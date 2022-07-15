LIVE Breaking News Today: IIT Madras Tops NIRF Rankings; IISc Bengaluru, Jamia, JNU Among Top Varsities In India

11:49 AM

NIRF Rankings Released

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras tops Ministry of Education's India Rankings 2022 of Higher Educational Institutions; Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru & and IIT, Bombay in second and third spots respectively

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru named the top university in the Ministry of Education's India Rankings 2022 of Higher Educational Institutions; Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia from Delhi secure second and third ranks respectively