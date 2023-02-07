LIVE: Opposition Demands PM Modi's Response Over Adani Row, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

12:20 PM

Parliament Budget Session

A massive earthquake, 7.8 magnitude on Richter Scale, ripped through Turkey&Syria on Feb 6, followed by a series of earthquakes causing huge devastation, loss of lives&damage to infrastructure in both countries. As reported in media, over 4000 people lost their lives: RS Chairman

Our country, promptly on its part, sent assistance as NDRF search & rescue teams, specially trained dogs, medical supplies & other equipment to assist the authorities in those countries.We extend our solidarity with the Govts&people of Turkey & Syria: RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar