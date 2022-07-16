LIVE Breaking News Today: PM Modi To Inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway Today

07:28 AM

India on Russia-Ukraine War

India remains deeply concerned over the ongoing situation in Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in the loss of lives & countless mysteries for people, particularly for women, children & the elderly: Pratik Mathur, Counsellor at UNSC Arria-formula meeting on Ukraine.

"With millions becoming homeless & forced to take shelter in neighbouring countries. We believe, no solution can arrive at the cost of innocent lives. We are consistently calling for complete cessation of all hostilities & advocated the part of dialogue & diplomacy", Mathur added.

"We support all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict including through talks between Ukraine & Russian federation. It is in our collective interest to work constructively both inside the United Nations & outside towards seeking an early resolution to this conflict".