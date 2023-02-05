Breaking LIVE: Former Pakistan President, General Pervez Musharraf Passes Away At 79

08:47 AM

Congress' Lack of interest, BJP's Misgovernance Hasn't Allowed Tripura To Progress: Tipra Motha Chief

Tipra Motha Chief Maharaj Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman on Saturday hit out at the previous governments of the state and said that people of Tripura have not progressed due to the "lack of interest" of Congress and "misgovernance" of BJP.

He said, "What we need is empowerment, we need constitutional protection, employment and a better livelihood. So I want to tell the people of Tripura that for the last 70 years, they have played with you all now it's your time to come into the field and make your own future."