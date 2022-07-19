Breaking News Today, July 19 LIVE: PM Modi To Meet Top Ministers Today To Discuss Strategy For Monsoon Session

In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on day 2 of the Parliament Monsoon Session. On day 1 of the session, polling for Presidential elections 2022 was conducted, which saw a voter turnout of over 99 per cent. Day 2, however, is expected to have a stormy session as the opposition prepares to corner the government on the price hike, Chinese incursions, and usage of unparliamentary words.