Breaking News Today, January 30 LIVE Updates: Odisha Guv, CM Pay Last Respects To Minister Naba Das Who Was Shot Dead

Most Beautiful Experience Of My Life: Rahul Gandhi On Bharat Jodo Yatra

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra nears its end, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed it one of the "most beautiful and profound experiences" of his life. "I got to learn a lot from Bharat Jodo Yatra. I met lakhs of people and talked to them," he said. Gandhi said his Bharat Jodo Yatra received a great response in the country, which was unexpected. "We saw the resilience and strength of the people of India during this journey," he said.