Breaking News Today, January 29 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address First 'Mann Ki Baat' Of 2023 At 11 AM

10:06 AM
Jackson Wang In Mumbai For Lollapalooza 2023
Jackson Wang, member of Korean boy band Got7, is in Mumbai, much to the delight of K-pop fans in the country. He is visiting India to perform at international music festival Lollapalooza 2023, which has also come to India for the first time. Wang, who arrived in Mumbai yesterday, took to social media to express his excitement. Here's what the K-pop idol said: "Mumbai #India Thank u for being there today #India plz get home safe It means a lot to me to see u all. After wanting to come here for a decade. I’m so grateful finally I’m here I hope i see u tmr"
Thank u for being there today #India— Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) January 28, 2023
plz get home safe
It means a lot to me to see u all.
After wanting to come here for a decade.
I’m so grateful finally I’m here
I hope i see u tmr
09:05 AM
You Must Call Me A Hindu: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan
"Sir Syed Ahmed Khan once said that I do not think Hindu is a religious term, it is a geographical term. Anyone who is born in India, eats food grown in India or drinks water from Indian rivers deserves to be called a Hindu," says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Thiruvananthapuram.
"You must call me a Hindu... It was perfectly fine to use terminologies like Hindu, Muslim and Sikh during the colonial era because the Britishers had made the communities as the basis for deciding even the ordinary rights of citizens," he says.
09:05 AM
Attempts To Create Division In India: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was addressing a rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) on Saturday, cautioned against attempts to create division in India. However, he said such efforts wil never succeed in the country which believes in the 'mantra of unity'. "Despite such efforts, there will never be differences among the people of India," he said 'Maa ke doodh main kabhi darar nahi ho sakti'. "For this mantra of Unity is the ultimate antidote. The Mantra of Unity is a pledge as well as India's strength. This is the only way India will achieve grandeur" the Prime Minister emphasised.
08:59 AM
Land Taken By China In 1962: S Jaishankar
In an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said some people talk about Indian territory taken by China, but it happened in 1962 and not recently. "Sometimes, they talk about some land, which was taken by China in 1962. But they will not tell you the truth. They will give you the impression that this thing happened yesterday," he said without taking names.
08:40 AM
Strong Earthquake Hits Turkey-Iran Border, Buildings Damaged
An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hit the Turkey-Iran border region on Saturday, destroying houses in a main provincial city in Iran, Iranian media and the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. "The amount of destruction of some houses and buildings in the city of Khoy city is relatively high," emergency services spokesperson Mojtaba Khaledi told the YJC news agency. While EMSC said the quake had a magnitude of 5.6 and was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), Iranian media reported a 5.9-magnitude quake hit near the city of Khoy in Iran's Western Azerbaijan province.
08:34 AM
12 Deer Found Dead In Maharashtra's Solapur
Twelve deer were killed after they jumped off a bridge on the Solapur-Mandrup bypass road in Solapur district, said the police. "Police personnel reached the spot and bodies of deer were taken away from the highway," ANI quoted Senior Police Inspector Uday Singh Patil as saying.
08:30 AM
Drone Attack On Iran Defence Facility
An Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan came under drone attack overnight, the state-run IRNA news agency reported, quoting a Defense Ministry statement. The attack reportedly occurred late Saturday and caused minor damage to a rooftop. The Iranian air defences shot down three drones, the statement read.
08:24 AM
97th Mann Ki Baat Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 97th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today. This will be his first radio address of 2023.
Breaking News Today, January 29 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address First 'Mann Ki Baat' Of 2023 At 11 AM
Breaking News Today, January 29 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address First 'Mann Ki Baat' Of 2023 At 11 AM
Sun, 29 Jan 2023
Sun, 29 Jan 2023
29 January 2023