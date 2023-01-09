Breaking News Today, January 9 LIVE Updates: Joshimath Declared Disaster-Prone, Construction Activities Banned, Says Chamoli DM

-
10:56 AM
Two IndiGo Passenger Arrested In Patna
Two passengers arrested by Patna Airport Police with the help of CISF after they created a ruckus onoard an IndiGo flight, in an inebriated condition. The arrest was made based on the written complaint by IndiGo's manager: Patna Airport SHO to ANI
-
10:01 AM
3 Killed After Bus Rams Into Truck On Lucknow-Agra Expressway
At least three people died and five more were critically injured after a speeding Lucknow-bound bus rammed into a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Agra expressway. According to the police, the incident took place in the Thathia police station area of Uttar Pradesh.
-
09:55 AM
Joshimath 'Sinking' Zone, Admin Sounds Alarm
Joshimath has been declared a 'sinking zone' in the wake of continuing land subsidence, which is the vertical sinking of soil. Several homes and roads have developed cracks over the last few days, triggering fear among residents. Several families have been evacuated. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions for monitoring all ongoing development works in the area while ensuring immediate relief and rescue of residents affected by the Joshimath landslide and subsidence. He has also directed all possible help to the affected locals and speeding up of all development work in the area.
-
09:50 AM
Brazil SC Removes Brasilia Governor Over Pro-Bolsonaro Riots
Brazil Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes removed Brasilia Governor Ibaneis Rocha for 90 days alleging security flaws that allowed the invasion of government buildings by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro.
-
09:46 AM
PM Modi 'Deeply Concerned' Over Brazil Riots
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses his deep concern over rioting and vandalism against state institutions, including Supreme Court and Presidential Palace, in Brasilia. PM Modi extends his full support to the Brazilian authorities. "Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities," tweets PM Modi.
-
09:29 AM
Dense Fog Covers Kanpur
As minimum temperature dropped to 4 degree Celsius in Kanpur, people were seen sitting around bonfire to warm themselves. According to IMD predictions, Kanpur to experience 'dense or very dense fog with cold day conditions' today.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Humans & animals seek respite from the intense coldwave as they sit by a bonfire, visuals from Kanpur.— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2023
As per IMD, Kanpur to experience 'dense or very dense fog with cold day conditions' today, with minimum temperature dropping to 4 degrees Celsius here. pic.twitter.com/XQO085WoFC
-
09:14 AM
Cold Wave Conditions Prevail Over UP
People in Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh light up bonfires amid severe cold wave and fog conditions.
Uttar Pradesh | People light up bonfires to find respite from the prevailing cold wave and fog conditions in Gorakhpur city. pic.twitter.com/0APxlsJW2x— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2023
-
08:55 AM
Air India Flight From Sharjah To Delhi Diverted
Air India Express flight from Sharjah to Delhi has been diverted to Jaipur due to poor visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
-
08:52 AM
WATCH: Fog Engulfs Delhi
Dense fog blankets south Moti Bagh area in Delhi.
#WATCH | Thick layer of fog covers the national capital this morning lowering visibility. Visuals from South Moti Bagh, Delhi pic.twitter.com/6cTn2QSP0T— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023
-
08:47 AM
Flights Delayed At Delhi Airport Due To Fog
Lowere visibility due to severe fog and cold led to delay in flights to and from the IGI Airport in Delhi. Around 15 flights have been delayed due to ongoing weather conditions, ANI quotes a Delhi airport official as saying.
-
08:32 AM
Delhi govt extends winter vacation of schools till January 15
As North India continues to witness the cold wave conditions, the Delhi government extends the winter vacation of schools till January 15. "All private schools of Delhi are advised to remain closed till 15th January 2023 in wake of cold wave prevailing in Delhi," the Directorate of Education (DoE), says in an official statement.
-
08:27 AM
Weather Updates: 29 trains running late due to fog
As the severe cold wave and a thick layer of smog engulf north India, 29 trains are running late in the Northern region Railway today. Check full list of trains delayed:
-
08:23 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Khanpur Kolian in Haryana
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Khanpur Kolian in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana. Today, Yatra will witness all women walk with Rahul Gandhi, said party MP Jothimani on Twitter.
#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Khanpur Kolian in Kurukshetra district of Haryana.— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023
(Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/hw0WXqcyN0
-
08:20 AM
Dense fog engulfs Delhi, reduces visibility
Dense fog engulfs the national capital this morning, leading to reduced visibility. As per Satellite imagery and available visibility data fog layer extended from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, IMD said. (Image credits: ANI)
-
08:14 AM
At least 40 killed in Senegal bus disaster
At least 40 people have died and 85 were injured when two buses collided near the town of Kaffrine in central Senegal on Sunday, reports AFP News Agency citing the government.
