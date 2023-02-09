Parliament LIVE: Day After Sneering At Congress In Lok Sabha, PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha Today

11:30

Yesterday the country was expecting an answer from the PM on the Adani issue. Why are they afraid of the truth. If govt doesn't want to hide anything then why they are running away from JPC... We are expecting an answer from PM in Rajya Sabha today: KC Venugopal, Congress MP

We are writing to Speaker in Lok Sabha. How can it be removed? There is not even a single word that is unparliamentary. Rahul Gandhi asked a question that how many times did the PM travel with Adani during his foreign trips? What is the use of removing it?: KC Venugopal, Cong MP