Breaking News Today, January 16 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Hold Mega Roadshow In Delhi; Traffic Advisory Issued

10:38 AM
BJP National Executive Meet Begins In Delhi
BJP nationa executive meeting of the office bearers begins at the party headquarters in Delhi. The meet is being attended by party national president JP Nadda, national general secretary (org) BL Santhosh and others present.
Delhi | BJP office bearers' meeting begins at the Party Headquarters. Party's national president JP Nadda, National General Secretary (Org) BL Santhosh and others present. pic.twitter.com/Sdxa0A3GVV— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023
10:12 AM
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Traffic Diverted
The traffic will be diverted from the following points:
- Gol Dak Khana
- Gurdwara Rakab Ganj
- Windsor
- Rail Bhawan
- Outer CC-Sansad Marg Junction
- Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction
- Janpath-Tolstoy Road Junction
- Tolstoy road KG Marg junctions
10:09 AM
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Roads To Be Affected
These roads are likely to experience heavy volume of traffic:
- Baba Kharak Singh Road
- Outer Circle Connaught Place
- Park Street/Shankar Road
- Minto Road
- Mandir Marg
- Barakhamba Road
- Panchkuain Road
- Raisina Road
- Tolstoy Road
- Janpath
- Firozeshah Road
- Rafi Marg
- Rani Jhansi Road
- DBG Road
- Chelmsford Road
- Bhai Veer Singh Marg
- DDU Marg
- Ranjit Singh flyover
- Talkatora Road
- Pandit Pant Marg
10:09 AM
Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: Roads Closed
These roads will remain closed on January 16 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm:
- Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to Jai Singh Road GPO Both Carriageways)
- Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg),
- Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan to Sansad Marg),
- Jantar Mantar Road,
- Imtiaz Khan Marg and
- Bangla Sahib Lane
09:56 AM
PM Modi's Roadshow Between Patel Chowk And Parliament Street In Delhi
In honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP is holding a mega roadshow between Patel Chowk and Parliament Street in Delhi. The roadshow was earlier scheduled to be held on Tuesday.
This will be the first mega event held by the party since it registered a thumping victory in Gujarat Assembly elections 2022. Earlier, PM Modi organised a roadshow in his home state of Gujarat, covering a distance of more than 50 kilometres for more than five hours.
09:51 AM
Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's Shakarpur Area
Fire breaks out on the fifth floor of a building in Shakarpur area. Six fire tenders present at the spot, news agency ANI reports. More details are awaited.
09:38 AM
Delhi Logs 1.4 Degree Celsius
Delhi on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, while Lodhi Road logged 1.6 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.
09:35 AM
PM Modi Roadshow: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory
In view of the roadshow, Delhi Police issued traffic advisory sharing details of blocked roads and diversions. Vehicular traffic movement is likely to get affected in parts of Delhi.
09:26 AM
PM Modi To Hold Roadshow At 3 PM In Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega roadshow at 3 PM in Delhi today. BJP is holding a two-day national executive meeting at NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi. The event will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, other Union ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and other senior party leaders will participate in the event.
09:24 AM
Welcome To Jagran English LIVE
Good morning and welcome to Jagran English LIVE blog on latest news updates from the January 16. We bring to our readers 360-degree coverage in all genres to give a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
Breaking News Today, January 16 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Hold Mega Roadshow In Delhi; Traffic Advisory Issued
Akanksha Verma
Mon, 16 Jan 2023 10:38 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in BJP's grand roadshow in Delhi today. BJP's national president JP Nadda along with Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of BJP ruled States and other senior party leaders will participate in the event. The BJP will be holding a two-day national executive meeting at NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi. Follow this space for LIVE updates on PM Modi's roadshow and other developments likely to unfold during the day.
16 January 2023