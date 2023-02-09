More In News

LIVE BLOG

Author : Talibuddin Khan
Thu, 09 Feb 2023 10:33 AM (IST)
Parliament LIVE: Day After Sneering At Congress In Lok Sabha, PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha Today
Parliament Budget Session Day 8 LIVE Updates: A day after prime minister Narendra Modi trained his guns at the opposition parties in Lok Sabha, he will today reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha. President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session. Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi during his address in Lok Sabha said President gave direction to the nation in her visionary address to both Houses. He also talked about the work done by his government and said that there is positivity and hope towards India at a global level and the reforms were not carried out of compulsion but by conviction.
9 February 2023
  • 11:30

    Parliament Budget Session: Congress slams PM Modi over Adani issue

    Yesterday the country was expecting an answer from the PM on the Adani issue. Why are they afraid of the truth. If govt doesn't want to hide anything then why they are running away from JPC... We are expecting an answer from PM in Rajya Sabha today: KC Venugopal, Congress MP

    We are writing to Speaker in Lok Sabha. How can it be removed? There is not even a single word that is unparliamentary. Rahul Gandhi asked a question that how many times did the PM travel with Adani during his foreign trips? What is the use of removing it?: KC Venugopal, Cong MP

  • 11:28

    Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

    This (Assembly) election is all about Tipu vs Savarkar. They (Cong) allowed celebrating Tipu Jayanti which is not required, & spoke disgracefully about Savarkar. I challenge Siddaramaiah to discuss if our country needs a patriotic like Savarkar or Tipu: Karnataka BJP Pres Kateel

  • 10:56

    PM Modi to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha on Thursday during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament. "Reply by the Prime Minister will be at 2 pm tomorrow," said Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after the last speaker spoke on the motion on Wednesday.

  • 10:55

    Parliament Budget Session: BJP issues whip to MPs

    Budget session | Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House till February 13

  • 10:54

    Parliament Budget Session

    AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh gives notice under Rule 267 to raise the issue of 'financial irregularities and fraud done by Adani Group'.

  • 10:54

    Delhi Excise Policy Scam

    Enforcement Directorate has arrested Rajesh Joshi, owner of Chariot Production Media Pvt Ltd, in connection with its ongoing probe into Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 money laundering case

  • 10:51

    Parliament Budget Session

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the details of PM's foreign travels with Gautam Adani and the consequent benefits received by the Adani Groups in respect of getting foreign tenders.

  • 10:51

    Turkey Earthquake: Sixth Operation Dost flight reaches Turkey with relief assistance

    The sixth plane from India carrying rescue personnel, essentials and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts have reached Turkey, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. The sixth flight carries more rescue teams, dog squads, and essential medicines for the quake- hit country.

  • 10:49

    Joshimath Sinking

    The relief material being sent to Joshimath has 2,500 packets of daily-use items. Apart from this, 550 blankets are also being sent. On the instructions of CM, people shouldn't face any problem in prefabricated houses there: DM Vinay Shankar Pandey, Haridwar

  • 10:40

    JP Nadda to release BJP Manifesto for Tripura Elections

    BJP President JP Nadda will release the party's manifesto for the Tripura Assembly elections today, after offering prayers at Mata Tripura Sundari temple in Agartala.

