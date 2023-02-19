Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi Pays Tributes To Chhatrapati Shivaji, Hails His 'Courage, Emphasis On Good Governance'
Chhatrapati Shivaji Birth Anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary on Sunday, saying his courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us. "I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us," Modi said in a tweet.
Sisodia Urges CBI To Shift Interrogation Date
DELHI Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Delhi liquor policy case today, requested that the date for interrogation be shifted to end of month. "I will visit the CBI office by the end of February, whenever they (CBI) will call me. Being the Finance Minister of Delhi, preparing the budget is very important, so I have requested to shift the date. I have always cooperated with these agencies," said Manish Sisodia.
US Action Against Balloon 'Hysterical'
The balloon's flight over US territory prompted Blinken to postpone a planned visit to Beijing between February 5-6. The trip would have been the first by a US secretary of state to China in five years and was seen by both sides as an opportunity to stabilise relations. "To have dispatched an advanced fighter jet to shoot down a balloon with a missile, such behavior is unbelievable, almost hysterical," Wang said.
'Spy' Balloon Row: US Tell China It 'Can Never Happen Again'
Blinken said Wang did not apologize for the balloon's flight over the US. "I told him quite simply that that was unacceptable and can never happen again," Blinken said, referring to the balloon's violation of US air space. "There was no apology," he said, adding that he had not discussed with Wang rescheduling his trip to China.
US Warns China Against Aiding Russia
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met China's top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference earlier today. During the talks Blinken warned China of the consequences if it provides material support to Russia, said State Department spokesman Ned Price. Blinken said that China has to face implications and consequences if they provide material support to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.