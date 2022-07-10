Breaking News Today, July 10 LIVE: BJP Wins All 13 Seats In Diu Municipal Council Polls

-
07:58 AM
People Celebrate Eid al-Adha 2022
People offer namaz at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha 2022 in Delhi.
#WATCH Delhi: Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid on the occasion of #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/bHfq0qUqDI— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022
-
07:44 AM
Devotees offer namaz at Taj-ul-Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha 2022 in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.
#WATCH Bhopal: Devotees offer namaz at Taj-ul-Masjid on the occasion of #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/OWfV8K4JSU— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022
-
07:41 AM
BJP Wins All 13 Seats In Diu Municipal Council Polls
In Diu Municipal Council polls, BJP won all 13 seats. BJP's rule is being established here for the first time after 15 years. We thank voters as they rejected appeasement politics and accepted our politics of development, says BJP state president Deepesh Tandel.
Breaking News Today, July 10 LIVE:
Aalok Sensharma
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 07:58 AM IST
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 07:58 AM IST
