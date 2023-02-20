Breaking News LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray Calls Crucial Meet Over Fight For Sena Name, Symbol
Samajwadi Party MLAs Protest Outside Assembly Ahead Of Budget Session
Samajwadi Party Members of Legislative Assembly are protesting outside the assembly complex before the commencement of Budget session.
The MLAs had convened a party meeting on Sunday to discuss their plan for today's session. The party is looking to corner the BJP over issues of alleged corruption and rising unemployment.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs protest against the state government, outside the state assembly in Lucknow ahead of the commencement of the Assembly Session. pic.twitter.com/eeJmldLVMv— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2023
Uddhav Thackeray Calls Meeting At Sena Bhavan
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of all Members of the Legislative Assembly who are still loyal to his faction and other party leaders at 12:30 PM at Sena Bhavan.
Many are expecting Thackeray to take some action after receiving a serious blow from the EC which has accepted the claims of Eknath Shinde's camp on Shiv Sena symbol and name.
J-K Landslide Damages 13 Houses, Residents Shifted To Safe Locations
A major landslide occurred in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir that has damaged 13 residences. The families residing in these homes have been shifted to safer locations on Sunday, officials quoted by ANI said.
Indian Army is providing food to the displaced families.The Landslide has also raised concerns over its impact on 33KV power line and a major water pipe line in the area.
'Murder Of Democracy', 'Theft': Uddhav Thackeray
The former Chief Minister had decried the Election Commission order as 'murder of democracy' and 'theft', after he lost lost the symbol of Shiv Sena, which was founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray - his father.
"They have stolen the Shiv Sena symbol. We will keep fighting and won't lose hope. For now, let Shinde be happy with his theft. Once a traitor, always a traitor," Mr Thackeray had said on Saturday.
Uddhav Thackeray To Approach Supreme Court Today Against ECI Decision To Hand Bow And Arrow Symbol To Shinde Camp
The Election Commission of India recognised, on February 18, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's claim on Shiv Sena's name and symbol. Following this major blow, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will approach the Supreme Court today against the ECI's move.
