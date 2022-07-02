Breaking News Today, Highlights Of July 2

-
02:55 PMDiscussed How To Reach 30 Crore Beneficiaries: Vasundhara Raje On BJP's National Executive Meet
We discussed how to reach our 30 crore beneficiaries. It was also decided that whichever state we hold a meeting in, we need to put out a statement about the state, work done there, work required to be done, says BJP leader Vasundhara Raje.
-
02:53 PMWill Discuss About Economy, Welfare Of Poor: Vasundhara Raje On BJP National Executive Meet
Economy and welfare of poor to be topics of focus. Each booth needs 200 active workers. We would prepare WhatsApp groups that including grassroots workers. We'll discuss how to spread Mann ki Baat talks, how to prepare 'panna pramukh', says BJP Leader Vasundhara Raje.
-
02:10 PMArvind Kejriwal To Visit Gujarat Next Week
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit Gujarat next week. He will be in Ahmedabad on July 3-4. On 3 July, he will administer the oath to new office bearers of the party and on 4 July, he will attend a town hall meeting, reports ANI.
-
01:52 PMLucky To Have Selected Yashwant Sinha For Presidential Polls: KCR
We're lucky to have selected a good leader (Yashwant Sinha) for Presidential post. We've welcomed him warmly in Hyderabad... I appeal to all Parliamentarians to compare both candidates and elect Sinha Ji... we need to bring in a qualitative change in Indian politics, says Telangana Chief Minister KCR.
-
01:17 PMBJP Will Soon Be In Power In Telangana: Manohar Lal Khattar
We are moving forward across the country. I believe that after this National Executive meeting we will be there in Telangana too, says Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
-
01:07 PMWon't Speak Against Uddhav Thackeray's Statement: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA
We won’t speak against Uddhav saheb’s statement. We still believe that he is our leader, we do have answers to all questions but there is a limit to it, says Shiv Sena rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar.
-
12:24 PMYashwant Sinha Reaches Hyderabad
Yashwant Sinha, opposition's presidential candidate, has reached Hyderabad.
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao receives Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/XRkcetxLjY— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022
-
11:47 AMIn Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's Polls, It's Rahul Narwekar Vs Rajan Salvi
Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi against BJP's Rahul Narwekar for the Maharashtra Assembly's Speaker post. Elections will be held tomorrow, reports ANI.
-
11:19 AMBJP Getting Stronger In Hyderabad: Union Minister
BJP is getting stronger, they (TRS) are scared that their chair will go. They're misusing public money to advertise against us. KCR is indulging in digressed politics in Telangana, says Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.
-
11:15 AMJP Nadda Inaugurates National Officer Bearers' Meet In Hyderabad
BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday inaugurated the party's national officer bearers' meeting at International Convention Centre in Hyderabad, ahead of the two-day long National Executive meeting of the party.
-
10:47 AMTold ED I Can Appear Again If Needed: Sanjay Raut
As a responsible citizen and MP, it's my duty to appear if an investigative agency (ED) summons me. Problem is with timing - amid Maharashtra political crisis but they had doubts. Their officials behaved well with me. I told them that I can come again if need be, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
-
10:45 AMGot An Offer To Go To Guwahati: Sanjay Raut
I also got an offer for Guwahati but I follow Balasaheb Thackeray and so I didn't go there. When the truth is on your side, why fear, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
-
10:12 AMJP Nadda Reaches Hyderabad International Convention Centre For Key BJP Meet
BJP national president JP Nadda has reached Hyderabad International Convention Centre for the party's two-day national executive meeting.
-
09:42 AMIndia Reports 17,092 COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths
India reported 17,092 fresh COVID-19 cases, 14,684 recoveries and 29 deaths today. Active caseload stands at 1,09,568, sayd Union Health Ministry.
-
09:29 AMPreparations Underway In Hyderabad For PM Modi's Visit
Visuals from Hyderabad where PM Modi will participate in BJP's two-day national executive meeting.
Telangana | Visuals from Hyderabad where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in BJP's two-day national executive meeting (July 2 & 3) starting today. pic.twitter.com/7I3ykEL1G9— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022
-
09:12 AMTelangana CM KCR To Receive Yashwant Sinha At Begumpet Airport Today
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will receive opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at Begumpet Airport today, just a couple of hours before PM Modi lands at the same airport. Only one TRS Minister will receive PM Modi while all ministers, including the CM, will receive Yashwant Sinha, reports ANI.
-
08:40 AMSAD To Support Droupadi Murmu In Presidential Polls
Shiromani Akali Dal, former BJP ally, will support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential elections 2022, it announced on Friday.
-
08:19 AMFadnavis-Shinde Jodi Will Bring Development Back In Maharashtra: Jyotiraditya Scindia
For last 2.5 years, Maharashtra's development was hindered by MVA - an unholy alliance. Being a Maratha, Eknath Shinde Ji took the right decision, in favour of an ideology. I'm sure that 'Fadnavis-Shinde jodi' will bring back development in Maharashtra, says Jyotiraditya Scindia.
-
08:16 AMNadda Holds BJP General Secretaries' Meet In Hyderabad
BJP) national president JP Nadda had held the meeting of the party's general secretaries in Hyderabad on Friday. The meeting, aimed at Telangana assembly elections 2023, was held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).
-
07:36 AMPM Modi To Participate In BJP's National Executive Meet In Hyderabad Today
PM Modi will today participate in the BJP's two-day national executive meeting in Hyderabad. In this meet, the saffron party will prepare its strategy for the Telangana assembly elections 2023.
Breaking News Today, Highlights Of July 2
Aalok Sensharma
Sat, 02 Jul 2022 04:12 PM IST
Sat, 02 Jul 2022 04:12 PM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on the two-day national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that will begin today in Hyderabad. In this meeting, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the saffron party will focus on expanding its footprints in Telangana ahead of next year's assembly elections.
02 July 2022