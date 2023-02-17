LIVE: SC To Hear Pleas On Adani-Hindenburg Row, Delhi Mayor Poll; Karnataka To Unveil State Budget
3 Including Minor Die In Road Accident In Assam's Dhemaji
At least three people including a minor were killed while six others were injured in a road accident in Assam's Dhemaji district, informed officials on Friday. The incident took place at the Telam Lakhipathar area near Jonai in the Dhemaji district on Thursday.
Karnataka Budget 2023 Updates
During the Budget presentation in State Assembly, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announces that the Ram Mandir construction will be taken up in Ramanagara.
Karnataka Budget 2023: Siddaramaiah, Other Cong Leaders Present In Assembly
Leader of Opposition and former CM Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders in Karnataka Assembly during the Budget presentation wear flowers on their ears alleging that the BJP government has cheated people by not fulfilling promises from the previous budget and the promises made in the 2018 manifesto.
Over 300 Shops Gutted In Assam's Fire
Over 300 shops were gutted in a fire in the Chowk Bazaar area of Jorhat in Assam today. No casualties were reported in the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Jorhat, as quoted by ANI says.
CM Bommai Arrives at Vidhana Soudha In Bengaluru
As Karnataka is scheduled to present the government's last budget today, CM Basavaraj Bommai arrived at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru to present the state budget.
Tripura Assembly Election 2023: 86.10 Per Cent Voter Turnout
The Election to the 60-member Assembly in Tripura was held on February 16. The state recorded 86.10 per cent voter turnout in Assembly elections on Thursday.
SC To Hear Plea Of AAP's Shelly Oberoi On Delhi Mayoral Poll
The Supreme Court will hear a plea of AAP and its mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking an early holding of the mayoral election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi today. The court will also hear a plea of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal case lodged by Uttar Pradesh Police.
4 Die After Gas Tanker Collide With Truck In Rajasthan's Ajmer
At least four people lost their lives after a gas tanker collided with a truck on a national highway in Ajmer district on Thursday night, Beawar police, as quoted by ANI, confirms. (Image Credit: ANI)
CM Bommai To Present State Budegt At 10 AM
As Karnataka is scheduled to present the government's last budget today, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the budget will focus on farmers and the poor.
Finance department officials hand over the Budget copy to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, at his residence in Bengaluru, CMO says.
SC To Hear Pleas On Adani-Hindenburg Row, Delhi Mayor Poll
Supreme Court will hear a fresh plea in the Adani-Hindenburg row, filed by a Congress leader today. The court will also hear the plea on the Delhi Mayor poll.