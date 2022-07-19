Breaking News Today, July 19 LIVE: PM Modi To Meet Top Ministers Today To Discuss Strategy For Monsoon Session

-
PM Modi To Meet Top Ministers Today
PM Modi will today meet his top ministers to discuss the government's strategy for the Parliament Monsoon Session.
10:51 AM
Congress Gives Suspension Notice In RS
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme for entry into Armed Forces.
10:50 AM
Congress Protests Against Price Hike
Congress leaders today staged a protest over the issues of inflation and price rise at the Parliament on day 2 of the monsoon session.
Delhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest over the issues of inflation and price rise, at Parliament, on the second day of the Monsoon session pic.twitter.com/KqMp3rrLSM— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022
10:07 AM
AAP Gives Suspension Of Business Notice In RS
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has given a suspension of business notice, demands discussion on the committee on MSP constituted by the Government of India.
09:44 AM
India Reports 15,528 New COVID-19 Cases
India today reported 15,528 new COVID-19 cases. Active caseload in the country now stands at 1,43,654, says Union Health Ministry.
09:36 AM
Another Suspension Business Notice In RS
DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 on the issue of "hike in the price of petroleum products leading to increase in price of essential commodities."
09:15 AM
Suspension Of Business Notice On GST Hike
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 on the issue of price rise and imposition of 5 per cent GST on essential items.
09:14 AM
Suspension Of Business Notice In RS
RJD MP Manoj Jha has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss implications of Agnipath scheme and denial of opportunities to RRB aspirants.
09:13 AM
Adjournment Motion In LS Over NEET 2022
RSP MP NK Premachandran has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on "the incident of forcing girl students to remove innerwear before entering the examination hall during NEET examination in Kollam yesterday."
08:57 AM
Adjournment Notice In Lok Sabha By Congress
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of imposition of 5 per cent GST on some essential items, reports ANI.
08:23 AM
Presidential Polls 2022: Ballot Boxes Reach Delhi
Ballot box for Presidential elections 2022 reached Delhi today morning from Mumbai.
Maharashtra | Ballot box of Presidential election was taken to Delhi from Mumbai, earlier today— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022
(Source: DGIPR) pic.twitter.com/K1HyxTAPvs
08:13 AM
Have Support Of 18 Sena MPs: Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena MPs will meet us. We have 18 MPs, not just 12, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde when asked about his virtual meeting with Sena MPs.
07:51 AM
Centre's All-Party Meet On Sri Lanka Crisis Today
The Centre will hold an all-party meet today to discuss the Sri Lankan economic crisis. The meeting will be chaired by EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
07:36 AM
Lawrence Bishnoi's Police Remand Extended For 3 Days
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's police remand extended for 3 days by Hoshiarpur court though 7-day remand was demanded. It was extended on application seeking to take voice samples of Bishnoi. He will again be produced in court on July 21, says his advocate.
07:33 AM
Day 2 Of Parliament Monsoon Session
Day 2 of the Parliament Monsoon Session will be a stormy one as the opposition prepares to corner the government over several issues, including the Ladakh standoff, COVID-19, price hike, and the usage of unparliamentary words.
Breaking News Today, July 19 LIVE: PM Modi To Meet Top Ministers Today To Discuss Strategy For Monsoon Session
Aalok Sensharma
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on day 2 of the Parliament Monsoon Session. On day 1 of the session, polling for Presidential elections 2022 was conducted, which saw a voter turnout of over 99 per cent. Day 2, however, is expected to have a stormy session as the opposition prepares to corner the government on the price hike, Chinese incursions, and usage of unparliamentary words.
19 July 2022