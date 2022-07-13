Breaking News July 13 LIVE: India Logs 16,906 New COVID Cases, Active Caseload Rises To 1.32 Lakh

-
10:37 AM
Sri Lanka crisis
Sri Lanka | We're meeting to get an idea on how to elect next president of country. Many parties are discussing to create a consensus. It's important to achieve it. Sajith Premadasa (SL LoP) was 2nd in last elections so we spoke to him: SL Independent MP Anura Priyadharshana Yapa
-
10:36 AM
Sri Lanka Crisis
We haven't received Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation yet, but we hope to get it in a day: Speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament to ANI
-
10:36 AM
NCB accuses Rhea Chakraborty in draft charges
Draft charges submitted against Rhea Chakroborty in Special NDPS court of receiving deliveries of ganja from Samuel Miranda, Showik Charoborty & Dipesh Sawant & others and handing over those deliveries to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput while making payments for them in yr 2020
-
10:35 AM
India COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 | India reports 16,906 fresh cases, 15,447 recoveries, and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1,32,457, Daily positivity rate 3.68%
-
10:35 AM
India denies helping Gotabaya Rajapaksa in fleeing Sri Lanka
Indian High Commission categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recently reported travel of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa out of Sri Lanka: High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka
-
08:39 AM
Sri Lanka Crisis: Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees country
Sri Lankan Prime Minister's office confirms that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country: Sri Lankan Prime Minister's Media Division
-
08:39 AM
Landslide in Vasai
Maharashtra | An incident of the landslide was reported in Vasai area of Palghar district. Many people feared trapped along with houses being damaged. Two people rescued so far: Palghar Collector
-
08:39 AM
EC Starts Distribution Of Ballot Boxes, Papers For Presidential Polls
Assam | Equipment & other related materials for Presidential Election 2022 were brought to Assam. CEO, Assam Nitin Khade along with ARO Dulal Pegu collected the materials from the Election Commission of India: CEO, Assam
-
08:38 AM
Gujarat police recover 75 kg heroin worth Rs 376 cr
Gujarat ATS team recovered 75.3 kg heroin of high purity worth Rs 376.5 crores in international market from a container near Mundra port in Kutch district. Gujarat ATS team along with a Punjab police sub-inspector located the suspected container: Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia
-
08:38 AM
Four arrested for running fake passport gang
South Delhi Police arrested 4 people in connection with providing fake passports to operatives of gangsters in Delhi & helping them to escape from the country. Evidence of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother & his aids escaping abroad using fake passports also found: Delhi Police
-
08:38 AM
Jaishankar on relationship with China
In the last two years, we have been very clear and very effective in ensuring that no attempt to change the status quo unilaterally on the line of actual control will be done by us. There are discussions going on between our side and the Chinese side. These relate to friction points where we're closely deployed vis-à-vis each other. Focus is to see whether disengagement on those fiction points is possible. In last year, there were substantial disengagement & there're still some issues where both sides are closely deployed: EAM Jaishankar
-
08:38 AM
Gujarat Floods
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited the flood-affected areas in Navsari yesterday and met the flood victims.
-
08:37 AM
Twitter sues Elon Musk
Twitter sues Elon Musk, asking a Delaware court to hold him to his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform.
Top News
-
World
-
Weather Updates LIVE: 1 Dead In Vasai, Heavy Rains Predicted In Mumbai; Flash Flood At Manali Bus StandIndia
-
India
-
World
-
India
-
Cricket
-
Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor Is A Modern Day Hero With Mystical Powers In 'Concept Of Astraverse' | WatchEntertainment
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News July 13 LIVE: India Logs 16,906 New COVID Cases, Active Caseload Rises To 1.32 Lakh
Talibuddin Khan
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 10:39 AM IST
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 10:39 AM IST
Hello and welcome to the 'Breaking News, Latest updates' blog at English Jagran, where we keep a tab on all that's happening across the world to provide our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres including, nation, world, sports, entertainment, and business.
13 July 2022