Breaking LIVE: Former Pakistan President, General Pervez Musharraf Passes Away At 79

11:45 AM
Former Pak PM General Pervez Musharraf Passes Away
Former President of Pakistan, General Pervez Musharraf (Retd) on Sunday passed away after a prolonged illness, at a hospital in Dubai.
11:02 AM
What Will Assam Govt Do About Girls Who Were Married Off? Asks AIMIM Chief Owaisi
AIMIM chief on Sunday questioned the Assam Govt action against child marriage, said "It's BJP Govt there for past 6 yrs. What did they do about it? It's their failure. How many schools did they open? When they're taking action, what will they do about girls who were married off? Assam Govt is anti-Muslim, biased."
10:15 AM
Tripura CM Holds Door-To-Door Campaign In Agartala Ahead Of Polls 2023
Ahead of the Tripura elections in 2023, Chief Minister Manik Saha holds a door-to-door campaign in the Goala Basti and Masterpara areas of Agartala.
09:28 AM
Mumbai Police Books Former Cricketer Vinod Kambli For Abusing Wife
Case registered against former cricketer Vinod Kambli at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai on the complaint of his wife Andrea. Her complaint stated that he verbally abused and thrashed her under the influence of alcohol. No arrest made yet.
08:55 AM
Arvind Kejriwal On Afghan-Aid Questions Centre 'Fund To Taliban By Cutting Delhi's Fund?'
Delhi CM on Saturday questioned the government over Rs 200 crore being set aside for assistance to Afghanistan, asking if it was correct to give funds to the Taliban-ruled country by "slashing" Budgetary allocation for education, health and Delhi.
08:47 AM
Congress' Lack of interest, BJP's Misgovernance Hasn't Allowed Tripura To Progress: Tipra Motha Chief
Tipra Motha Chief Maharaj Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman on Saturday hit out at the previous governments of the state and said that people of Tripura have not progressed due to the "lack of interest" of Congress and "misgovernance" of BJP.
He said, "What we need is empowerment, we need constitutional protection, employment and a better livelihood. So I want to tell the people of Tripura that for the last 70 years, they have played with you all now it's your time to come into the field and make your own future."
08:29 AM
3 Killed In Andhra Pradesh After Lorry Runs Over Labourers
A lorry ran over labourers at Mandadi in Amadalavala Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district killing three people on the spot. In the accident, many were injured and according to the vehicle driver, the accident happened due to brake failure.
Around 200 workers were walking on the road. Three women died on the spot. A case has been registered and an investigation is under process. The lorry driver surrendered at the police station while the police are conducting a thorough inquiry into the cause of the accident.
08:24 AM
Congress' 'Haath Se haath Jodo' Yatra To Start In Telangana On Feb 6
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy would commence his 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' padayatra at Medaram in Mulugu mandal of Warangal district on February 6. Party state in-charge and All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Manikrao Thakre would participate in the programme as chief guest.
08:23 AM
PM Modi's Jaipur Mahakhel Address Today At 1
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the participants of Jaipur Mahakhel via video conferencing at 1 PM, said the Prime Minister's Office on Saunday. Jaipur Mahakhel has been organised in Jaipur by Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rural, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore since 2017.
