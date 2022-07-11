Breaking News Today, July 11 LIVE: India's Active COVID-19 Tally Rises To 1.30 Lakh

-
10:41 AM
India's Active COVID-19 Tally Rises To 1.30 Lakh
With 16,678 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,36,39,329, while the active cases increased to 1,30,713, said the Union Health Ministry.
-
10:39 AM
Lawrence Bishnoi Leaves From Amritsar Court
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was brought to the Amritsar court in connection with the Rana Kandowalia murder case, has left the court premises.
Punjab | Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi leaves from Amritsar court after his hearing in Rana Kandowalia murder case pic.twitter.com/3gL517CXJG— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022
-
09:51 AM
India Reports 16,678 New COVID-19 Cases
India today reported 16,678 fresh COVID-19 cases, 14,629 recoveries and 26 deaths with a daily positivity rate of 5.99 per cent, says Union Health Ministry.
-
09:04 AM
EPS, OPS Supporters Clash Ahead Of AIADMK's GC Meetings
A clash today broke out between supporters of AIADMK leaders E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam near party headquarters ahead of the General Council meeting.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu | A clash-like situation breaks out between supporters of AIADMK leaders E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam near party headquarters ahead of the General Council meeting, today pic.twitter.com/rSW9LsQFJE— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022
-
08:25 AM
AIADMK's Key General Council Meeting To Be Held Today
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami today morning left his residence for the party's General Council Meeting, which will be held later in the day.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu | AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami leaves from his residence for party's General Council Meeting, to be held later in the day pic.twitter.com/vCD16FcO6b— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022
-
08:23 AM
Lawrence Bishnoi At Amritsar Court
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was brought to the Amritsar court today morning in connection with Rana Kandowalia murder case.
Punjab | Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Amritsar court in connection with Rana Kandowalia murder case pic.twitter.com/jNuLu5ZpFs— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022
-
08:22 AM
JEE Main Session 1 Results Declared
The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1 results were declared by the National Test Agency (NTA) today morning.
-
07:57 AM
SC To Hear Uddhav Thckeray's Plea Against 16 Rebel MLAs Today
The Supreme Court will today hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea against the 16 rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. The top court's verdict is expected to end the political crisis in Maharashtra today.
Breaking News Today, July 11 LIVE: India's Active COVID-19 Tally Rises To 1.30 Lakh
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on the Maharashtra political crisis. Today, the Supreme Court will hear a plea over the disqualification of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who had sided with Eknath Shinde to dethrone the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
