the Presidential elections 2022, will be sworn in as 15th India President on July 25.
Breaking News July 22 LIVE: RS, LS Adjourned Amid Uproar Over Misuse Of Central Agencies
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' Blog at English Jagran, we will continue our focus on the Presidential elections 2022. The BJP-led NDA will hold multiple victory rallies today following Droupadi Murmu's victory over Opposition's Yashwant Sinha. Besides, we will also focus on the Parliament monsoon session. The opposition is once again expected to corner the government over multiple issues, including price hikes and Chinese incursions, on day 5 of the monsoon session.
22 July 2022