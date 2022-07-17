Breaking News Today, July 17 LIVE: All-Party Meet Begins Ahead Of Parliament Monsoon Session

-
11:18 AM
All-Party Meet Begins Ahead Of Parliament Monsoon Session
The all-party meeting ahead of the Parliament Monsoon Session has begun.
Delhi | All-party meeting called by the government ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, begins in Parliament Annexe building pic.twitter.com/alZr7VaFRv— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022
-
11:17 AM
Party Leaders Arrive At Parliament For All-Party Meet
MPs - Dr M Thambi Durai, Vijayasai Reddy, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Anupriya Patel - have arrived at the Parliament for an all-party meeting called by the government.
Delhi | AIADMK MP Dr M Thambi Durai, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Apna Dal MP Anupriya* Patel arrived at Parliament Annexe building today for the all-party meeting called by the government, ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/JYIpgXWph9— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022
-
11:15 AM
Oppn Leaders Arrive At Parliament For All-Party Meet
Opposition leaders - Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, Jayant Chaudhary and Tiruchi Siva - have arrived at the Parliament for an all-party meeting called by the government.
Delhi | Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, Rashtriya Lok Dal MP Jayant Chaudhary and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva arrive at Parliament Annexe for an all-party meeting called by the government#MonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/Xlg44nwxAs— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022
-
10:43 AM
Admire India's Efforts To Help Us: Sri Lanka's LoP
We admire the gracious efforts of Government of India for the tremendous support they have given us, in terms of meeting the basic needs of our people. We continue to seek India's help and support in this regard, says Sri Lanka LoP Sajith Premadasa.
-
10:41 AM
India, China Hold Talks Amid LAC Standoff
The 16th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China have begun at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on Indian side. The talks are being held for disengagement along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. Indian side led by Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen A Sengupta, reports ANI.
-
09:55 AM
Tejashwi Yadav Attacks Draupadi Murmu
You don't need a 'Murti' (statue) in Rashtrapati Bhawan... You must have heard Yashwant Sinha Ji speaking, but not Centre's Presidential candidate... not a single presser by her since her candidature was announced, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
-
09:25 AM
India Reports 20,528 New COVID-19 Cases
India today reported 20,528 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths. Active caseload stands at 1,43,449. Till now, India has also administered 199.98 crore vaccine doses, says Union Health Ministry.
-
09:19 AM
Ex-Nepal PM To Meet JP Nadda In Delhi Today
Nepal's former Prime Minister and Chairman of CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will meet BJP national president JP Nadda today at the party headquarters in New Delhi. The meeting is part of the saffron party's 'Know BJP' initiative launched on its foundation day on April 6, reports IANS.
-
09:00 AM
Drone Detected In J-K's Samba
Late last night, villagers from Mangu Chak village, Samba informed officials of having spotted a drone in the area. Officials carrying out a search operation, says Jammu and Kashmir Police.
-
08:42 AM
IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Karachi
IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi after pilot reported technical defect in the aircraft which is being examined at the airport. Airline is planning to send another aircraft to Karachi, reports ANI.
-
08:27 AM
Badrinath-Rishikesh NH Closed Due To Landslide
The Badrinath-Rishikesh National Highway was closed yesterday near Khankra due to a heavy landslide in the area.
#WATCH | Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand: Badrinath-Rishikesh National Highway closed near Khankra due to a heavy landslide in the area (16.07) pic.twitter.com/MyLGrK3HgP— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2022
-
08:08 AM
Vice Presidential Elections 2022
YSR Congress MP Vijayasai Reddy today congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar for being nominated as the Vice-Presidential candidate by NDA.
‘किसान पुत्र’ श्री जगदीप धनखड़ जी को बधाई और शुभकामनाएँ। उन्हें उपराष्ट्रपति पद के लिए एनडीए का उम्मीदवार बनाये जाने की ख़बर सुनकर प्रसन्नता हुई। विश्वास है कि @JDhankhar1 जी उपराष्ट्रपति के रूप में उत्कृष्ट योगदान देंगे व देश का गौरव बढ़ाने में बड़ी व प्रशंसनीय भूमिका निभाएँगे।— Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) July 17, 2022
-
08:06 AM
Earthquake Of 4.8 Magnitude Hits Manipur
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hit Manipur in wee hours of Sunday, said National Center for Seismology (NCS). It had a depth of 94 km. However, no damage was reported.
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today, July 17 LIVE: All-Party Meet Begins Ahead Of Parliament Monsoon Session
Aalok Sensharma
Sun, 17 Jul 2022 11:19 AM IST
Sun, 17 Jul 2022 11:19 AM IST
