Parliament LIVE: Day After Sneering At Congress In Lok Sabha, PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha Today
Parliament Budget Session: Congress slams PM Modi over Adani issue
Yesterday the country was expecting an answer from the PM on the Adani issue. Why are they afraid of the truth. If govt doesn't want to hide anything then why they are running away from JPC... We are expecting an answer from PM in Rajya Sabha today: KC Venugopal, Congress MP
We are writing to Speaker in Lok Sabha. How can it be removed? There is not even a single word that is unparliamentary. Rahul Gandhi asked a question that how many times did the PM travel with Adani during his foreign trips? What is the use of removing it?: KC Venugopal, Cong MP
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
This (Assembly) election is all about Tipu vs Savarkar. They (Cong) allowed celebrating Tipu Jayanti which is not required, & spoke disgracefully about Savarkar. I challenge Siddaramaiah to discuss if our country needs a patriotic like Savarkar or Tipu: Karnataka BJP Pres Kateel
PM Modi to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha on Thursday during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament. "Reply by the Prime Minister will be at 2 pm tomorrow," said Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after the last speaker spoke on the motion on Wednesday.
Parliament Budget Session: BJP issues whip to MPs
Budget session | Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House till February 13
Parliament Budget Session
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh gives notice under Rule 267 to raise the issue of 'financial irregularities and fraud done by Adani Group'.
Delhi Excise Policy Scam
Enforcement Directorate has arrested Rajesh Joshi, owner of Chariot Production Media Pvt Ltd, in connection with its ongoing probe into Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 money laundering case
Parliament Budget Session
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the details of PM's foreign travels with Gautam Adani and the consequent benefits received by the Adani Groups in respect of getting foreign tenders.
Turkey Earthquake: Sixth Operation Dost flight reaches Turkey with relief assistance
The sixth plane from India carrying rescue personnel, essentials and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts have reached Turkey, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. The sixth flight carries more rescue teams, dog squads, and essential medicines for the quake- hit country.
Joshimath Sinking
The relief material being sent to Joshimath has 2,500 packets of daily-use items. Apart from this, 550 blankets are also being sent. On the instructions of CM, people shouldn't face any problem in prefabricated houses there: DM Vinay Shankar Pandey, Haridwar
JP Nadda to release BJP Manifesto for Tripura Elections
BJP President JP Nadda will release the party's manifesto for the Tripura Assembly elections today, after offering prayers at Mata Tripura Sundari temple in Agartala.