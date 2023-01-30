Breaking News Today, January 30 LIVE Updates: Odisha Guv, CM Pay Last Respects To Minister Naba Das Who Was Shot Dead

-
Bharat Jodo Yatra Closing Ceremony: National Flag Hoisted
Congress workers hoist national flag party office in Srinagar in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar.
J&K | National flag hoisted at Congress office in Srinagar in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/XQVtIVcKRm— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023
-
10:18 AM
Covid in India: Active Cases At 1,848
India recorded a single-day rise of 80 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,848, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday. The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,82,719) and the death toll stands at 5,30,740, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity stands at 0.08 per cent, the ministry said.
-
09:05 AM
Naba Das Death: CM Patnaik, Governor Pay Last Respects
Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik pay last respects to state Health Minister Naba Das at his official residence. The minister was fatally shot by a policeman in Jharsuguda district yesterday. He later succumbed to bullet injuries at a private hospital.
-
08:55 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra Culminates In Srinagar Today
On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, unfurled the national flag at the clock tower of Lal Chowk in Srinagar. The Bharat Jodo Yatra proceeded to Nehru Park in the Boulevard area of the city and will culminate today. The Bharat Jodo Yatra began in Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022 will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories.
-
08:50 AM
Rahul Gandhi Thanks CRPF, Police Personnel
On the eve of the culmination of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi expresses his gratitude towards people for making it a success. "I want to thank everyone. The people of the country, CRPF and police personnel who helped us during the yatra," said the Congress leader.
-
08:47 AM
Most Beautiful Experience Of My Life: Rahul Gandhi On Bharat Jodo Yatra
As the Bharat Jodo Yatra nears its end, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed it one of the "most beautiful and profound experiences" of his life. "I got to learn a lot from Bharat Jodo Yatra. I met lakhs of people and talked to them," he said. Gandhi said his Bharat Jodo Yatra received a great response in the country, which was unexpected. "We saw the resilience and strength of the people of India during this journey," he said.
-
08:18 AM
13 Trains Delayed Due To Rains: See List
As many as 13 trains are running late due to low visibilty and rains, Railway officials said today. These include: Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Malda Town- Delhi Farakka Express, Banaras- New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath ExpressChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizaumddin Gondwana Express, Dr,Amdedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express, MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trank Express, MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express, Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express, Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Express, Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express.
-
08:09 AM
Azerbaijan Evacuates Embassy Staff
After a 'deadly attck' on Embassy in Tehran, Azerbaijan evacuates its staff and their family members.
#WATCH | "After a deadly terrorist attack against Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran, the Embassy staff & their family members have been evacuated from Iran. They’ve just arrived in Baku," Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Germany, Nasimi Aghayev tweets— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023
(Video: Nasimi Aghayev) pic.twitter.com/FGobtev0px
-
08:03 AM
Maldives President Solih Wins Primary Election
Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih wins the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party's (MDP) presidential primary election. This is the first time an incumbent has faced a primary challenge, according to preliminary results on Sunday.
-
08:01 AM
Budget Session 2023: All-party Meet Today
The Union government has convened an all-party meeting today ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament. The meeting will be held in the Parliament House Complex. The Union Budget 2023 will be table in Parliament on February 1, Wednesday.
-
07:58 AM
5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Monday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. The NCS said the earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan's capital around 5.20 am. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported yet.
-
07:55 AM
Hailstorm In Udaipur
In Rajasthan, parts of Udaipur received hailstorms, which caused damage to crops in the region. "Our crop has been damaged, what will we eat now? I request the government to help us," news agency ANI quoted a local as saying.
-
07:53 AM
Thunderstorms Also Likely
According to IndiaMetSky Weather data, moisture is settling on the mountain tops of Aravali and is being lifted up instantly. "Western Disturbance's long active tail is full of thunderstorms. Huge moisture incursion from both seas, convergence and interesting topology is helping this chain of long thunderstorms. Moisture is hitting the mountain tops of Aravali and it's instantly lifted up. Chain expands from South Rajasthan-Delhi," tweeted IndiaMetSky Weather.
-
07:50 AM
Rains Lash Delhi Overnight, More Likely Today
Rains lashed Delhi and nearby region, including Noida and Gurugram, overnight. The rainfall continued in several parts of the national capital on Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department has predicted a few light to moderate spells of rainfall in Delhi over the next 12 hours.
Breaking News Today, January 30 LIVE Updates: Odisha Guv, CM Pay Last Respects To Minister Naba Das Who Was Shot Dead
Akanksha Verma
