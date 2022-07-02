Breaking News Today, Highlights Of July 2

10:47 AM

Told ED I Can Appear Again If Needed: Sanjay Raut

As a responsible citizen and MP, it's my duty to appear if an investigative agency (ED) summons me. Problem is with timing - amid Maharashtra political crisis but they had doubts. Their officials behaved well with me. I told them that I can come again if need be, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.