Breaking News Today, July 1: Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP Over SC Remarks on Nupur Sharma | Highlights

-
05:24 PMBJP's Rahul Narwekar files Nomination For Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly
BJP leader Rahul Narwekar on Friday filed his nomination for the post of Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
BJP leader Rahul Narwekar files his nomination for the post of Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly pic.twitter.com/7Wf67HXtHv— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022
-
05:09 PMRahul Gandhi Attacks BJP Over SC Remarks on Nupur Sharma
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of creating an "environment of anger and hatred" in the country and said this is against the interest of India and its people.
-
04:39 PMMohammed Zubair's Case
The Delhi High Court on Friday sought Delhi police's stand on a plea by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair challenging the legality of his police remand in a case related to an alleged objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.
-
04:23 PMPM Modi Speaks To Putin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on telephone. Both the leaders reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during Putin's visit to India along with discussing bilateral trade and various other global issues.
-
02:16 PMPPE Kits Row: Assam CM Sues Delhi Dy CM For Defamation
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has filed a criminal defamation case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia before the CJM court, Kamrup (Rural) on June 30.
-
01:02 PMIndia Startled By Udaipur Incident: K'taka Home Minister
The country was startled by Udaipur incident. Those responsible should be hanged. I don't know how many people are going to sacrifice their lives to fundamentalists? Everyone should condemn the incident. Perpetrators of such acts should be boycotted, says Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.
-
12:40 PMPM Modi To Visit Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh On July 4
PM Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram and Gujarat's Gandhinagar on July 4. He'll launch the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram. Thereafter, he'll inaugurate Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar.
-
11:56 AMSanjay Raut Appears Before ED
I am a fearless person. I am fearless because I've never done anything wrong in my life. If at all this is political, we will get to know that later. Right now, I feel I am going to a neutral agency and I trust them completely, says Sanjay Raut as he appears before ED.
-
11:55 AMPM Modi To Visit Hyderabad's Begumpet Tomorrow: BJP
There will be a photo exhibition where the senior leaders and photos from earlier national executive meets and important events will be exhibited today at 6 pm. Tomorrow, PM Modi will be arriving in Begumpet. We will have a public reception there, says BJP leader NV Subhash.
-
11:54 AMBJP's National Executive Meet From Tomorrow: BJP
National executive meeting will start from 3 pm (on 2nd)and will continue till 3rd July evening. At 6.30 pm (on 3rd), PM will arrive at Parade Ground where a massive rally&public speech organised... These 3 days will be influencing wherein people will turn in favor of BJP, says BJP leader NV Subhash.
-
11:18 AMExpecting A Huge Crowd In Hyderabad: BJP
After 18 years, a national executive committee is being held in Hyderabad... The city is decked up. National leaders, CMs and other leaders are visiting 119 constituencies wherein massive public rally is supposed to be held on July 3. We are expecting a huge crowd, says BJP leader NV Subhash.
-
10:33 AMPosters Of PM Modi, Amit Shah Put Up In Hyderabad
Posters, banners, and flags put up in Hyderabad ahead of BJP's two-day national executive meeting on July 2-3.
Telangana | Posters, banners, and flags put up in Hyderabad ahead of BJP's two-day national executive meeting on July 2-3 pic.twitter.com/XwcCdbmqaD— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022
-
10:20 AMWon't Disturb This Govt: Sanjay Raut
I congratulate this government. I welcome them. When the Uddhav Thackeray government came, they were saying from the first day that they will disturb him. But we won't do that. We won't disturb this government, they must work for the public, says Sanjay Raut.
-
10:11 AMWill Appear Before ED Today: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut
Yes, I am going to ED today. Everyone knows that it is totally political. The central agency summoned me and I am a citizen as well as MP. So I will go to ED, says Sanjay Raut.
-
09:48 AMOver 17,000 New COVID-19 Cases In India Today
India reported 17,070 fresh COVID-19 cases, 14,413 recoveries and 23 deaths today, said the Union Health Ministry.
-
09:15 AMPM Modi Greets Nations On National Doctor's Day 2022
Doctors Day greetings to all hardworking doctors who play a key role in saving lives and making our planet healthier, tweeted PM Modi today.
-
09:09 AMGreetings On Special Day Of Rath Yatra, Tweets PM Modi
Greetings on the special day of Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath for his constant blessings. May we all be blessed with good health and happiness, tweeted PM Modi today.
-
08:46 AMWill Meet PM Modi, Amit Shah Regarding Agnipath Scheme: Punjab CM
I will meet PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the Agnipath Scheme. This shouldn't be done with the youth that they should be made to work for 4 years and then be retired, says Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
-
08:18 AMCommercial 19kg LPG Cylinders' Rates Reduced In Delhi
Commercial 19kg LPG cylinders' prices were reduced by Rs 198 in Delhi with effect from July 1. 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2,021. Earlier, it was priced at Rs 2,219, reports ANI.
-
08:09 AMMaharashtra Assembly Special Session On July 2 and 3
Maharashtra cabinet has decided to call special session of State Assembly for 2 days - on July 2 and 3. On the first day of the session, Speaker elections will be completed. Speaker's post is vacant since Nana Patole's resignation, reports ANI.
-
08:07 AMBJP Has Shown Large Heartedness: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA
Despite having 106 MLAs, BJP took this decision (of making Eknath Shinde the CM). It means they have shown large heartedness... As Devendra Fadvanis enters the cabinet, it will be a boost for the cabinet. It'll be a help to get clearances from Delhi, says Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar.
-
07:45 AMJP Nadda To Hold Mega Roadshow In Hyderabad Today
BJP national president JP Nadda will hold a mega roadshow in Hyderabad today ahead of the Telangana assembly elections 2023.
Top News
-
World
-
India
-
World
-
India
-
India
-
Business
-
Entertainment
Breaking News Today, July 1: Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP Over SC Remarks on Nupur Sharma | Highlights
Subhasish Dutta
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 07:31 PM IST
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 07:31 PM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) mega rally in Hyderabad ahead of nexy year's Telangana assembly elections. BJP national president JP Nadda will also arrive in Hyderabad for the rally. Two days later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also arrive in Hyderabad and address a rally at the Parade Ground.
01 July 2022