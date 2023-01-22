Breaking News Today, January 22, LIVE Updates: WFI's Annual General Meet In Ayodhya Called Off

11:55 AM

Lord Rama Would Sit With Sita In Afternoon And Spent Rest Day Drinking: Writer KS Bhagawan

WRITER KS Bhagwan on Saturday said that Lord Rama was not an ideal adding that he did not rule for 11,000 years, but only for 11 years.

"There is talk about building a Rama Rajya...If one reads the Uttara Kanda of Valmiki's Ramayana, it will become evident that (Lord) Rama was not ideal. He did not rule for 11,000 years, but only for 11 years," he said as quoted by the news agency ANI.