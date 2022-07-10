LIVE BLOG

Breaking News Today, July 10 LIVE: BJP Wins All 13 Seats In Diu Municipal Council Polls

Aalok Sensharma
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 07:58 AM IST
10 July 2022

  • 07:58 AM

    People Celebrate Eid al-Adha 2022

    People offer namaz at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha 2022 in Delhi. 

  • 07:44 AM

    People Celebrate Eid al-Adha 2022

    Devotees offer namaz at Taj-ul-Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha 2022 in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. 

  • 07:41 AM

    BJP Wins All 13 Seats In Diu Municipal Council Polls

    In Diu Municipal Council polls, BJP won all 13 seats. BJP's rule is being established here for the first time after 15 years. We thank voters as they rejected appeasement politics and accepted our politics of development, says BJP state president Deepesh Tandel.

