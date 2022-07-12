Breaking News July 12 LIVE: SC To Hear Fact-Checker Zubair's Plea Against FIR In Sitapur Today

09:17 AM

Moderate to intense rainfall likely in Maharashtra

Moderate to intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ghat areas of Pune & Satara, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, and Latur during the next 3-4 hours: IMD Mumbai

Moderate to heavy rain in the city & suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h are very likely: BMC