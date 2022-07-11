LIVE BLOG

Breaking News Today, July 11 LIVE: India's Active COVID-19 Tally Rises To 1.30 Lakh

Aalok Sensharma
Mon, 11 Jul 2022 10:41 AM IST
Breaking News Today, July 11 LIVE: India's Active COVID-19 Tally Rises To 1.30 Lakh

In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on the Maharashtra political crisis. Today, the Supreme Court will hear a plea over the disqualification of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who had sided with Eknath Shinde to dethrone the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

11 July 2022

  • 10:41 AM

    India's Active COVID-19 Tally Rises To 1.30 Lakh

    With 16,678 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,36,39,329, while the active cases increased to 1,30,713, said the Union Health Ministry.

  • 10:39 AM

    Lawrence Bishnoi Leaves From Amritsar Court

    Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was brought to the Amritsar court in connection with the Rana Kandowalia murder case, has left the court premises.  

  • 09:51 AM

    India Reports 16,678 New COVID-19 Cases

    India today reported 16,678 fresh COVID-19 cases, 14,629 recoveries and 26 deaths with a daily positivity rate of 5.99 per cent, says Union Health Ministry.

  • 09:04 AM

    EPS, OPS Supporters Clash Ahead Of AIADMK's GC Meetings

    A clash today broke out between supporters of AIADMK leaders E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam near party headquarters ahead of the General Council meeting.

  • 08:25 AM

    AIADMK's Key General Council Meeting To Be Held Today

    AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami today morning left his residence for the party's General Council Meeting, which will be held later in the day.

  • 08:23 AM

    Lawrence Bishnoi At Amritsar Court

    Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought to the Amritsar court today morning in connection with Rana Kandowalia murder case.

  • 08:22 AM

    JEE Main Session 1 Results Declared

    The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1 results were declared by the National Test Agency (NTA) today morning.

  • 07:57 AM

    SC To Hear Uddhav Thckeray's Plea Against 16 Rebel MLAs Today

    The Supreme Court will today hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea against the 16 rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. The top court's verdict is expected to end the political crisis in Maharashtra today.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.