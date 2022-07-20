-
07:56 AM
Yellow Alert Issued For Delhi
A yellow alert has been issued by the IMD for Delhi today. According to the forecast of the weather department, moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in the national capital today.
-
07:49 AM
Day 3 Of Parliament Monsoon Session Today
The opposition on day 3 of the monsoon session is expected to continue the uproar over price hike, inflation, the India-China standoff, and the Agnipath recruitment scheme in both Houses of the Parliament.
-
07:48 AM
PM Modi To Interact With Indian Contingent For CWG 2022 Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian contingent bound for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 today via video conferencing. The CWG 2022 will be held in Birmingham this year from July 28 to August 8.
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News July 20 LIVE: On Day 3 Of Parliament Session, Uproar Over Price Hike, Inflation Likely To Continue
Aalok Sensharma
Wed, 20 Jul 2022 07:56 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on day 3 of the Parliament Monsoon Session. It is expected that the uproar in both Houses will continue as opposition parties continue to question the central government over the price hike, inflation, the India-China standoff, the Sri Lanka economic and political crisis, the depreciating rupee, and the Agnipath recruitment scheme.
20 July 2022