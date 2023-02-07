LIVE: Opposition Demands PM Modi's Response Over Adani Row, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

-
Delhi Mayor election: BJP, AAP protest against each other for delaying polls
BJP and AAP protest and accuse each other of delaying the election. The election was postponed for the third time yesterday after a ruckus at Civic Centre.
Protest over Victoria Gowri's elevation as Madras HC judge
CPI(M) protests near Madras High Court in Chennai, against the swearing-in of advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as a Madras High Court additional judge.
Turkey Earthquake
Army Field Hospital has dispatched an 89-member medical team to earthquake-hit Turkey. The medical team comprises critical care specialist teams including Orthopaedic Surgical Team, General Surgical Specialist Team, and Medical Specialist Teams apart from other medical teams.
Parliament Budget Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition MPs walked to the Well of the House and demanded that the PM come to the House and respond over #Adani row.
Parliament Budget Session: Opposition leaders protest over Budget
Opposition MPs from southern states protested against the scrapping of Maulana Abul Kalam scholarship for minority students by the Central Government and "discrimination against minorities in this Budget."
Parliament Budget Session
A massive earthquake, 7.8 magnitude on Richter Scale, ripped through Turkey&Syria on Feb 6, followed by a series of earthquakes causing huge devastation, loss of lives&damage to infrastructure in both countries. As reported in media, over 4000 people lost their lives: RS Chairman
Our country, promptly on its part, sent assistance as NDRF search & rescue teams, specially trained dogs, medical supplies & other equipment to assist the authorities in those countries.We extend our solidarity with the Govts&people of Turkey & Syria: RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar
Protests against elevation of Victoria Gowri as Madras HC judge
Madras High court advocates, under the aegis of All India Lawyers Union, protest after advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri took oath as a Madras High Court additional judge today.
Parliament Budget Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon over Opposition MPs' demand for a discussion on #Adani row and demand for a JPC.
SC dismisses plea against Victoria Gowri's elevation as judge
Supreme Court says it cannot direct the Collegium to reconsider its recommendation relating to Victoria Gowri. The Court says there have been many instances when the additional judge was not made permanent when performance was not satisfactory.
Supreme Court declines to stay the oath ceremony of advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as a Madras High Court additional judge.
Shraddha Walkar Murder Case
Shraddha murder case | Saket Court in Delhi takes cognizance of the charge sheet filed against accused Aftab Poonawala. Matter posted for scrutiny, on February 21. Aftab was produced in the courtroom behind closed doors.
Congress' AR Chowdhury targets Mamata Banerjee over Adani row
I think Mamata Banerjee has good relations with Adani. Tajpur Port being built in Bengal&recently there have been changes in her relations with Adani&PM Modi. She speaks neither against Adani nor against PM. We called her 'fighter' in Bengal, but she has cooled down: AR Chowdhury
SC hearing on Victoria Gowri's elevation to Madras HC judge
Justice Sanjiv Khanna says there are instances of persons with political backgrounds being appointed. He also says that the materials are from speeches from 2018 and the Collegium must have gone through them before recommending the name of Victoria Gowri.
Justice BR Gavai says, “I also have a political background before joining the court as a judge, I have been a judge for 20 years and my political background has not come in my way.”
SC dismisses Rana Ayyub's plea against ED summons
Supreme Court dismisses the plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging the summons issued to her by a special PMLA court in Ghaziabad in a money laundering case lodged against her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Parliament Budget Session
A meeting of like-minded Oppn party's Floor leaders was held at LoP RS' office today Congress' Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Most Oppn parties have decided to participate in Parliamentary proceedings from today&continue to raise demand for a JPC into PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam"
SC begins hearing on appointment of Victoria Gowri as Madras HC judge
Supreme Court starts hearing the plea against the appointment of advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as an additional judge of the Madras High Court.
Mallikarjun Kharge slams BJP over Adani Stock Row
What we are saying is that we'll discuss and you accept our demand for a proper inquiry and constitution of a JPC or CJI-monitored probe. Why are you nervous? What is wrong here, why don't you do it? They're running away from discussion, not us: LoP Rajya Sabha
They adjourn House even before we raise an issue. No mention of our Notices, they just say that the House is not in order. Did you try to make it function? They lie that we create a ruckus. BJP is an expert in lying. They're trained in lying &misleading people: Mallikarjun Kharge
Parliament Budget Session: Opposition parties to attend house proceedings
Like-minded Opposition parties, except AAP, decided to participate in the Parliamentary debates today: Sources
Turkey Earthquake
Earthquake death toll rises to 4,300 in Turkey, Syria. Rescuers in both countries are digging with their bare hands through the freezing night hunting for survivors among the rubble of thousands of buildings: AFP News Agency
BJP Parliamentary Meet
Delhi: At BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, BJP national president JP Nadda felicitates Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Union Budget 2023.
Maharashtra Bypoll: NCP's Nana Kate fielded as MVA's candidate for Chinchwad bypoll
Maharashtra | On behalf of MahaVikasAghadi (MVA), NCP fields its candidate Nana Kate from the Chinchwad assembly constituency for Bypoll. Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil announced hthe candidature of Nana Kate & appealed to the MVA leaders to work together for winning this seat
Parliament Budget Session
BRS MP K Keshava Rao gives suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss Hindenburg Report on Adani Enterprises and other companies of his group.
Turkey earthquake: Biden dials Erdogan, vows to "provide any and all" assistance
US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) reaffirmed the readiness of America to provide any and all needed assistance to Turkey to recover from the devastating earthquakes. In a telephone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Biden vowed US assistance to NATO ally Turkey.
"He reaffirmed the readiness of the United States to provide any and all needed assistance to our NATO ally Turkey in response to this tragedy," the White House said in a statement on Biden's call with Erdogan. "President Biden expressed condolences on behalf of the American people to those who were injured or lost loved ones in the earthquakes," it read.
BJP Parliamentary Meet
Union Ministers and BJP MPs Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dr Bhagwat Karad, Dr S Jaishankar and V Muraleedharan arrive for BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting.
-
LIVE: Opposition Demands PM Modi's Response Over Adani Row, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Subhasish Dutta
LIVE Breaking News February 7: Parliament proceedings could witness disruption on Tuesday also as the opposition is not willing to move back its demand for a probe by the JPC into the Adani issue, and has blamed the Centre for the same. Opposition MPs have moved a suspension notice in the Rajya Sabha. K. Keshav Rao of the BRS, Pramod Tiwari and Ranjeeta Ranjan of the Congress have moved the notices. On Monday, it was the third day when both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day after the opposition tried to raise the issue of Adani but was not allowed by the respective Chairs. The opposition parties also protested at the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises in support of their JPC demand.
07 February 2023