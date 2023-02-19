Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi Pays Tributes To Chhatrapati Shivaji, Hails His 'Courage, Emphasis On Good Governance'

09:40

DELHI Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Delhi liquor policy case today, requested that the date for interrogation be shifted to end of month. "I will visit the CBI office by the end of February, whenever they (CBI) will call me. Being the Finance Minister of Delhi, preparing the budget is very important, so I have requested to shift the date. I have always cooperated with these agencies," said Manish Sisodia.