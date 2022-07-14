Breaking News July 14 LIVE: PM Modi To Participate In First U2I2 Summit Today

-
09:30 AM
I2U2 Summit Updates
US President Biden will participate in first I2U2 summit with leaders of Israel, India, & UAE. This grouping of countries is unique in how they can work together to tackle global challenges. Focus will be on the food security crisis & on advancing clean energy: Senior US official
-
09:29 AM
COVID-19 Cases in India
India reports 20,139 fresh cases, 16,482 recoveries, and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,36,076. Daily positivity rate 5.10%
-
09:29 AM
Telangana Rains
Telangana | In view of continuous heavy rains & inimical weather conditions, the state govt has decided to extend holidays for all educational institutions from July 14 to July 16. Educational institutions shall be re-opened from July 18, Monday.
-
09:29 AM
Maharashtra Floods
Maharashtra | Ten workers of GR infrastructure were trapped in Vaitarna River in Palghar on July 13. NDRF team, upon receiving requisition from Palghar Tehsildar, moved for rescue ops & kept constant vigil throughout night; all 10 workers successfully rescued from the site: NDRF
-
09:28 AM
Ganguly hails Kohli
London, UK | Look at the numbers he (Virat Kolhi) has got in international cricket, that doesn't happen without ability & quality. Yes, he has had a tough time & he knows that, he has been a great player himself: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli's poor form
-
09:28 AM
Gujarat Floods
Gujarat: Low-lying areas in Kaliawadi, Navsari inundate increasingly amid incessant rainfall in the region
#WATCH | Gujarat: Low-lying areas in Kaliawadi, Navsari inundate increasingly amid incessant rainfall in the region pic.twitter.com/tcpWD9FJvz— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022
-
07:53 AM
PM Modi to attend U2I2 summit today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in an I2U2 Summit, along with Israel PM Yair Lapid, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Joseph R. Biden. The first Leaders’ Summit of I2U2 will be held virtually today at 1600 hours.
-
07:53 AM
Gujarat Floods: Rescue ops continue in Valsad
Gujarat | Police and NDRF team rescue people living in the low-lying areas of Valsad district after heavy rainfall and flood-like situation in the region.
-
07:52 AM
Mahatama Gandhi's statue desecrated in Canada
"We are distressed at the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vishnu temple in Richmond Hill. This criminal, hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada," tweets Consulate General of India in Toronto, Canada.
-
07:52 AM
Fire at Delhi hotel's room; no injuries reported
Delhi | Fire broke out at around 4am today in a room on the 2nd floor of Roma Delux Hotel in Paharganj. Total 4 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No injuries have been reported so far, DFS rescued 10 persons from the 2nd and 3rd floor of the hotel: Delhi Fire Service
-
07:51 AM
Telangana Rains
Telangana: Due to continuous heavy rain for three days in the state, the water level in river Godavari has been rising rapidly and reached the third warning level at Bhadrachalam. People in the low-lying areas are evacuated and shifted to save places
-
07:51 AM
Congress to protest nationwide against ED summons to Sonia Gandhi
Congress leaders, in a meeting on Wednesday, decided to protest across the country against the BJP-led Central Government on July 21, the day Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in National Herald case.
#WATCH | Telangana: Due to continuous heavy rain for three days in the state, the water level in river Godavari has been rising rapidly and reached the third warning level at Bhadrachalam. People in the low-lying areas are evacuated and shifted to save places (13.07) pic.twitter.com/kfAMUQysOY— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022
Breaking News July 14 LIVE: PM Modi To Participate In First U2I2 Summit Today
Talibuddin Khan
Thu, 14 Jul 2022 09:30 AM IST
Hello and welcome to the 'Breaking News, Latest updates' blog at English Jagran, where we keep a tab on all that's happening across the world to provide our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres including, nation, world, sports, entertainment, and business.
14 July 2022