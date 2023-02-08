Parliament LIVE: PM Modi To Address Lok Sabha Today; BJP Demands Action Against Rahul Gandhi For His Remarks

-
Parliament Budget Session
As per Parliament rules, no allegations can be made unless prior notice is given by an MP. A Congress leader (Rahul Gandhi) y'day made baseless allegations. His statement should be expunged and privilege motion be moved against him, & a notice be served to him: Union Min P. Joshi
Parliament Budget Session
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding discussion on reported incidents of over-exposure of holdings of LIC, SBI etc & market manipulation allegations against certain firms.
RBI hikes repo rate for sixth consecutive time
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announces that RBI increases the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%
The Real GDP growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.4% with Q1 at 7.8%, Q2 at 6.2%, Q3 at 6% & Q4 at 5.8% :RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Parliament Budget Session: BJP's Nishikant Dubey moves privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey gives privilege notice against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for using "certain unverified, incriminatory & defamatory statements against PM Modi" in Lok Sabha.
Parliament Budget Session: PM Modi to address Lok Sabha today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to today reply, in Lok Sabha, to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.
Parliament Budget Session
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to have a detailed discussion on India-China border issue
KCR targets Modi govt over denial to Pfizer to enter India during Covid times
There is a company namely Pfizer, which manufactures vaccines, it was stopped from entering India during COVID-19. No matter how hard the company tried but they (govt) didn't allow them to come here. What was the reason?: Telangana CM &BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao
While the public wanted to get the best vaccine, people also wanted to buy it, yet the company was stopped forcefully. We also tried, many Chief Ministers also had talks with PMO and Niti Aayog but they (Govt) didn't allow them (Pfizer) to come: Telangana CM & BRS chief KCR
There is a company namely Pfizer, which manufactures vaccines, it was stopped from entering India during COVID-19. No matter how hard the company tried but they (govt) didn't allow them to come here. What was the reason?: Telangana CM &BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao
Death toll surpasses 7900 in earthquake hit Turkey-Syria, expected to rise
The death toll in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday has soared to at least 7,926, CNN reported citing officials. At least 5,894 people were killed and 34,810 people injured in Turkey, according to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, who passed the statement on Tuesday whereas the Syrian Civil Defense, known as the "White Helmets," on Tuesday revealed that the number of fatalities in northwest Syria rose to 1,220 and injured to 2,600.
Parliament LIVE: PM Modi To Address Lok Sabha Today; BJP Demands Action Against Rahul Gandhi For His Remarks
Parliament Budget Session Day 7 LIVE Updates: The Parliament has been witnessing adjournments repeatedly since the start of the Budget Session over the massive controversy around the Adani Group, which has been reeling under immense pressure after the release of US-based short seller firm Hindenburg Research report against the Indian billionaire. On Tuesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacked the prime minister and questioned his relationship with Gautam Adani. Rahul Gandhi also showed photographs of PM Modi and Gautam Adani together. BJP MPs called Rahul's remarks wild allegations. Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has called for action against Rahul Gandhi and said that his statements were misleading, derogatory and indecent. Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing Rahul Gandhi of violating rules by misleading the house and accusing PM Modi of crony capitalism without documentary evidence.