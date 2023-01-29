Breaking News Today, January 29 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address First 'Mann Ki Baat' Of 2023 At 11 AM

09:05 AM

You Must Call Me A Hindu: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

"Sir Syed Ahmed Khan once said that I do not think Hindu is a religious term, it is a geographical term. Anyone who is born in India, eats food grown in India or drinks water from Indian rivers deserves to be called a Hindu," says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Thiruvananthapuram.

"You must call me a Hindu... It was perfectly fine to use terminologies like Hindu, Muslim and Sikh during the colonial era because the Britishers had made the communities as the basis for deciding even the ordinary rights of citizens," he says.