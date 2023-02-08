Parliament LIVE: PM Modi To Address Lok Sabha Today; BJP Demands Action Against Rahul Gandhi For His Remarks

11:23 AM

KCR targets Modi govt over denial to Pfizer to enter India during Covid times

There is a company namely Pfizer, which manufactures vaccines, it was stopped from entering India during COVID-19. No matter how hard the company tried but they (govt) didn't allow them to come here. What was the reason?: Telangana CM &BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao

While the public wanted to get the best vaccine, people also wanted to buy it, yet the company was stopped forcefully. We also tried, many Chief Ministers also had talks with PMO and Niti Aayog but they (Govt) didn't allow them (Pfizer) to come: Telangana CM & BRS chief KCR