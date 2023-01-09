Breaking News Today, January 9 LIVE Updates: Joshimath Declared Disaster-Prone, Construction Activities Banned, Says Chamoli DM

09:55 AM

Joshimath 'Sinking' Zone, Admin Sounds Alarm

Joshimath has been declared a 'sinking zone' in the wake of continuing land subsidence, which is the vertical sinking of soil. Several homes and roads have developed cracks over the last few days, triggering fear among residents. Several families have been evacuated. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions for monitoring all ongoing development works in the area while ensuring immediate relief and rescue of residents affected by the Joshimath landslide and subsidence. He has also directed all possible help to the affected locals and speeding up of all development work in the area.