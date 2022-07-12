Breaking News July 12 LIVE: SC To Hear Fact-Checker Zubair's Plea Against FIR In Sitapur Today

-
09:18 AM
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai till July 14. For the next 24 hours- moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
-
09:17 AM
Moderate to intense rainfall likely in Maharashtra
Moderate to intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ghat areas of Pune & Satara, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, and Latur during the next 3-4 hours: IMD Mumbai
Moderate to heavy rain in the city & suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h are very likely: BMC
-
09:16 AM
2 injured aftre building collapses in Pune
2 injured and 2 rescued after a wall of two-storey building collapsed in Nana Peth area of Pune city, late last* night: Pune Fire Brigade
-
09:15 AM
Bomb hurled at RSS office in Kannur district
Kerala | Bomb hurled at RSS office in Payyannur, Kannur district. The incident happened early this morning with window glasses of the building broken in the attack, as per Payyannur police
-
09:15 AM
Encounter begins in J-K
J&K | Encounter has started at Reban area of Shopian. Police and Army on the job. Further details shall follow: Police
-
07:34 AM
SC to hear Mohd Zubair's plea to quash FIR registered in Sitapur today
The Supreme Court will today hear the plea of fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair challenging the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash an FIR registered against him by Uttar Pradesh police in Sitapur for a tweet in which he allegedly called three Hindu seers 'hate mongers'.
-
07:33 AM
Flood-like situation in Ahmedabad after heavy rains
Heavy rainfall results in severe water logging and a flood-like situation in Ahmedabad.
For the next 5 days, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the entire state. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many districts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch. The intensity of rainfall will reduce by 15th July: Dr Manorama Mohanty, Director, Meteorological Dept
Gujarat | Heavy rainfall results in severe water logging and flood-like situation in Ahmedabad (11.07) pic.twitter.com/hzENXGv0Zl— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022
-
07:33 AM
India on Russia-Ukraine War
"India remains deeply concerned over the situation in Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in loss of lives & countless miseries for its people, particularly for women, children & the elderly": Pratik Mathur, Counsellor, at UNSC
"We support all efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the people of Ukraine especially encouraging talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation".
"We believe that no solution can be arrived at the cost of innocent lives. We continue to reiterate that the global order is anchored on international law, UN charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states".
-
07:33 AM
Changing Aurangabad's name will cost Rs 1,000 cr: AIMIM MP
Changing the name of Aurangabad will put a burden of around Rs 1000 crores on the govt. This is only to change the documents of the government department. Common people have to go through a burden of several thousand crores: AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel
-
07:32 AM
NASA releases first image clicked by James Webb Telescope
The first full-colour image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope reveals the deepest-ever view of the universe to date. It shows galaxies once invisible to us.
It's here–the deepest, sharpest infrared view of the universe to date: Webb's First Deep Field.— NASA (@NASA) July 11, 2022
Previewed by @POTUS on July 11, it shows galaxies once invisible to us. The full set of @NASAWebb's first full-color images & data will be revealed July 12: https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I pic.twitter.com/zAr7YoFZ8C
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News July 12 LIVE: SC To Hear Fact-Checker Zubair's Plea Against FIR In Sitapur Today
Talibuddin Khan
Tue, 12 Jul 2022 09:18 AM IST
Hello and welcome to the 'Breaking News, Latest updates' blog at English Jagran, where we keep a tab on all that's happening across the world to provide our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres including, nation, world, sports, entertainment, and business.
12 July 2022