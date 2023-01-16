Breaking News Today, January 16 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Hold Mega Roadshow In Delhi; Traffic Advisory Issued

09:56 AM

PM Modi's Roadshow Between Patel Chowk And Parliament Street In Delhi

In honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP is holding a mega roadshow between Patel Chowk and Parliament Street in Delhi. The roadshow was earlier scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

This will be the first mega event held by the party since it registered a thumping victory in Gujarat Assembly elections 2022. Earlier, PM Modi organised a roadshow in his home state of Gujarat, covering a distance of more than 50 kilometres for more than five hours.