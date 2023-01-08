Breaking News Today, January 8 LIVE Updates: Mob Attacks Police After Three Nigerians Detained In Delhi's Neb Sarai Area

-
10:17 AM
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Swearing-in Ceremony Underway
Himachal Pradesh cabinet swearing-in ceremony began in Shimla in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri.
10:14 AM
Mob Attacks Delhi Police In Neb Sarai
A police team was attacked by a mob of around 100 people of African origin on Saturday when it had gone of arrest three Nigerian nationals from Neb Sarai area of Delhi. The mob surrounded the police personnel and clashed with them in order to free the Nigerian nationals who had been detained over visa expiration by the anti-drugs force.
09:54 AM
Lucknow Shrouded In Dense Fog
The capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, is covered in thick blanket of fog today morning.
09:17 AM
Delhi Records Min Temp Of 1.9 Degree C
The Safdarjung Observatory in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degree Celsius today morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
08:55 AM
Joshimath 'Sinking': Pleas In SC As Fears Mount
As walls and floors of over 500 houses develop cracks in Joshimath town of Uttarakhand, fear and concerns of the people have risen. "We are filing petition in SC pertaining to urgency of Joshimath land subsidence issue. Now, it's on court how soon they'll hear and give direction. Over 500 houses have developed cracks. It should be analysed and people should be assured of safety," says Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.
08:47 AM
WATCH: Congress Supporters Go Shirtless In Karnal
As Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in Haryana today, Congress supporters seen shirtless in Karnal.
#WATCH | Congress supporters dance shirtless amid dense fog during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Karnal pic.twitter.com/0kmHmkL1nK— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023
08:42 AM
Fog Blankets Delhi, Visibility Lowered
As severe cold wave conditions continue over North India, Kartavya Path in Delhi is seen covered in thick blanket of fog.
Delhi | Severe cold wave and fog conditions continue to prevail in the national capital. Visuals from Kartavya Path pic.twitter.com/hpahVIAtXY— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023
08:38 AM
42 Trains Delayed In North India Due To Fog
A total of 42 trains are running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog, the Northern Railways said. Check full list here:
08:27 AM
Jaipur Schools Shut Till January 14
Schools in Jaipur have been closed for classes 1 to 8 till January 14 in view of extreme cold conditions in Jaipur. All government and private schools in the city will remain closed till January 14, Jaipur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit ordered.
08:23 AM
20 Flights Delayed At Delhi Airport After 6 am
At least 20 flights were delayed at Delhi airport as weather worsened today morning. There was no flight diversion reported till 6 am, said an official at Delhi airport.
08:22 AM
Patna Schools Closed Till January 14 Due To Cold Wave
On Saturday, the District Magistrate of Patna, Chandrashekhar Singh issued a notice to close both government and private schools up to Class 10 in the state till January 14. The order came as cold wave conditions continued in the city.
08:19 AM
UP Schools Closed Till January 14 Amid Cold Wave
As cold wave continues its grip on Uttar Pradesh, schools in several districts, including Lucknow, will remain closed till January 14. Oofficial notices issued by the administration in various districts announced that schools will remain closed for students of classes 1 to 8 from January 9 to 14.
08:15 AM
Dense Fog Near Akshardham Temple In Delhi, See Pics
Dense fog blankets area near Akshardham temple in Delhi.
Delhi | Thick layer of fog covers the national capital this morning lowering visibility. Visuals from near Akshardham. pic.twitter.com/GUkdY7jTCx— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023
08:13 AM
Thick Fog Covers Delhi
Delhi was covered in a thick layer of fog early on Sunday. The fog led to lowered visibility affecting rail and air traffic. Several flights were delayed due to dense fog. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Breaking News Today, January 8 LIVE Updates: Mob Attacks Police After Three Nigerians Detained In Delhi's Neb Sarai Area
Akanksha Verma
Sun, 08 Jan 2023 10:17 AM IST
