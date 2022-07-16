LIVE Breaking News Today: PM Modi To Inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway Today

-
09:04 AM
Couple marries amid floods in Telangana
Andhra Pradesh | A couple was wed amid flood situation in the Konaseema district yesterday after the bride's family decided to reach the groom via boats as all roads remained inundated. The journey was made possible with the help of SDRF teams deployed in the area.
-
09:03 AM
Monkeypox Virus
Govt,due to experience with COVID,has been very proactive. We have received a letter from Secy Health, Govt of India to tell us the proactive steps to be taken by the Govt. We can see globally, that it's spreading in certain areas: Goa Health Min Vishwajit Rane
-
09:02 AM
1989 kidnapping case
1989 kidnapping case | Rubaiya Sayeed, the sister of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, brought out of Special TADA court in Jammu yesterday. She identified Yasin Malik & 3 other accused, before the court yesterday. The next date of hearing in the matter is 23rd Aug
-
09:01 AM
Pakistani intruder caught in Poonch
J&K | A woman, identified as Rozina - a resident of Islamabad, Pakistan, was caught by the Indian Army from Chakan-Da-Bagh area of Poonch yesterday after she crossed the Line of Control (LoC). Further investigation is underway.
-
07:28 AM
India on Russia-Ukraine War
India remains deeply concerned over the ongoing situation in Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in the loss of lives & countless mysteries for people, particularly for women, children & the elderly: Pratik Mathur, Counsellor at UNSC Arria-formula meeting on Ukraine.
"With millions becoming homeless & forced to take shelter in neighbouring countries. We believe, no solution can arrive at the cost of innocent lives. We are consistently calling for complete cessation of all hostilities & advocated the part of dialogue & diplomacy", Mathur added.
"We support all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict including through talks between Ukraine & Russian federation. It is in our collective interest to work constructively both inside the United Nations & outside towards seeking an early resolution to this conflict".
#WATCH | India remains deeply concerned over ongoing situation in Ukraine. Conflict has resulted in loss of lives & countless mysteries for people particularly for women, children & the elderly: Pratik Mathur, Counsellor at UNSC Arria-formula meeting on #Ukraine— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022
(Source: UN TV) pic.twitter.com/XOELValAsO
-
07:27 AM
Jammu and Kashmir Rains
Jammu and Kashmir: The water level in Chenab river has increased due to heavy rains in Doda district. Government has issued a red alert in the low-lying coastal areas of the state.
#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: The water level in Chenab river has increased due to heavy rains in Doda district. Government has issued a red alert in the low-lying coastal areas of the state. pic.twitter.com/KJ6nk6ooZh— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022
-
07:26 AM
Monsoon session: Distribution of literature, placards prohibited in Parliament
Ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, an advisory has been sent to the members to refrain from distribution of any pamphlets, leaflets or placards in the House.
The advisory issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat reads, "As per established convention, no literature, questionnaire, pamphlets, Press notes, leaflets or any matter printed or otherwise should be distributed without the prior permission of Hon'ble Speaker within the precincts of the House. Placards are also strictly prohibited inside the Parliament House Complex."
-
07:26 AM
PM Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on July 16 and inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway. The 296 km four-lane Expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore. The expressway would give a major boost to connectivity and industrial development in the region.
The foundation stone for the construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway was laid by the Prime Minister on February 29, 2020. The work on the Expressway has been completed within 28 months.
-
07:25 AM
Jharkhand to provide free electricity
Jharkhand cabinet has decided to provide free electricity up to 100 units every month for the poor in the state: Vandana Dadel, Jharkhand Cabinet Secretary
Top News
-
World
-
Politics
-
India
-
World
-
India
-
India
-
Entertainment
LIVE BLOG
LIVE Breaking News Today: PM Modi To Inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway Today
Talibuddin Khan
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 09:04 AM IST
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 09:04 AM IST
Hello and welcome to the 'Breaking News, Latest updates' blog at English Jagran, where we keep a tab on all that's happening across the world to provide our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres including, nation, world, sports, entertainment, and business.
16 July 2022