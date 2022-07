Breaking News July 12 LIVE: SC To Hear Fact-Checker Zubair's Plea Against FIR In Sitapur Today

07:33 AM

India on Russia-Ukraine War

"India remains deeply concerned over the situation in Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in loss of lives & countless miseries for its people, particularly for women, children & the elderly": Pratik Mathur, Counsellor, at UNSC

"We support all efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the people of Ukraine especially encouraging talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation".

"We believe that no solution can be arrived at the cost of innocent lives. We continue to reiterate that the global order is anchored on international law, UN charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states".