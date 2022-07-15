LIVE Breaking News Today: IIT Madras Tops NIRF Rankings; IISc Bengaluru, Jamia, JNU Among Top Varsities In India

-
11:49 AM
NIRF Rankings Released
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras tops Ministry of Education's India Rankings 2022 of Higher Educational Institutions; Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru & and IIT, Bombay in second and third spots respectively
Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru named the top university in the Ministry of Education's India Rankings 2022 of Higher Educational Institutions; Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia from Delhi secure second and third ranks respectively
-
11:45 AM
Ajmer Dargah Khadim to be produced before court today
Gauhar Chishti arrested, he was brought to Ajmer last night in connection with provocative speech case. His aide who had given him refuge in Hyderabad for about 10 days has been detained. Chishti will be produced before court, we'll seek his police custody:Ajmer SP Chuna Ram Jat
No contact with NIA in this matter yet. Probe on, can give you further details post that: Ajmer SP Chuna Ram Jat
-
11:07 AM
COVID-19 Vaccination Drive
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to chair a meeting with all Chief Secretaries of all states/UTs at 11am on the free precaution dose campaign launched today for the next 75 days
-
11:06 AM
AAP political affairs committee meeting tomorrow
An important meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Political Affairs Committee to take place tomorrow, July 16, to take a decision on the upcoming Presidential elections
-
11:01 AM
CUET Exam for UG admissions today
Mohali, Punjab | Phase one of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) begins today My child got the admit card last evening. The center was in Chandigarh & we came here from Bahadurgarh (Haryana). Delhi is closer to us, it would've been easier: PK Sharma, a candidate's parent
-
11:01 AM
SBSP To support Draupadi Murmu in Presidential Elections
Lucknow, UP | Our party will support Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential elections, confirms SBSP chief OP Rajbhar
-
11:00 AM
Delhi-bound IndiGo Flight diverted to Jaipur after technical glitch
IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted last night to Jaipur as a precautionary measure, following vibrations in the engines for a fraction of a second. Probe has been ordered: DGCA
-
09:36 AM
COVID-19 Cases in India
India reports 20,038 fresh cases, 16,994 recoveries, and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,39,073. Daily positivity rate 4.44%
-
09:35 AM
Dalai Lama on India-China conflict
India & China, the 2 populated neighbours should resolve this problem through talks & peaceful means...use of military force is outdated: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on the expansionist policy of the Chinese side in Ladakh. He was leaving from Jammu for Leh.
-
09:34 AM
Mumbai Rains
Mumbai, Maharashtra | Moderate rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
-
08:32 AM
Maharashtra Floods: Orange and Yellow Alerts issued in parts of Maharashtra
Orange alert issued in Palghar district, Pune, & Satara today. Yellow alert issued in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, & Yavatmal, today.
A total of 14 NDRF teams and 6 SDRF have been deployed due to the rains in Maharashtra. The death toll has reached 99 after 4 people died in the last 24 hours; 181 animals have died. 7,963 people shifted to a safer place: Maharashtra Disaster Management
-
08:31 AM
Free COVID Booster doses for all adults begin from today
It will start from today and continue for the next 75 days. We'll try to vaccinate all the citizens between 18-59 years of age: Dr. Bijay Panigrahi, Director, Family Welfare & Nodal Officer Vaccination on people between 18-59 years of age group to get free booster doses
-
08:30 AM
Gujarat Rains
Gujarat | Red alerts for heavy rainfall announced in 8 districts including Surat, Junagadh, Gir, Bhavnagar, Tapi, Dang, Valsad &Navsari. Water level in Purna river has increased due to water overflowing from 2 dams in Maharashtra: Rajendra Trivedi, Disaster Management Min
-
08:30 AM
Maharashtra Floods
Maharashtra | The road connecting Maharashtra and Telangana was inundated due to the rising level of Wardha river. Flood-like situation in several parts of Chandrapur city
-
08:30 AM
Punjab minister's nephew arrested by vigilance bureau
Mohali | Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested former Minister Sangal Singh Gilzian's nephew Diljit Singh. He was later produced in Mohali court
-
08:30 AM
Ripudaman Singh Malik shot dead in Surrey
Ripudaman Singh Malik, one of two men acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombings, has been shot to death in Surrey, British Colombia: Local Media
-
08:29 AM
Eknath Shinde on NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu
Presidential polls candidate Droupadi Murmu is a tribal woman. We work for tribals and we support tribal people. In this election, we'll break all records and everyone will vote for Droupadi Murmu under Prime Minister Modi's guidance: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Hello and welcome to the 'Breaking News, Latest updates' blog at English Jagran, where we keep a tab on all that's happening across the world to provide our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres including, nation, world, sports, entertainment, and business.
15 July 2022