Breaking News Today, January 22, LIVE Updates: WFI's Annual General Meet In Ayodhya Called Off

11:55 AM
Lord Rama Would Sit With Sita In Afternoon And Spent Rest Day Drinking: Writer KS Bhagawan
WRITER KS Bhagwan on Saturday said that Lord Rama was not an ideal adding that he did not rule for 11,000 years, but only for 11 years.
"There is talk about building a Rama Rajya...If one reads the Uttara Kanda of Valmiki's Ramayana, it will become evident that (Lord) Rama was not ideal. He did not rule for 11,000 years, but only for 11 years," he said as quoted by the news agency ANI.
(Lord) Rama would sit with Sita in the afternoon & spend the rest of the day drinking...He sent his wife Sita into the forest &didn't bother about her...He chopped off the head of Shambuka, a Shudra, who was sitting in penance under a tree. How can he be ideal?: KS Bhagawan(20.1) pic.twitter.com/3qflAO1vV6— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2023
10:35 AM
WFI Meet Called Off
The emergency general council meeting of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was called off after the Sports Ministry directed it to suspend all ongoing activities owing to the various allegations against the sports body and its president.
09:15 AM
WFI AGM In Ayodhya Called Off
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was going to hold an AGM at 10 am today in Ayodhya. However, the meet has been called off.
09:10 AM
Delhi Police Arrests Leela Hotel Cheat Who Impersonated UAE Royalty
A man, who impersonated as an official of the government of the United Arab Emirates, was arrested for allegedly duping a hotel in the national capital by fleeing without paying his outstanding bill worth over Rs 20 lakhs, Delhi Police said.
09:07 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra Resumes In Jammu Amid Heightened Security
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi resumed on Sunday from Hiranagar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district amid heightened security in the wake of twin blasts in Jammu. The foot march started after a day-long break around 7 am from Hiranagar near the International Border along the Jammu-Pathankot highway which was sealed by police and other security forces.
09:01 AM
Joshimath: 863 Buildings Have Cracks, Says DM
District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana conducted an on-the-spot inspection of the land identified in village Dhaka regarding the displacement of Joshimath disaster-affected people. "So far 863 buildings have been identified by the district administration where cracks have been found due to land subsidence. Out of this, 181 buildings have been placed in the unsafe zone," he said.
Akanksha Verma
22 January 2023